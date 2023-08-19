UFC 292: Sterling vs. O’Malley live-streamed preview show with Farah Hannoun
UFC 292 takes place Saturday headlined by two title fights, but before the fights get underway, join MMA Junkie’s Farah Hannoun for a preview show right here at 5 p.m. ET.
In the main event, bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling (23-3 MMA, 15-3 UFC) takes on challenger Sean O'Malley (16-1 MMA, 8-1 UFC). Sterling holds the UFC record for most consecutive title defenses at 135 pounds. In the co-feature, women’s strawweight champ Zhang Weili (23-3 MMA, 7-2 UFC) meets challenger Amanda Lemos (13-2-1 MMA, 7-2 UFC) in the first test of her second reign as titleholder.
UFC 292 takes place Saturday at TD Garden in Boston. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ABC, ESPN and ESPN+.
Below is the full lineup:
MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)
Champ Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O’Malley – for bantamweight title
Champ Zhang Weili vs. Amanda Lemos – for women’s strawweight title
Ian Machado Garry vs. Neil Magny
Mario Bautista vs. Da’Mon Blackshear
Pedro Munhoz vs. Marlon Vera
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)
Brad Tavares vs. Chris Weidman
Gregory Rodrigues vs. Denis Tiuliulin
Kurt Holobaugh vs. Austin Hubbard – “TUF” 31 lightweight final
Cody Gibson vs. Brad Katona – “TUF” 31 bantamweight final
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)
Gerald Meerschaert (185) vs. Andre Petroski (186)
Andrea Lee (125) vs. Natalia Silva (125)
Maryna Moroz (125) vs. Karine Silva (125)
