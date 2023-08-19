UFC 292: Sterling vs. O’Malley live-streamed preview show with Farah Hannoun

UFC 292 takes place Saturday headlined by two title fights, but before the fights get underway, join MMA Junkie’s Farah Hannoun for a preview show right here at 5 p.m. ET.

In the main event, bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling (23-3 MMA, 15-3 UFC) takes on challenger Sean O'Malley (16-1 MMA, 8-1 UFC). Sterling holds the UFC record for most consecutive title defenses at 135 pounds. In the co-feature, women’s strawweight champ Zhang Weili (23-3 MMA, 7-2 UFC) meets challenger Amanda Lemos (13-2-1 MMA, 7-2 UFC) in the first test of her second reign as titleholder.

UFC 292 takes place Saturday at TD Garden in Boston. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ABC, ESPN and ESPN+.

Below is the full lineup:

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

Champ Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O’Malley – for bantamweight title

Champ Zhang Weili vs. Amanda Lemos – for women’s strawweight title

Ian Machado Garry vs. Neil Magny

Mario Bautista vs. Da’Mon Blackshear

Pedro Munhoz vs. Marlon Vera

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

Brad Tavares vs. Chris Weidman

Gregory Rodrigues vs. Denis Tiuliulin

Kurt Holobaugh vs. Austin Hubbard – “TUF” 31 lightweight final

Cody Gibson vs. Brad Katona – “TUF” 31 bantamweight final

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)

Gerald Meerschaert (185) vs. Andre Petroski (186)

Andrea Lee (125) vs. Natalia Silva (125)

Maryna Moroz (125) vs. Karine Silva (125)

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 292.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie