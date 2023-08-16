UFC 292: Make your predictions for Sterling vs. O’Malley, Weili vs. Lemos title fights (UPDATED)

(Editor’s note: Updated at 12:30 a.m. ET on Aug. 16, 2023, to include “The Ultimate Fighter” finals following the reveal of the last finalist.)

We want your predictions for UFC 292 in Boston.

Our staff picks feature includes the consensus picks from MMA Junkie readers. Simply cast your vote for each bout below, and we’ll use the official tallies that are registered by Thursday at noon ET (9 a.m. PT).

Those MMA Junkie reader consensus picks will be part of the UFC 292 main card staff predictions we release Friday ahead of the event. UFC 292 takes place Saturday at TD Garden in Boston. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN and early prelims on ESPN+.

Make your picks for the fights below.

Maryna Moroz vs. Karine Silva

Records: Maryna Moroz (11-4 MMA, 6-4 UFC), Karine Silva (16-4 MMA, 2-0 UFC)

Past five: Moroz 3-2, Silva 5-0

Division: Women’s flyweight

Rankings: Silva honorable mention

Odds (as of 08.15.23): Moroz +130, Silva -155

Andrea Lee vs. Natalia Silva

Records: Andrea Lee (13-7 MMA, 5-5 UFC), Natalia Silva (15-5-1 MMA, 3-0 UFC)

Past five: Lee 2-3, Silva 5-0

Division: Women’s flyweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 08.15.23): Lee +280, Silva -355

Gerald Meerschaert vs. Andre Petroski

Records: Gerald Meerschaert (35-16 MMA, 10-8 UFC), Andre Petroski (9-2 MMA, 4-0 UFC)

Past five: Meerschaert 3-2, Petroski 4-1

Division: Middleweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 08.15.23): Meerschaert +210, Petroski -260

Cody Gibson vs. Brad Katona

Records: Cody Gibson (19-8 MMA, 1-3 UFC), Brad Katona (12-2 MMA, 2-2 UFC)

Past five: Gibson 4-1, Katona 4-1

Division: Bantamweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 08.16.23): N/A

Kurt Holobaugh vs. Austin Hubbard

Records: Kurt Holobaugh (19-7 MMA, 0-4 UFC), Austin Hubbard (15-6 MMA, 3-4 UFC)

Past five: Holobaugh 2-3, Hubbard 3-2

Division: Lightweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 08.16.23): Holobaugh +140, Hubbard -170

Gregory Rodrigues vs. Denis Tiuliulin

Records: Gregory Rodrigues (13-5 MMA, 4-2 UFC), Denis Tiuliulin (11-7 MMA, 1-2 UFC)

Past five: Rodrigues 3-2, Tiuliulin 2-3

Division: Middleweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 08.15.23): Rodrigues -355, Tiuliulin +280

Brad Tavares vs. Chris Weidman

Records: Brad Tavares (19-9 MMA, 14-8 UFC), Chris Weidman (15-6 MMA, 11-6 UFC)

Past five: Tavares 2-3, Weidman 2-3

Division: Middleweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 08.15.23): Tavares -270, Weidman +220

Pedro Munhoz vs. Marlon Vera

Records: Pedro Munhoz (20-7 MMA, 10-7 UFC), Marlon Vera (20-8-1 MMA, 14-7 UFC)

Past five: Munhoz 2-3, Vera 4-1

Division: Bantamweight

Rankings: Vera No. 7, Munhoz No. 14

Odds (as of 08.15.23): Munhoz +155, Vera -185

Mario Bautista vs. Da'Mon Blackshear

Records: Mario Bautista (12-2 MMA, 6-2 UFC), Da’Mon Blackshear (14-5-1 MMA, 2-1-1 UFC)

Past five: Bautista 4-1, Blackshear 3-1-1

Division: Bantamweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 08.15.23): N/A

Ian Machado Garry vs. Neil Magny

Records: Ian Machado Garry (12-0 MMA, 5-0 UFC), Neil Magny (28-10 MMA, 21-9 UFC)

Past five: Garry 5-0, Magny 3-2

Division: Welterweight

Rankings: Garry No. 14

Odds (as of 08.15.23): Garry -395, Magny +310

Zhang Weili vs. Amanda Lemos

Records: Zhang Weili (23-3 MMA, 7-2 UFC), Amanda Lemos (13-2-1 MMA, 7-2 UFC)

Past five: Weili 3-2, Lemos 4-1

Division: Women’s strawweight

Rankings: Weili No. 1, No. 3 pound-for-pound; Lemos No. 5

Odds (as of 08.15.23): Weili -330, Lemos +240

Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O'Malley

Records: Aljamain Sterling (23-3 MMA, 15-3 UFC), Sean O’Malley (16-1 MMA, 8-1 UFC)

Past five: Sterling 5-0, O’Malley 4-1

Division: Bantamweight

Rankings: Sterling No. 1, No. 7 pound-for-pound; O’Malley No. 3

Odds (as of 08.15.23): Sterling -270, O’Malley +220

UFC 292 fight card (as of Aug. 15, 8 a.m. ET)

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

Champ Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O’Malley – for bantamweight title

Champ Zhang Weili vs. Amanda Lemos – for women’s strawweight title

Ian Machado Garry vs. Neil Magny

Mario Bautista vs. Da’Mon Blackshear

Pedro Munhoz vs. Marlon Vera

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

Brad Tavares vs. Chris Weidman

Gregory Rodrigues vs. Denis Tiuliulin

Kurt Holobaugh vs. Austin Hubbard – “TUF” 31 lightweight final

Brad Katona vs. TBA – “TUF” 31 bantamweight final

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6:30 p.m. ET)

Gerald Meerschaert vs. Andre Petroski

Andrea Lee vs. Natalia Silva

Maryna Moroz vs. Karine Silva

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 292.

