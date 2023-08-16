UFC 292: Make your predictions for Sterling vs. O’Malley, Weili vs. Lemos title fights (UPDATED)
(Editor’s note: Updated at 12:30 a.m. ET on Aug. 16, 2023, to include “The Ultimate Fighter” finals following the reveal of the last finalist.)
We want your predictions for UFC 292 in Boston.
Our staff picks feature includes the consensus picks from MMA Junkie readers. Simply cast your vote for each bout below, and we’ll use the official tallies that are registered by Thursday at noon ET (9 a.m. PT).
Those MMA Junkie reader consensus picks will be part of the UFC 292 main card staff predictions we release Friday ahead of the event. UFC 292 takes place Saturday at TD Garden in Boston. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN and early prelims on ESPN+.
Make your picks for the fights below.
Maryna Moroz vs. Karine Silva
Records: Maryna Moroz (11-4 MMA, 6-4 UFC), Karine Silva (16-4 MMA, 2-0 UFC)
Past five: Moroz 3-2, Silva 5-0
Division: Women’s flyweight
Rankings: Silva honorable mention
Odds (as of 08.15.23): Moroz +130, Silva -155
Andrea Lee vs. Natalia Silva
Records: Andrea Lee (13-7 MMA, 5-5 UFC), Natalia Silva (15-5-1 MMA, 3-0 UFC)
Past five: Lee 2-3, Silva 5-0
Division: Women’s flyweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 08.15.23): Lee +280, Silva -355
Gerald Meerschaert vs. Andre Petroski
Records: Gerald Meerschaert (35-16 MMA, 10-8 UFC), Andre Petroski (9-2 MMA, 4-0 UFC)
Past five: Meerschaert 3-2, Petroski 4-1
Division: Middleweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 08.15.23): Meerschaert +210, Petroski -260
Cody Gibson vs. Brad Katona
Records: Cody Gibson (19-8 MMA, 1-3 UFC), Brad Katona (12-2 MMA, 2-2 UFC)
Past five: Gibson 4-1, Katona 4-1
Division: Bantamweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 08.16.23): N/A
Kurt Holobaugh vs. Austin Hubbard
Records: Kurt Holobaugh (19-7 MMA, 0-4 UFC), Austin Hubbard (15-6 MMA, 3-4 UFC)
Past five: Holobaugh 2-3, Hubbard 3-2
Division: Lightweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 08.16.23): Holobaugh +140, Hubbard -170
Gregory Rodrigues vs. Denis Tiuliulin
Records: Gregory Rodrigues (13-5 MMA, 4-2 UFC), Denis Tiuliulin (11-7 MMA, 1-2 UFC)
Past five: Rodrigues 3-2, Tiuliulin 2-3
Division: Middleweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 08.15.23): Rodrigues -355, Tiuliulin +280
Brad Tavares vs. Chris Weidman
Records: Brad Tavares (19-9 MMA, 14-8 UFC), Chris Weidman (15-6 MMA, 11-6 UFC)
Past five: Tavares 2-3, Weidman 2-3
Division: Middleweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 08.15.23): Tavares -270, Weidman +220
Pedro Munhoz vs. Marlon Vera
Records: Pedro Munhoz (20-7 MMA, 10-7 UFC), Marlon Vera (20-8-1 MMA, 14-7 UFC)
Past five: Munhoz 2-3, Vera 4-1
Division: Bantamweight
Rankings: Vera No. 7, Munhoz No. 14
Odds (as of 08.15.23): Munhoz +155, Vera -185
Mario Bautista vs. Da'Mon Blackshear
Records: Mario Bautista (12-2 MMA, 6-2 UFC), Da’Mon Blackshear (14-5-1 MMA, 2-1-1 UFC)
Past five: Bautista 4-1, Blackshear 3-1-1
Division: Bantamweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 08.15.23): N/A
Ian Machado Garry vs. Neil Magny
Records: Ian Machado Garry (12-0 MMA, 5-0 UFC), Neil Magny (28-10 MMA, 21-9 UFC)
Past five: Garry 5-0, Magny 3-2
Division: Welterweight
Rankings: Garry No. 14
Odds (as of 08.15.23): Garry -395, Magny +310
Zhang Weili vs. Amanda Lemos
Records: Zhang Weili (23-3 MMA, 7-2 UFC), Amanda Lemos (13-2-1 MMA, 7-2 UFC)
Past five: Weili 3-2, Lemos 4-1
Division: Women’s strawweight
Rankings: Weili No. 1, No. 3 pound-for-pound; Lemos No. 5
Odds (as of 08.15.23): Weili -330, Lemos +240
Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O'Malley
Records: Aljamain Sterling (23-3 MMA, 15-3 UFC), Sean O’Malley (16-1 MMA, 8-1 UFC)
Past five: Sterling 5-0, O’Malley 4-1
Division: Bantamweight
Rankings: Sterling No. 1, No. 7 pound-for-pound; O’Malley No. 3
Odds (as of 08.15.23): Sterling -270, O’Malley +220
UFC 292 fight card (as of Aug. 15, 8 a.m. ET)
MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)
Champ Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O’Malley – for bantamweight title
Champ Zhang Weili vs. Amanda Lemos – for women’s strawweight title
Ian Machado Garry vs. Neil Magny
Mario Bautista vs. Da’Mon Blackshear
Pedro Munhoz vs. Marlon Vera
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)
Brad Tavares vs. Chris Weidman
Gregory Rodrigues vs. Denis Tiuliulin
Kurt Holobaugh vs. Austin Hubbard – “TUF” 31 lightweight final
Brad Katona vs. TBA – “TUF” 31 bantamweight final
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6:30 p.m. ET)
Gerald Meerschaert vs. Andre Petroski
Andrea Lee vs. Natalia Silva
Maryna Moroz vs. Karine Silva
For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 292.