It’s pay-per-view week as UFC 292 takes place in Boston this Saturday night. Typically, the promotion’s big events fire me up for a night of competitive fights. However, Boston looks more like a night of big favorites.

Seven of the 10 scheduled fights feature a favorite currently lined at -250 odds or greater. That’s neither good or bad news for bettors, but it does determine how I approach the card. Personally, my mind immediately transitions to value mode as I start dog hunting. If nothing is popping off the page, I will have to exercise patience until the prop market opens up at BetMGM. Luckily for us, I didn’t have to wait long until I found a solid dog that was worth a wager. Last week’s early play on Khalil Rountree was a winner, so let’s keep the momentum going.

Karine Silva (16-4 MMA) has been perfect in her first two UFC bouts, making quick work of each of her opponents in the first round. She is a powerful striker with a strong submission arsenal. The Brazilian flyweight really excels when she is able to get the fight to the mat and secure top position to soften up the opponent. Silva averages 4.5 submission attempts per 15 minutes and has won five of the last six by submission, including a gruesome knee bar victory over Ketlen Souza in early June. Her stock continues to rise as she builds her reputation as a feared finisher.

Maryna Moroz (11-4 MMA) has been fighting in the UFC ranks since 2015. She has compiled a 6-4 record, and had a three-fight winning streak halted by a decision loss to Jennifer Maia in November of last year. Ironically, it was a submission win from almost nine years ago over Silva that earned her a shot in the UFC. Moroz is more of a high-volume striker that puts together nice body-head combinations to methodically break her opponents down. She not only holds the experience edge, but she has been in there with much higher-level competition. Moroz went a full three rounds with former champion Carla Esparza and holds a recent win over another title contender in Mayra Bueno Silva.

Moroz has never been finished in 15 career fights. That’s a huge factor considering the talented opponents on her resume. Do we really think Silva will be the first? What happens if Silva doesn’t get the early finish? I can see Moroz working Silva’s body early with the intentions of it paying off in the later rounds. On the feet, Silva’s negative striking differential (-1.04 SSpM) illustrates how the busy boxing combinations of Moroz will land consistently and score points. That should allow her to keep Silva off balance enough to survive her early onslaught. Once it gets out of the first round, Moroz will be able to take over. Silva is a low output striker (2.39 SSpM) with a questionable gas tank. In her fight with Qihui Yan, she slowed considerably in the second round despite scoring the finish.

I am willing to bet on the durability of Moroz. I don’t think Silva is built to win three rounds against a fighter with her skillset. With Moroz coming off a loss, and Silva stringing together two early finishes, it creates the perfect buy-low opportunity on Moroz. She has the experience, the ability to win rounds with volume and the cardio advantage. Plus, she has the mental edge from her previous win. It all comes down to avoiding the finish early. At +145 odds, it’s a solid bet considering she has done it before against the UFC’s top talent.