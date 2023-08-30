UFC 292 fighter pay: Zhang Weili, Sean O’Malley and Aljamain Sterling top list – in that order

A dozen fighters who competed Aug. 19 at UFC 292 in Boston walked away with six-figure disclosed paydays, according to government documents.

UFC women’s strawweight champion Zhang Weili topped all disclosed amounts, pocketing over a half-million dollars ($520,000) for her successful title defense vs. Amanda Lemos ($250,000). Headliners Sean O'Malley and Aljamain Sterling each walked away with slightly less ($500,000) in terms of disclosed amounts.

The Massachusetts Division of Occupational Licensure released a full document of fighter bout agreements to MMA Junkie on Tuesday through a public records request. The amounts regulated by the Massachusetts State Athletic Commission (MSAC) do not include LOA (side letter) bonuses, sponsorships, or other locker room bonuses.

Check out what the 24 athletes who competed on the card earned in terms of disclosed payouts below.

Maryna Moroz: $50,000 for loss to Karine Silva

Aug 19, 2023; Boston, MA, USA; Karine Silva (red gloves) fights Marina Moroz (blue gloves) during UFC 292 at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Karine Silva: $28,000 (includes $14,000 win bonus) for win over Maryna Moroz

Aug 19, 2023; Boston, MA, USA; Karine Silva (red gloves) reacts to defeating Marina Moroz (blue gloves) during UFC 292 at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Andrea Lee: $70,000 for loss to Natalia Silva

Aug 19, 2023; Boston, MA, USA; Andrea Lee (red gloves) fights Natalia Silva (blue gloves) during UFC 292 at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Natalia Silva: $80,000 (includes $40,000 win bonus) for win over Andrea Lee

Aug 19, 2023; Boston, MA, USA; Andrea Lee (red gloves) fights Natalia Silva (blue gloves) during UFC 292 at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Gerald Meerschaert: $100,000 for loss to Andre Petroski

Aug 19, 2023; Boston, MA, USA; Andre Petroski (red gloves) fights Gerald Meerschaert (blue gloves) during UFC 292 at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Andre Petroski: $36,000 (includes $18,000 win bonus) for win over Gerald Meerschaert

Aug 19, 2023; Boston, MA, USA; Andre Petroski (red gloves) reacts to defeating Gerald Meerschaert (blue gloves) during UFC 292 at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Cody Gibson: $15,000 for loss to Brad Katona

Aug 19, 2023; Boston, MA, USA; Brad Katona (red gloves) fights Cody Gibson (blue gloves) during UFC 292 at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Brad Katona: $64,000 (includes $32,000 win bonus) for win over Cody Gibson

Aug 19, 2023; Boston, MA, USA; Brad Katona (red gloves) fights Cody Gibson (blue gloves) during UFC 292 at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Austin Hubbard: $32,000 for loss to Kurt Holobaugh

Aug 19, 2023; Boston, MA, USA; Kurt Holobaugh (red gloves) fights Austin Hubbard (blue gloves) during UFC 292 at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Kurt Holobaugh: $30,000 (includes $15,000 win bonus) for win over Austin Hubbard

Aug 19, 2023; Boston, MA, USA; Kurt Holobaugh (red gloves) reacts to defeating Austin Hubbard (blue gloves) during UFC 292 at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Denis Tiuliulin: $14,000 for loss to Gregory Rodrigues

UFC 292 Ceremonial Weigh-ins

Gregory Rodrigues: $100,000 (includes $50,000 win bonus) for win over Denis Tiuliulin

Aug 19, 2023; Boston, MA, USA; Gregory Rodrigues (red gloves) reacts to defeating Denis Tiuliulin (blue gloves) during UFC 292 at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Chris Weidman: $426,000 for loss to Brad Tavares

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – AUGUST 19: Chris Weidman faces off with Brad Tavares during their Middleweight bout at UFC 292 at TD Garden on August 19, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Paul Rutherford/Getty Images)

Brad Tavares: $200,000 (includes $100,000 win bonus) for win over

Aug 19, 2023; Boston, MA, USA; Chris Weidman (red gloves) fights Bran Tavares (blue gloves) during UFC 292 at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Pedro Munhoz: $150,000 for loss to Marlon Vera

Aug 19, 2023; Boston, MA, USA; Marlon Vera (red gloves) fights Pedro Munhoz (blue gloves) during UFC 292 at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Marlon Vera: $310,000 (includes $155,000 win bonus) for win over Pedro Munhoz

Aug 19, 2023; Boston, MA, USA; Marlon Vera (red gloves) fights Pedro Munhoz (blue gloves) during UFC 292 at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Da'Mon Blackshear: $27,000 for loss to Mario Bautista

Aug 19, 2023; Boston, MA, USA; Da’mon Blackshear (red gloves) fights Mario Bautista (blue gloves) during UFC 292 at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Mario Bautista: $86,000 (includes $43,000 win bonus) for win over Da'Mon Blackshear

Aug 19, 2023; Boston, MA, USA; Da’mon Blackshear (red gloves) fights Mario Bautista (blue gloves) during UFC 292 at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Neil Magny: $134,000 for loss to Ian Garry

Aug 19, 2023; Boston, MA, USA; Nail Magny (red gloves) fights Ian Garry (blue gloves) during UFC 292 at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Ian Garry: $100,000 (includes $50,000 win bonus) for win over Neil Magny

Aug 19, 2023; Boston, MA, USA; Ian Garry (blue gloves) reacts to defeating Nail Magny (red gloves) during UFC 292 at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Amanda Lemos: $250,000 for loss to Zhang Weili

Aug 19, 2023; Boston, MA, USA; Weili Zhang (red gloves) fights Amanda Lemos (blue gloves) during UFC 292 at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Zhang Weili: $520,000 (no win bonus) for win over Amanda Lemos

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – AUGUST 19: Zhang Weili of China celebrates after defeating Amanda Lemos during their Strawweight title fight at UFC 292 at TD Garden on August 19, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Paul Rutherford/Getty Images)

Aljamain Sterling: $500,000 for loss to Sean O'Malley

Aug 19, 2023; Boston, MA, USA; Aljamin Sterling (red gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (blue gloves) during UFC 292 at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Sean O'Malley: $500,000 (no win bonus) for win over Aljamain Sterling

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – AUGUST 19: Sean O’Malley gets ready to fight Aljamain Sterling for the Bantamweight title at UFC 292 at TD Garden on August 19, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Paul Rutherford/Getty Images)

