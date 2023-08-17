Alexander Volkanovski: Aljamain Sterling has ‘safer way to victory’ vs. Sean O’Malley at UFC 292
Alexander Volkanovski acknowledges that Sean O'Malley could be dangerous, but Aljamain Sterling is the pick at UFC 292.
Sterling is probably in his final fight in the class, because he’s one of the division’s biggest and making the 135-pound title fight weight limit is becoming more of a chore.
