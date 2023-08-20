UFC 292 bonuses: New champ Sean O’Malley, Zhang Weili get an extra $50,000 to go with their titles

The UFC handed out four post-fight bonuses after Saturday’s card, including to the main and co-main event title fight winners.

After UFC 292, four fighters picked up an extra $50,000 for their performances in Boston. Check out the winners below.

Performance of the Night: Zhang Weili

Aug 19, 2023; Boston, MA, USA; Weili Zhang (red gloves) fights Amanda Lemos (blue gloves) during UFC 292 at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Zhang Weili def. Amanda Lemos via unanimous decision (50-43, 50-44, 49-45)

Zhang Weili (24-3 MMA, 8-2 UFC) put on an absolute clinic in her women’s strawweight title defense against challenger Amanda Lemos (13-3-1 MMA, 7-3 UFC) in the co-main event. The striking disparity was staggering: 296-29 for Weili over five rounds. She also landed six takedowns and had more than 16 minutes of control time.

Performance of the Night: Sean O'Malley

Sean O’Malley def. Aljamain Sterling via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 0:51

Sean O’Malley (17-1 MMA, 9-1 UFC) was a decently sized underdog in his bantamweight title challenge of champ Aljamain Sterling (23-4 MMA, 15-4 UFC), but he paid off big. O’Malley fought a fairly even first round with the champion, but then dropped him early in the second and pounced on him for a TKO win and the title.

Fight of the Night: Brad Katona vs. Cody Gibson

Brad Katona

Brad Katona def. Cody Gibson via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27) – to win “TUF 31” bantamweight season

In an absolute banger of a bantamweight fight, Brad Katona (13-2 MMA, 3-2 UFC) become the first to win “The Ultimate Fighter” twice when he outworked Cody Gibson (19-9 MMA, 1-4 UFC) for a unanimous decision and the “TUF 31” 135-pound tournament. His fight with Gibson, who was a heated rival in the house, was a slugfest that featured a combined 334 total strikes – with just a 4-strike difference between the two fighters.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie