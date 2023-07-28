UFC 291 weigh-in results: Headliners set, but two fighters heavy in Salt Lake City

MMA Junkie was on scene and reporting live from Friday’s official UFC 291 fighter weigh-ins, where two fighters missed their marks on the scale.

In the main event, former interim lightweight champions Dustin Poirier (29-7 MMA, 21-6 UFC) and Justin Gaethje (24-4 MMA, 7-4 UFC) meet for the “BMF” title. They were the first two fighters to come to the scale. Gaethje was 156 pounds without issue; Poirier was 155.

In the co-feature, former light heavyweight champ Jan Blachowicz (29-9-1 MMA, 12-6-1 UFC) takes on ex-middleweight champ Alex Pereira (7-2 MMA, 4-1 UFC), who is moving up from 185 pounds. Blachowicz was 205 on the nose; Pereira was 205.5.

Two fighters missed weight. Vinicius Salvador (14-5 MMA, 0-1 UFC) was 128.5 pounds for his flyweight bout against CJ Vergara (11-4-1 MMA, 2-2 UFC) and was fined 20 percent of his show purse. And Michel Pereira (28-11 MMA, 6-2 UFC) was 174 pounds for his welterweight bout against former title challenger Stephen Thompson (17-6-1 MMA, 12-6-1 UFC). If the matchup is approved at a catchweight, Pereira will be fined a percentage of his purse.

Related

Photos: UFC 291 official weigh-ins

The early weigh-ins took place at the UFC host hotel in Salt Lake City and preceded the ceremonial weigh-ins for the fans, which take place at 7 p.m. ET at Delta Center in Salt Lake City. The same venue hosts Saturday’s event, which has a main card on pay-per-view following prelims on ABC, ESPN and ESPN+.

The full UFC 291 weigh-in results included:

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

Dustin Poirier (155) vs. Justin Gaethje (156)

Jan Blachowicz (205) vs. Alex Pereira (205.5)

Michel Pereira (174)* vs. Stephen Thompson (170.5)

Tony Ferguson (155) vs. Bobby Green (155.5)

Michael Chiesa (170) vs. Kevin Holland (169.5)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ABC/ESPN/ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

Gabriel Bonfim (170) vs. Trevin Giles (170)

Derrick Lewis (263.5) vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima (262)

Roman Kopylov (185) vs. Claudio Ribeiro (185.5)

Darrius Flowers (170.5) vs. Jake Matthews (170)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6:30 p.m. ET)

Vinicius Salvador (128.5)** vs. CJ Vergara (125.5)

Uros Medic (170.5) vs. Matthew Semelsberger (169.5)

Priscila Cachoeira (125) vs. Miranda Maverick (125.5)

*Michel Pereira missed the welterweight limit. If the fight is approved at a catchweight, he is expected to be fined a percentage of his purse.

**Salvador missed the flyweight limit and was fined 20 percent of his show purse.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 291.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie