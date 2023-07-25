How to watch UFC 291: Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje 2

We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje are getting back in the ring together this weekend for UFC 291. (Photo by Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images)

Are you ready for UFC Fight 291? This Saturday, one of the best fights in UFC history is getting a rematch. Lightweights Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje return to the ring to face one another in Poirier vs. Gaethje 2. The PPV fight will also feature a co-main event fight: Jan Blachowicz vs. Alex Pereira, and more UFC action worth tuning in for. If you’re looking for ways to watch UFC 291, know this: The Poirier vs. Gaethje fight will be available only as a pay-per-view fight through ESPN+, with prelims airing on ABC, ESPN and streaming free on ESPN+ for subscribers.

Don't want to miss out on the action? Here’s how to watch this weekend's foreign fight, including start times, Poirier vs. Gaethje 2 fight card details, how to stream the UFC 291 prelims, UFC predictions and more.

How to watch UFC 291 without cable:

Save when you stream PPV UFC through a VPN ExpressVPN $7 at ExpressVPN

Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Prelims time: 8 p.m. ET

Main card time: 10 p.m. ET

Location: Delta Center, Salt Lake City, UT

TV/Streaming: ESPN+

Where to stream UFC 291 this weekend

(Photoby: John Locher/AP Photo) Order UFC 291 on PPV UFC 289 on ESPN+ UFC 291 is available to purchase through ESPN+ for $80. If you aren’t already subscribed to ESPN+, new users can bundle UFC 289 in with the cost of an annual subscription for a 30% discount, bringing your total to $124.98. UFC 289 prelims will be available to stream at no extra cost to ESPN+ subscribers. An ESPN+ subscription starts at $10 a month and grants you access to exclusive ESPN+ content, including all UFC PPV prelims, other live events, fantasy sports tools and premium ESPN+ articles. $80 at ESPN+

How to watch UFC 291 without ESPN+ or PPV in the US:

(Photo: ExpressVPN) Stream UFC from anywhere ExpressVPN ExpressVPN offers “internet without borders,” meaning you can tune in to a much more affordable UFC livestream this weekend as opposed to paying that high PPV price. In the UK, many UFC events are broadcast live on BT Sport and don’t require you to purchase the fight through PPV. A contract-free subscription to BT Sport costs about $38 per month, and paired with a VPN, will let you livestream this Saturday's fight at a major discount.. All you'll need to do is sign up for Express VPN, change your server location to the UK, and then subscribe to BT Sport. ExpressVPN’s added protection, speed and range of location options makes it an excellent choice for first-time VPN users looking to stretch their streaming abilities, plus, it's Endgadget's top pick for the best streaming VPN. New users can save 49% when they sign up for ExpressVPN’s 12-month subscription. Plus, the service offers a 30-day money-back guarantee, in case you're nervous about trying a VPN. $7 at ExpressVPN

Where to stream the UFC 291 prelims:

(Photo: Hulu) Get live ESPN and stream ESPN+ Hulu + Live TV For catching UFC fights on ESPN and ABC, Hulu’s live TV tier is a solid option that’s not too costly. The streaming service’s live TV bundle will get you access to ESPN and a subscription to ESPN+, plus the rare UFC fight on ABC (make sure to check your zip code to confirm eligibility). Plus, this bundle gets you a subscription to Disney+ and, of course, access to Hulu’s general content library. Hulu’s live TV plans also include unlimited DVR storage, a hardware-free set-up process and easy online cancellation. $70 at Hulu

When is the next UFC fight?

UFC 291 will take place on Saturday, July 29, 2023.

What time does the UFC fight start?

This Saturday, UFC 291 kicks off with the preliminary bouts at 8 p.m. ET, followed by the main card at 10 p.m. ET.

UFC 291 full card plus UFC fight odds (subject to change)

Fight card - 10 p.m. ET (ESPN+ PPV)

• Lightweight: Dustin Poirier (-130) vs. Justin Gaethje (+110)

• Light heavyweight: Jan Blachowicz (-120) vs. Alex Pereira (+100)

• Lightweight: Tony Ferguson (+260) vs. Bobby Green (-350)

• Welterweight: Michael Chiesa (+130) vs. Kevin Holland (-160)

• Welterweight: Stephen Thompson (-225) vs. Michel Pereira (+175)

• Heavyweight: Derrick Lewis (-165) vs. Marcos Rogério de Lima (+140)

• Welterweight: Trevin Giles (+240) vs. Gabriel Bonfim (-300)

• Middleweight: Roman Kopylov (-225) vs. Claudio Ribeiro (+185)

• Welterweight: Jake Matthews vs. Miguel Baeza

• Flyweight: CJ Vergara (-175) vs. Vinicius Salvador (+145)

• Welterweight: Matthew Semelsberger (-145) vs. Uroš Medić (+120)

• Women's flyweight: Miranda Maverick (-350) vs. Priscila Cachoeira (+275)

Every way to watch or order PPV fight UFC 291:

