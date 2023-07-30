UFC 291 results: Kevin Holland displays wrestling defense, D’Arce chokes Michael Chiesa in opening minutes
Kevin Holland didn’t use much time to finish Michael Chiesa at UFC 291, but he still managed to show off his long sought-after takedown defense.
In a welterweight bout on the main card at Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Holland (25-9 MMA, 12-6 UFC) cruised to victory with a D’Arce choke submission of Chiesa (16-7 MMA, 11-7 UFC) at 2:39 of Round 1.
From the opening bell, Holland came out aggressive. He moved toward Chiesa, who immediately backpedaled, seemingly uncomfortable on the feet. Chiesa took hold of Holland and attempted a takedown. Holland stuffed the attempt, and a follow-up before they separated.
At distance, Holland leaped in for a knee. While Holland said after the fight the knee didn’t land, Chiesa dropped to the canvas on all fours. Holland landed on top of his opponent and locked in a D’Arce choke – and got the tap.
After the fight, Holland revealed intentions to move back up to middleweight.
KEVIN HOLLAND BY SUBMISSION 😨@Trailblaze2top submits Chiesa in Round 1! #UFC291 pic.twitter.com/5x3pJL3uOT
— UFC (@ufc) July 30, 2023
Holland, 30, has won back-to-back fights. In April, he knocked out Santiago Ponzinibbio at UFC 287. Chiesa, 35, has now lost three in a row. Saturday’s bout was his first fight since November 2021.
Up-to-the-minute UFC 291 results include:
Kevin Holland def. Michael Chiesa via submission (D’Arce choke) – Round 1, 2:39
Gabriel Bonfim def. Trevin Giles via submission (guillotine choke) – Round 1, 1:13
CJ Vergara def. Vinicius Salvador via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Roman Kopylov def. Claudio Ribeiro via knockout (head kick) – Round 2, 0:33
Jake Matthews def. Darrius Flowers via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 2, 2:37
Uros Medic def. Matthew Semelsberger via TKO (elbow, punches) – Round 3, 2:36
Miranda Maverick def. Priscila Cachoeira via submission (armbar) – Round 3, 2:11
