UFC 290 results: Alexander Volkanovski unifies featherweight title with third-round TKO of Yair Rodriguez

The UFC featherweight title is once again whole, and it still remains around the waist of Alexander Volkanovski.

A hungry, dangerous striker in Yair Rodriguez entered the octagon at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas seeking to turn his interim title undisputed, but Volkanovski (26-2 MMA, 13-1 UFC) wasn’t ready to relinquish his throne. The UFC 290 main event was a statement-making performance for Volkanovski, who finished Rodriguez (16-3 MMA, 10-2 UFC) by TKO at 4:19 of Round 3.

During the early feel-out process, Volkanovski switched stances repeatedly was Rodriguez studied his movements. Out of nowhere, a lightning-quick head kick whizzed by Volkanovski’s head. A moment later, a kick to the body was caught by Volkanovski, who used it to complete a takedown and began looking to land punches from the top. Rodriguez attempted to scramble to his feet, but was unsuccessful. Volkanovski racked up a lot of top control time in the first while landing a few big shots from the top.

Rodriguez began the second frame with a series of kicks from range at a variety of angles, forcing Volkanovski to keep his guard on high alert. Volkanovski fired off a big punch that sent Rodriguez back into the fence. This gave Volkanovski an opportunity to get the fight back to the ground, where he pounded Rodriguez with heavy punches, who returned to his stool a bloody mess.

Needing to change the course of the fight, Rodriguez ensured the fight remained standing, and was able to put together a few nice combinations. However, when the fight resumed after a brief pause due to a nasty accidental headbutt, Volkanovski would soon close the show.

A vicious right hand from Volkanovski cracked Rodriguez, and it was apparent he didn’t like it. Volkanovski quickly closed the distance and swarmed with punches, prompting referee Herb Dean to call the fight as Rodriguez covered up.

During his post-fight interview, Volkanovski said he would be right back in the gym to get ready for his next challenge. He said if it ends up being Ilia Topuria, who was sitting cageside, then he would “show him what’s up.” Volkanovski also relayed his intention to fight for the lightweight title again in the future.

Rodriguez was unable to unify the interim title, and suffered his first loss since a unanimous decision loss to former champion Max Holloway in 2021. He rebounded from that setback with a stoppage win against Brian Ortega, and then claimed the interim belt by defeating Josh Emmett at UFC 284.

Up-to-the-minute UFC 290 results include:

Alexander Volkanovski def. Yair Rodriguez via TKO (punches) – Round 3, 4:19

Alexandre Pantoja def. Brandon Moreno via split decision (46-49, 48-47, 48-47)

Dricus Du Plessis def. Robert Whittaker via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 2:23

Dan Hooker def. Jalin Turner via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Bo Nickal def. Val Woodburn via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 0:38

Robbie Lawler def. Niko Price via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 0:38

Tatsuro Taira def. Edgar Chairez via unanimous decision (29-27, 29-27, 29-27)

Denise Gomes def. Yazmin Jauregui via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 0:20

Alonzo Menifield def. Jimmy Crute via submission (guillotine choke) – Round 2, 1:55

Vitor Petrino def. Marcin Prachnio via submission (arm-triangle choke) – Round 3, 3:42

Cameron Saaiman def. Terrence Mitchell via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 3:10

Jesus Aguilar def. Shannon Ross via knockout (punch) – Round 1, 0:17

Esteban Ribovics def. Kamuela Kirk via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

