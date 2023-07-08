UFC 290: Jesus Santos Aguilar kicks off event with one-punch knockout

Jesus Aguilar reacts to his win over Shannon Ross in a flyweight fight during the UFC 290 undercard at T-Mobile Arena on July 08, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Jesus Aguilar opened UFC 290 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas by setting the bar very high, and Shannon Ross very low.

The Mexican flyweight delivered a brutal one-punch knockout 17 seconds into the second fight on the card. It was the second-fastest KO in UFC flyweight history and the first knockout victory of Aguilar's professional career.

There's really no way to dress up the fight. Ross threw out a half-hearted kick to the body, then Aguilar responded with a left jab, then connected on a hard right that put his Australian opponent out cold. Aguilar did his best to let Ross know it before running off to celebrate.

After the punch landed, it was very clear Ross was out cold and the fight was over. Aguilar briefly celebrated the stunning finish before making sure to check on his opponent. It took several minutes for Ross to recover and he eventually left the cage under his own power, according to Yahoo Sports' Kevin Iole.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The win improves Aguilar's record to 9-2 and puts him in contention for knockout of the year and likely a Performance of the Night bonus. Saturday was only his second fight in the UFC after a submission loss to Tatsuro Taira in February.

"I feel amazing, honestly," Aguilar said via an interpreter in his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan. "I've never felt better, this is a dream come true. I needed a win here. Last time, I ended up crying, but this time I'm going to cry tears of happiness."

When Rogan asked about the "perfect punch" that ended the fight early, Aguilar said he'd been working on that exact combination with his trainers throughout his entire training camp.

"The whole camp focused on that one, two, three combination and more."

Despite his 1-1 record in the Octagon, Aguilar most definitely showed he's a not a flyweight to be taken lightly Saturday.