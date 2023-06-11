UFC 289 results: Dan Ige violently picks apart gutsy Nate Landwehr

If Dan Ige wasn’t facing such a durable opponent Saturday, he may not have needed all three rounds to win at UFC 289.

But the fact of the matter is, Ige (17-6 MMA, 9-5 UFC) faced Nate Landwehr (17-5 MMA, 4-3 UFC), who survived multiple knockdowns throughout the fight to see the final horn. Ige defeated Landwehr via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27) on the pay-pay-view main card at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

Ige scored knockdowns both in Round 1 and 2. The most significant amount of damage came in the latter half of Round 2, when Ige blasted Landwehr with a punching combination. A mad scramble ensued as Landwehr tried to regain his bearings. The bell saved him, but when Landwehr rose to his feet, it was obvious he wasn’t all there.

The five minutes did Landwehr well, however, or at least well enough to hang in there with Ige for the final five minutes. When it was time for the scorecards, there were no extreme surprises as Ige got the nod from all three judges.

IGE DROPS LANDWEHR TO THE GROUND AGAIN 👊 #UFC289 pic.twitter.com/mnx0s6fJhN — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 11, 2023

With the win, Ige has won back-to-back fights. In his previous outing, he defeated Damon Jackson by knockout. As for Landwehr, his three-fight winning streak is snapped as he loses by decision for the first time in his UFC tenure.

The up-to-the-minute UFC 289 results include:

