UFC 289 play-by-play and live results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia – UFC 289 takes place Saturday and you can join us for live play-by-play and official results.

UFC 289 takes place at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN and ESPN+.

In the main event, women’s bantamweight and featherweight champion Amanda Nunes (22-5 MMA, 15-2 UFC) puts her 135-pound title on the line against challenger Irene Aldana (14-6 MMA, 7-4 UFC). In the co-feature, former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira (33-9 MMA, 21-9 UFC) takes on Beneil Dariush (22-4-1 MMA, 16-4-1 UFC) in a No. 1 contenders bout.

Follow along with our round-by-round updates and official results beginning at approximately 7 p.m. ET for the early prelims on ESPN+, 8 p.m. for the prelims on ESPN and 10 p.m. ET for the main card on pay-per-view.

To discuss the show, be sure to check out our UFC 289 discussion thread. You can also get behind-the-scenes coverage and other event notes from on-site reporter Mike Bohn (@MikeBohn ) on Twitter.

Enjoy the fights, everyone.

Diana Belbita vs. Maria Oliveira

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Diana Belbita (14-7 MMA, 1-3 UFC), Maria Oliveira (13-6 MMA, 1-2 UFC)

Division: Women’s strawweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

David Dvorak vs. Stephen Erceg

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: David Dvorak (20-5 MMA, 3-2 UFC), Stephen Erceg (9-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC)

Division: Flyweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

Blake Bilder vs. Kyle Nelson

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Blake Bilder (8-0-1 MMA, 1-0 UFC), Kyle Nelson (13-5-1 MMA, 1-4-1 UFC)

Division: Featherweight

Broadcast: ESPN

Referee:

Judging:

Aori Qileng vs. Aiemann Zahabi

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Aori Qileng (20-9 MMA, 2-2 UFC), Aiemann Zahabi (9-2 MMA, 3-2 UFC)

Division: Bantamweight

Broadcast: ESPN

Referee:

Judging:

Jasmine Jasudavicius vs. Miranda Maverick

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Jasmine Jasudavicius (8-2 MMA, 2-1 UFC), Miranda Maverick (13-4 MMA, 4-2 UFC)

Division: Women’s flyweight

Broadcast: ESPN

Referee:

Judging:

Chris Curtis vs. Nassourdine Imavov

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Chris Curtis (30-10 MMA, 4-2 UFC), Nassourdine Imavov (12-4 MMA, 4-2 UFC)

Division: Middleweight

Broadcast: ESPN

Referee:

Judging:

Eryk Anders vs. Marc-Andre Barriault

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Eryk Anders (15-7 MMA, 7-7 UFC), Marc-Andre Barriault (15-6 MMA, 4-5 UFC)

Division: Middleweight

Broadcast: Pay-per-view

Referee:

Judging:

Dan Ige vs. Nate Landwehr

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Dan Ige (16-6 MMA, 8-5 UFC), Nate Landwehr (17-4 MMA, 4-2 UFC)

Division: Featherweight

Broadcast: Pay-per-view

Referee:

Judging:

Adam Fugitt vs. Mike Malott

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Adam Fugitt (9-3 MMA, 1-1 UFC), Mike Malott (9-1-1 MMA, 2-0 UFC)

Division: Welterweight

Broadcast: Pay-per-view

Referee:

Judging:

Beneil Dariush vs. Charles Oliveira

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Beneil Dariush (22-4-1 MMA, 16-4-1 UFC), Charles Oliveira (33-9 MMA, 21-9 UFC)

Division: Welterweight

Broadcast: Pay-per-view

Referee:

Judging:

Amanda Nunes vs. Irene Aldana

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Amanda Nunes (22-5 MMA, 15-2 UFC), Irene Aldana (14-6 MMA, 7-4 UFC)

Division: Women’s bantamweight

Broadcast: Pay-per-view

Referee:

Judging:

