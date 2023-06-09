UFC 289 official weigh-in video highlights and photo gallery

VANCOUVER, British Columbia – The UFC 289 fight card is now official following Friday’s weigh-in session where all 22 athletes scheduled to compete successfully hit their marks on the scale.

Saturday’s card, which takes place at Rogers Arena with a main card that airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN and early prelims on ESPN+, is headlined by a women’s bantamweight championship fight.

Reigning titleholder Amanda Nunes (23-5 MMA, 16-2 UFC) will attempt to make the first defense in her second championship reign in the division when she meets Irene Aldana (14-7 MMA, 7-5 UFC) in the main event. In the co-main event, former lightweight champ Charles Oliveira (33-9 MMA, 21-9 UFC) meets Beneil Dariush (22-4-1 MMA, 16-4-1 UFC).

Check out the weigh-in highlights in the video above and a link to the photo gallery from all of Friday’s happenings below.

