Amanda Nunes vs. Irene Aldana: How to watch UFC 289, streaming, fight card, live updates

Amanda Nunes and Irene Aldana will face off in the Octagon this weekend for UFC 289. (Photo by: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Are you ready for UFC 289? This Saturday, one of the greatest female fighters in MMA history, Amanda Nunes, returns to the ring to defend her title against fellow bantamweight Irene Aldana. If you’re looking for ways to watch tonight's battle for the bantamweight title, know this: UFC 289: Nunes vs. Aldana will be available only as a pay-per-view fight through ESPN+, with prelims airing on ESPN and streaming free on ESPN+ for subscribers. Early prelims will also play on UFC Fight Pass. Don't want to miss out on the action? Here’s how to watch UFC 289, including how to order the pay-per-view event, start times and fight card details, how to livestream the fight free with a VPN and more.

How to watch UFC 289: Nunes vs. Aldana in the US

UFC 289 on ESPN+ $80 at ESPN+

Stream UFC from anywhere ExpressVPN ExpressVPN $8 at ExpressVPN

Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Early prelims start time: 7 p.m.

Prelims start time: 8 p.m. ET

Main card start time: 10 p.m. ET

Location: Rogers Arena, Vancouver, Canada

TV/streaming: ESPN+

Free livestream: VPN

Where to stream UFC 289 main card and prelims

(Photoby: John Locher/AP Photo) UFC 289 on ESPN+ UFC 289 is available to purchase through ESPN+ for $80. If you aren’t already subscribed to ESPN+, new users can bundle UFC 289 in with the cost of an annual subscription for a 30% discount, bringing your total to $124.98. UFC 289 prelims will be available to stream at no extra cost to ESPN+ subscribers. An ESPN+ subscription starts at $10 a month and grants you access to exclusive ESPN+ content, including all UFC PPV prelims, other live events, fantasy sports tools and premium ESPN+ articles. $80 at ESPN+

How to watch UFC 289 without ESPN+ or PPV in the US:

(Photo: ExpressVPN) Stream UFC from anywhere ExpressVPN ExpressVPN ExpressVPN offers “internet without borders,” meaning you can tune in to a much more affordable UFC livestream this weekend as opposed to paying that high PPV price. In the UK, many UFC events are broadcast live on BT Sport and don’t require you to purchase the fight through PPV. A contract-free subscription to BT Sport costs about $38 per month, and paired with a VPN, will let you livestream this Saturday's fight at a major discount. ExpressVPN’s added protection, speed and range of location options makes it an excellent choice for first-time VPN users looking to stretch their streaming abilities, plus, it's Endgadget's top pick for the best streaming VPN. New users can save 35% and get an extra three months free when they sign up for ExpressVPN’s 12-month subscription. Plus, the service offers a 30-day money back guarantee. $8 at ExpressVPN

Nunes vs. Aldana live updates:

Come back during UFC 289 for live UFC fight updates from Yahoo Sports.

What time does the UFC fight start?

UFC is heading to Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada on Saturday. The PPV fight will kick off with early prelims at 7 p.m. ET, followed by prelims at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+, and the main pay-per-view event scheduled to begin at 10 p.m. ET.

Who is headlining UFC this weekend?

Bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes will defend her title against Irene Aldana in this weekend's UFC 289 PPV event.

The co-main event will see former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira face Beneil Dariush, who is seeking his first shot at the division title.

UFC 289 full card (subject to change)

Main card - 10 p.m. ET (ESPN+ PPV)

• Women's bantamweight: Amanda Nunes (C) vs. Irene Aldana

• Lightweight: Charles Oliveira vs. Beneil Dariush

• Welterweight: Mike Malott vs. Adam Fugitt

• Lightweight: Dan Ige vs. Nate Landwehr

• Middleweight: Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Eryk Anders

Prelims - 8 p.m. ET (ESPN, ESPN+)

• Flyweight: Matt Schnell vs. David Dvorak

• Light heavyweight: Khalil Rountree Jr. vs. Nate Daukaus

• Middleweight: Nassourdine Imavov vs. Chris Curtis

• Featherweight: Hakeem Dawodu vs. Lucas Almeida

Early prelims - 7 p.m. ET (ESPN+, UFC FightPass)

• Bantamweight: Aiemann Zahabi vs. Aoriqileng

• Featherweight: Kyle Nelson vs. Blake Bilder

• Women's strawweight: Diana Belbita vs. Maria Oliveira

• Women's flyweight: Miranda Maverick vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius

Check out more of Yahoo Sports' coverage on the full UFC fight schedule, predictions and other fight week festivities.