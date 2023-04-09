UFC 287 LIVE: Adesanya knocks out Pereira – result

Israel Adesanya looks to regain the UFC middleweight title from Alex Pereira in the main event of UFC 287 tonight, in what is the fourth clash between the long-time rivals.

Pereira outpointed Adesanya and knocked out the Nigerian-New Zealander across two kickboxing bouts, before the pair transitioned to MMA. Adesanya was the first to make the move, going on to reign as a dominant UFC champion until he lost his belt to Pereira in their first MMA meeting, five months ago. Brazilian Pereira, a relative newcomer to MMA, fought from behind to secure a TKO of Adesanya in the final round in November, and tonight’s main event in Miami marks the new champion’s first title defence.

In the co-main event, hometown fighter Jorge Masvidal faces Gilbert Burns in a huge welterweight showdown, which could yet have implications in the title picture.

Former US president Donald Trump is among those in attendance at UFC 287, the former US president sitting in the front row next to Mike Tyson and UFC president Dana White.

Adesanya says he was “playing possum” against the fence, waiting for a moment to strike.

And when he struck, boy, did he strike. It was a clean right hook from nowhere, and it stunned Pereira still. The next shot was another right hook to put down Pereira.

One hammer fist, and the fight was waved off, but Pereira was already out cold after the second hook.

That is what it looks like to exorcise a demon.

Adesanya suffered a controversial points loss to Pereira in their first fight, a kickboxing match. In their rematch, also in kickboxing, Adesanya was leading but was knocked out. In November, in their first MMA clash, again Adesanya was ahead, but he was beaten in the final round.

Tonight, on his fourth attempt, he finally gets his win over Pereira, and in stunning fashion.

Israel Adesanya def. Alex Pereira via second-round KO (punches, 4:21).

Wow. Wow. Wow.

Pereira was unleashing body hooks and a knee to the ribs, with Adesanya backed against the cage, when the challenger threw a right hook out of nowhere!!

It froze Pereira, so similarly to the end of Round 1 in their last fight, but this time there was no buzzer to save Pereira; the next punch dropped him, and he was out cold after a hammer fist.

Adesanya then celebrated by imitating firing arrows at his rival.

Round 2

Pereira just leans back far enough to avoid a head kick. He hops towards Adesanya and narrowly misses with a right hook.

Adesanya is being stalked here. His left leg buckles after a low kick from the champion!

Now Pereira unloads punches to the body! Is Adesanya in trouble?!

NO! HE KNOCKS PEREIRA OUT COLD WITH A RIGHT HOOK!

Round 2

Pereira gets right after Adesanya! An uppercut gets through, then a hook!

Adesanya is backed up against the fence, where he lost the last fight... His eyes are wide...

He lands a right hand now, though! Pereira blocks a head kick.

Adesanya looks to stay confident, coming forward and trying some lead right hooks from that southpaw stance.

Now a left lands for the challenger! And another...

Round 1

Lots of low kicks from both men early on. Adesanya looks to get behind the jab, standing southpaw at the moment.

This has been a cagey start. Adesanya just about leans back to avoid a head kick, before landing a jab. A right cross is just out of range for the challenger.

The next effort is better from Adesanya, but Pereira responds with more leg kicks.

Adesanya kicks low and hard again, then targets the body with a kick. He repeats the same sequence now.

Adesanya with a solid left cross, but Pereira plays it down. Another leg kick from the Brazilian.

No touch of gloves... Here we go!!!

Jorge Masvidal retires after loss to Gilbert Burns at UFC 287

Bruce Buffer with the fighter introductions...

Now here comes Pereira, who TKOed Adesanya in November and holds a points win and knockout over the Nigerian-New Zealander from their kickboxing days.

Ominous music as the champion emerges.

Time for the main event!

Here comes the challenger, formerly the champion, Israel Adesanya first.

“My f***ing house, let’s go,” he says as he walks out to a fair few boos.

Masvidal calls time on his career, as he suggested he might do with a loss.

“Greatest president in the history of the world, I love that guy,” he says, pointing at Donald Trump.

Gilbert Burns def. Jorge Masvidal via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28).

Round 3

Uppercut from Burns! Again Masvidal stumbles backwards!

Burns is taking his time to pick his shots, but they’re all landing clean.

Masvidal fires back with a right hand of his own, and Burns decides to change tack. He grabs another body lock and forces Masvidal to the fence. He soon secures a takedown.

Burns with mean elbows from half-guard. And he ends the bout on top.

Round 3

Final round! Masvidal needs a big round here, probably a finish even.

Masvidal with a spinning back kick to the body. Burns grazes him with a left hook.

Clean right cross from Burns, and Masvidal staggers back with a dazed look in his eyes!!

He beckons on Burns, but he is feeling the effects of that shot.

Round 2

The crowd is restless. Burns is in control but not doing too much with the position.

Now he shuffles himself and Masvidal towards the fence, where the latter is able to stand!

The crowd enjoyed that. There’s a brief scramble, but it ends with Burns getting another body lock and slamming the hometown hero to the canvas once again.

Eventually Masvidal stands once more. He gets off a few knees to the body and reverses the position, holding Burns against the fence.

Burns responds in kind, before stepping away. Thirty seconds for Masvidal to strike with Burns.

Masvidal looks exhausted. He eats a right hook. Again he laughs it off, but he felt that.

Round 2

Burns presses forward and knocks down Masvidal with a short right hook!!

Masvidal might have been off balance as much as anything, but he jumps back up anyway.

Burns picks him up and slams him to the mat, though! Burns is soon into full guard.

Round 1

Burns’ guard keeps a Masvidal combination at bay, but the American lands a low kick thereafter.

Body kick from Burns, who sees his first grappling effort of the night neutralised by Masvidal.

Masvidal with a body kick of his own. Burns just about connects with a right hand. Masvidal tries a knee and hook in close; the crowd reacts positively, but neither shot landed.

A right hand snaps back Masvidal’s head! Ouch. He sticks out his tongue and fires back with a jab.

Burns gets a body-lock takedown late in the round! There’s just enough time for a few hammer fists, too...

Round 1

The atmosphere has really picked up for this one. Masvidal has hinted that he may retire if he loses tonight...

Burns is 36; Masvidal, 38. Burns is the heavy favourite with the bookies; Masvidal with the Miami crowd.

Low kick from Masvidal early. Burns switches stances back and forth before throwing a body kick. Now the Brazilian kicks low. “Let’s go, Jorge,” is the chant in the arena.

Burns connects with a right hand, and Masvidal acknowledges it.

More cheers for Masvidal as Bruce Buffer does the fighter introductions.

Here we go...

For what it’s worth, Holland was leading on the Verdict MMA global scorecard before his third-round finish of Ponzinibbio.

Kevin Holland stopped Santiago Ponzinibbio in Round 3 (Verdict MMA)

A few boos for Burns, but the Brazilian is a hard man to dislike.

The last two results tonight:

Rob Font secured a TKO of Adrian Yanez in Round 1 (Getty Images)

Kevin Holland knocked out Santiago Ponzinibbio in the final round (Getty Images)

A great reception for Masvidal, as you would expect.

It’s time for the co-main event... Gilbert Burns vs Jorge Masvidal in a clash of welterweight contenders!

Fan favourite and hometown fighter Masvidal has lost three in a row, coming up short in two title fights with Kamaru Usman before being dominated by rival Colby Covington last time out. That loss to Covington was 13 months ago, and days after the fight, Masvidal was charged with an alleged assault on Covington – his former friend and teammate.

Meanwhile, Burns is 2-2 in his last four. The Brazilian also lost a title fight with Usman, bounced back to beat Stephen Thompson, lost a war with Khamzat Chimaev, then most recently submitted Neil Magny in January.

Rob Font def. Adrian Yanez via first-round TKO (punches, 2:57).

Round 1

FONT WITH A BRILLIANT SEQUENCE TO WIN IT!

He pieces up Yanez with a series of right hands – an uppercut, hook, cross, another uppercut, a cross again, and finally a hook to drop his opponent!

He adds a couple of shots on the ground, and the referee steps in!

Font’s face is badly swollen, too; that was a fierce fight for as long as it lasted!

Round 1

Many fans and pundits think this will be the fight of the night...

Both men stand orthodox. Font with a wide right hook straight away.

Now Font catches Yanez on the end of a step-in right cross. Double-jab, right hand from Yanez.

Solid jab from Font, nice right hand from Yanez. A left overhand just about lands for Font.

Font with more signature jabs, and he’s really busting up Yanez’s nose.

American Font was on a four-fight win streak before losing his last two bouts – points defeats by Jose Aldo and most recently Marlon Vera.

Meanwhile, Yanez has won nine in a row, including seven KO/TKOs. The American last fought in June, stopping Tony Kelley in the first round.

Next up: Rob Font vs Adrian Yanez at bantamweight.

Kevin Holland def. Santiago Ponzinibbio via third-round KO (punches, 3:16).

Round 3

HOLLAND WITH THE FINISH! He catches a kick, comes over the top with a right cross, then tags Ponzinibbio with a left hook after the Argentine spins around!

Ponzinibbio falls face first, eats a few more punches, and the referee waves it off! Ponzinibbio comes to and complains, but that was a good stoppage.

Round 3

Ponzinibbio fires off two hard low kicks, early in this final round. Another one, and Holland felt that for sure.

Holland responds with kicks of his own – one to the leg, one to the body.

More leg kicks from Ponzinibbio, while Holland misses with wide left hooks.

Round 2

Again Ponzinibbio catches a kick, but this time it’s him who follows up with a back fist! No connection, though.

Now the Argentine drives Holland to the fence, but he can’t hold him there for long.

Before this fight, Robbie Lawler’s classic against Rory MacDonald was inducted into the fight wing of the UFC Hall of Fame.

For what it’s worth, Verdict MMA’s global scorecard agreed with the judges that Christian Rodriguez was a worthy winner over Raul Rosas Jr.

Verdict MMA’s global scorecard for Raul Rosas Jr vs Christian Rodriguez (Verdict MMA)

Round 1

Holland keeps looking for a left hook as Ponzinibbio steps into range. Holland has the height advantage, but the Argentine is the thicker man.

Big left hook from Ponzinibbio now.

He grabs a kick by Holland, and the American smashes Ponzinibbio with a back fist!!

Ponzinibbio drops to the mat but survives to the buzzer, with just a few seconds left on the clock when he ate that strike! Wow!

Next up is Kevin Holland vs Santiago Ponzinibbio at welterweight.

Holland and Jorge Masvidal, who fights in tonight’s co-main event, were separated by security at a hotel in Miami on Wednesday.

Donald Trump was greeted by huge cheers as he sat in the front row at UFC 287 on Saturday night, alongside Mike Tyson and Dana White in the Miami-Dade Arena.

Former US president Trump is known to have a friendship with UFC president White and has attended numerous events staged by the mixed martial arts promotion.

Trump was also visited by UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal earlier this week. Miami native Masvidal, who is on the UFC 287 card, visited Trump at the ex-president’s home in Mar-a-Lago after attending one of the 76-year-old’s rallies.

This week, Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 felony charges related to falsifying business records around hush money payments during his 2016 presidential campaign.

Christian Rodriguez def. Raul Rosas Jr via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

Round 3

Rosas Jr does well to survive and stand, and the fight ends on the feet...

Scorecards incoming...

Round 3

Rodriguez has the back, has Rosas Jr flattened out, and is pouring on punches!

Round 2

Rosas Jr seems to have exerted too much energy at this point in the fight; he’s flagging.

Rodriguez now has the teenager’s back again, and he’s almost got a rear naked choke locked in!

Rosas Jr survives to the buzzer, but he’s facing more adversity than he ever has in the ring.

Round 2

Once again, Rosas Jr goes straight for a takedown. This time, though, Rodriguez is able to tip the teenager onto his back.

Rodriguez has side control briefly, but Rosas Jr gets free, and both bantamweights stand. Again Rosas Jr shoots for a double-leg takedown, but Rodriguez meets his face with a knee! Well timed!

Rosas Jr absorbs it well and keeps working, grappling Rodriguez against the fence. Again Rodriguez counters the position, however.

He ends up on top, then takes the back as Rosas Jr turns. Now Rodriguez has side control again.

Round 1

Rodriguez is keeping his chin tucked, and Rosas Jr briefly gives up on the choke. The 18-year-old has dragged Rodriguez to the mat now, though.

The buzzer sounds!

Round 1

A great reception for Rosas Jr! He shoots for a takedown at once, but he does so from a long way away, and Rodriguez reads it.

Rosas Jr goes for another attempt, but Rodriguez is still defending well. Rosas Jr lifts Rodriguez’s leg all the way up to his head, then swings him down to the mat.

Rosas Jr tries to lock in a D’Arce choke, but Rodriguez rolls through before standing. Rosas Jr goes right back to the well, seeking a takedown via a body lock.

A short shot knocks out Rosas Jr’s mouthpiece, and he’s yet to receive it back from the referee, but he won’t mind for now; he’s jumped onto Rodriguez’s back near the fence...

Rosas Jr has a body triangle locked in and is looking for a choke...

Rodriguez is 8-1 as a professional, while Rosas Jr is 7-0.

In the first fight on the main card, Raul Rosas Jr faces Christian Rodriguez at bantamweight.

Rosas Jr, who turned 18 in October, is the youngest fighter on the UFC roster.

We now move onto the main card!

Alex Pereira (C) vs Israel Adesanya 2 (middleweight title)

Gilbert Burns vs Jorge Masvidal (welterweight)

Rob Font vs Adrian Yanez (bantamweight)

Kevin Holland vs Santiago Ponzinibbio (welterweight)

Raul Rosas Jr vs Christian Rodriguez (bantamweight)

Gastelum roars into the microphone. A huge outpouring of emotion from the former interim-title challenger. That’s his first win in just over two years!

Gastelum talks about a shift in his “soul” and psychology.

“He, has, risen!” he shouts. “I’m back, baby!”

Kelvin Gastelum def. Chris Curtis via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27).

Round 3

The final round begins in back-and-forth fashion, with both middleweights landing jabs.

Clean, short right hook from Curtis. He tries to follow up with a combination, but Gastelum’s defence holds up.

He loops into another right hook from Curtis, though, and a brawl ensues!

Right hook to the body from Curtis. Both men have thrown and landed almost the same number of significant strikes.

Curtis with a slashing elbow, and Gastelum nods at him. Another wild period now!

Gastelum tries a single-leg takedown, but he’s denied! Fight of the night so far! We’ll go to the scorecards.

Round 2

A clean right uppercut lands for Curtis! He adds a left hook. Again, Gastelum remains composed.

Now Curtis unfurls a right uppercut into the ribcage of his opponent. Tidy jabs from Gastelum in response, though.

Strong end to the round for Curtis, as he connects with yet another powerful uppercut to the chin of Gastelum!

Round 2

Gastelum kicks low but is caught by two right hooks as he dips his head to the side!

Gastelum stays composed then hurls an overhand at Curtis, who shells up to block it.

Curtis tags Gastelum with a short punch but seems to have eaten one himself; he drops to the mat! He turtles up, and Gastelum pours on punches!

But Curtis is very much lucid, it appears, and he is able to stand and move away! Gastelum chases him to the fence, but again Curtis gets free.

Round 1

Another low kick by Gastelum, then a one-two. Curtis fires back with a short left cross.

Good head movement from Gastelum throughout, too, although he’s caught on the end of a jab as Curtis skips forward.

Round 1

Gastelum light on his feet early, bouncing around. He sneaks an uppercut into a combination in close, then darts in and out with a jab on his fellow southpaw.

Harsh low kick by Gastelum now. One-two up top by Curtis! That sees Gastelum stumble back, and the crowd coos!

Curtis swings a hook and uppercut with bad intentions but misses with both. Low kick and jab by Gastelum, who looks really sharp so far.

Next up: Chris Curtis vs Kelvin Gastelum at middleweight.

Gastelum is a former interim-title challenger, having been outpointed by Adesanya in a war in 2019, though he now has just one win his last six bouts.

Meanwhile, fellow American Curtis lost a decision to Jack Hermansson in London last July after winning eight in a row, but he bounced back with a KO of Joaquin Buckley in December.

Luana Pinheiro def. Michelle Waterson-Gomez via split decision (29-29, 29-28, 29-28).

Boos in Miami as the result is announced!

Round 3

Waterson-Gomez times a single-leg takedown well, and although Pinheiro springs back to her feet, she’s trapped against the fence at once.

The buzzer soon sounds, and we’ll go to the judges’ scorecards!

Round 3

Final round. Nice level-change from Waterson-Gomez as she tries a takedown. She has a rear body lock as she holds Pinheiro against the fence.

Knees to the body from the American as she looks to wear down Pinheiro. A well-timed trip from Waterson-Gomez follows, but Pinheiro is straight back up.

The Brazilian is able to break Waterson-Gomez’s grip and move into space.

Round 2

Pinheiro catches a kick and drives her opponent to the cage wall again.

Once more, Waterson-Gomez shows off some solid takedown defence, and she slices Pinheiro with an elbow while circling into space!

Both women land clean punches in the following exchange. Waterson-Gomez with more harsh low kicks, but – as in Round 1– Pinheiro finishes with a strong right hand!

Round 2

That was a great opening round, and the second starts well, too. Pinheiro lands a hard punch but is caught by two front kicks to the face – a right leg then left leg from Waterson-Gomez!

Waterson-Gomez lands a stinging right low kick, while Pinheiro tags the American with a right overhand. Another is on target for Pinheiro, and her opponent stumbles slightly!

Pinheiro grabs Waterson-Gomez and holds her against the fence. Good takedown defence from Waterson-Gomez, though, and the strawweights move back into the open.

Round 1

Both women kick low early on but miss the mark. Waterson-Gomez finds the target on her next attempt, however, as Pinheiro punches over the top but is just out of range.

Now Waterson-Gomez with a teep kick and side kick, though Pinheiro stays light on her feet to avoid the worst of those attempts.

Spinning back elbow from Waterson-Gomez in close! Pinheiro felt that but fires back with a heavy low kick, before tagging her opponent with a one-two upstairs. Both women briefly stand southpaw, before reverting back to orthodox.

Now Pinheiro goes down after a high kick from Waterson-Gomez!! The Brazilian springs back to her feet, though, and looks to get back to work!

And she lands a hard right hand late in the round! It staggers Waterson-Gomez, who is able to survive to the buzzer!

Meanwhile, Pinheiro is on an eight-fight win streak and is 2-0 in the UFC. Last time out, she outpointed Sam Hughes. That was a good 17 months ago, however.

Waterson-Gomez is a real fan favourite but has just one win in her last five fights – a decision over Angela Hill in September 2020, which has been followed by losses to Marina Rodriguez and Amanda Lemos.

Lemos beat Waterson-Gomez via submission in July.

Next we have a women’s strawweight bout between Michelle Waterson-Gomez and Luana Pinheiro!

Joe Pyfer def. Gerald Meerschaert via first-round TKO (punches, 3:15).

Round 1

Meerschaert stands southpaw; Pyfer orthodox. Pyfer recently made a name for himself with an impressive performance on Dana White’s Contender Series to set up a full UFC debut.

It’s a nervy start to this one, though, and the crowd is already somewhat restless. Lots of feinting from the fighters, not much landing.

Huge right cross from Pyfer out of nowhere, though!! It snaps back the head of Meerschaert, who also wobbles slightly.

Now Pyfer clips Meerschaert again – it’s a left hook and right hand this time, and down goes the veteran!

He turtles up, making little effort to fight back, and the referee steps in! Pyfer with a massive win.

Next up: Veteran Gerald Meerschaert faces up-and-comer Joe Pyfer at middleweight.

Loopy Godinez def. Cynthia Calvillo via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 30-27).

Third and final round. Calvillo is walking Godinez onto her jab repeatedly – great work.

Calvillo now feints some takedown attempts, as she did in Round 2. She’s also beating up the lead leg of Godinez with low kicks.

Final minute. Godinez grabs ahold of Calvillo, who neutralises her opponent’s takedown effort and drives her to the fence.

The final buzzer sounds, and we’ll go to the judges’ scorecards.

Some well-timed counter shots from Godinez, who also lands a teep kick to the body of Calvillo in Round 2.

Godinez blocks a high kick from Calvillo, who briefly considers a takedown but decides against it.

Again Calvillo sees a head kick blocked, and she’s tagged by a clean punch from Godinez late in the round.

We kick things off with a strawweight clash between Cynthia Calvillo vs Loopy Godinez!

Here’s a recap of the results from the early prelims:

Ignacio Bahamondes def. Trey Ogden via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Steve Garcia def. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke via second-round KO (body punch, 0:36)

Sam Hughes def. Jaqueline Amorim via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Our live coverage will begin with the regular prelims, which will get under way any minute now!

Conor McGregor has teased an appearance with WWE, after the professional wrestling company announced that it is merging with the UFC.

During Wrestlemania (1-2 April), the most important weekend of the year for WWE, reports emerged that Endeavor – the parent company of the UFC – was in talks to purchase the pro wrestling brand. Those reports have since been confirmed by an official statement, released on Monday (3 April).

Ahead of the announcement, former dual-weight UFC champion McGregor tweeted on Sunday: “Congrats to the @ufc now worth a cool Proper $12bn. Wow!

“Endeavor [about] to scoop the @WWE now also. Incredible. What a powerhouse!”

The Irishman, 34, then shared a mock image of himself holding a UFC belt and the WWE title, adding: “#itsinevitable”.

Since Monday’s announcement that the UFC and WWE will be merging, questions have abounded. The biggest, undoubtedly, has been: What does it mean?

On one side, you have the preeminent promotion in mixed martial arts: the Ultimate Fighting Championship; on the other, the biggest professional wrestling brand around the globe: World Wrestling Entertainment. Except, there are no longer sides. With the UFC’s parent company Endeavor purchasing WWE, a merger will create a ‘$21billlion+ live sports and entertainment powerhouse’.

Those were the words of Vince McMahon, and a day after Wrestlemania – the biggest event of the year for WWE – the company’s executive chairman added: “Given the incredible work that Ari [Emanuel, Endeavor CEO] and Endeavor have done to grow the UFC brand – nearly doubling its revenue over the past seven years – and the immense success we’ve already had in partnering with their team on a number of ventures, I believe that this is without a doubt the best outcome for our shareholders and other stakeholders.”

Endeavor will hold a 51 percent controlling interest in the new company and existing WWE shareholders will hold a 49 percent interest. Emanuel and McMahon will retain their existing roles with Endeavor and WWE, with the former also serving as CEO of the new company and the latter working as executive chairman. Dana White will continue in his role as UFC president, and Nick Khan will remain president of WWE.

But that’s not what you really want to know. Here’s what you are interested in:

Speaking on The MMA Hour in November, days after his TKO loss to Pereira, Adesanya adressed suggestions that the stoppage came somewhat early.

“I don’t blame the referee, Marc [Goddard] did a good job,” Adesanya said, “but you see it when I get up: I’m fine.

“I was lucid. I didn’t get ‘rocked’ rocked; I got ‘hit’ hit against the fence and my thought was, ‘Escape, laterally, either left or right.’

“I went right and as I was going right. It wasn’t because I was rocked [that I fell partially], it was my foot [...] He hit me with two big shots, lateral move... and then I tripped.

“So, it looked bad,” the Nigerian-born New Zealander continued. “I think the referee was like: ‘Two big shots and he wobbles, oh, s***.’ It wasn’t from the shots, I promise you. There’s no reason for me to lie. It was from the legs, which [Pereira] caused, the damage.”

Jorge Masvidal and Kevin Holland were separated by security at a hotel in Miami on Wednesday, days before UFC 287.

Masvidal is set to fight Gilbert Burns in the co-main event of UFC 287 this evening, after Holland faces Santiago Ponzinibbio.

And security had to separate Masvidal and Burns on Wednesday (5 April), as the Americans traded barbs at the hotel in which fighters are staying this week.

The incident was captured by UFC welterweight Belal Muhammad, who posted footage of the exchange on his Instagram account.

Holland, 30, has lost his last two fights, suffering a TKO by Stephen Thompson in December and a submission by Khamzat Chimaev in September. Prior to his first-round loss to Chimaev, Holland was due to fight Daniel Rodriguez, but a series of incidents – including a backstage clash between Holland and Chimaev – led to the new bout.

Meanwhile, Masvidal was also previously involved in another backstage incident at a UFC event, when he punched Leon Edwards at London’s O2 Arena after beating Darren Till in 2019.

Here’s tonight’s card in full, subject to any late changes:

Main card

Alex Pereira (C) vs Israel Adesanya 2 (middleweight title)

Gilbert Burns vs Jorge Masvidal (welterweight)

Rob Font vs Adrian Yanez (bantamweight)

Kevin Holland vs Santiago Ponzinibbio (welterweight)

Raul Rosas Jr vs Christian Rodriguez (bantamweight)

Prelims

Chris Curtis vs Kelvin Gastelum (middleweight)

Michelle Waterson-Gomez vs Luana Pinheiro (women’s strawweight)

Gerald Meerschaert vs Joe Pyfer (middleweight)

Cynthia Calvillo vs Loopy Godinez (women’s strawweight)

Early prelims

Ignacio Bahamondes vs Trey Ogden (lightweight)

Shayilan Nuerdanbieke vs Steve Garcia (featherweight)

Jacqueline Amorim vs Sam Hughes (women’s strawweight)

UFC 287 will air live on BT Sport in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.

In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

UFC 287 takes place at the Miami-Dade Arena in Miami tonight.

The early prelims will begin at 11pm BST (3pm PT, 5pm CT, 6pm ET), with the regular prelims following at 1.30am BST on Sunday 9 April (5.30pm PT, 7.30pm CT, 8.30pm ET on Saturday).

The main card is then scheduled for 3am BST on Sunday (7pm PT, 9pm CT, 10pm ET on Saturday).

There was something almost disquieting about Israel Adesanya’s calmness, as he sat in front of the media and dissected another loss to Alex Pereira. It was a result that would have destroyed most men, so fragile can the ego be; for Adesanya, it was a third defeat by his own personal bogeyman.

Pereira had stolen a decision win over the Nigerian-New Zealander in their first kickboxing clash, come from behind to knock Adesanya out cold in their rematch, and now he had followed the “Last Stylebender” into mixed martial arts. Scything his way through middleweights, Pereira soon set up a title fight with Adesanya – so dominant atop the division – to present the UFC champion with a shot at vengeance.

But a vindictive Pereira ensured otherwise, on a brutally familiar night for Adesanya. Stylebender was once more en route to a victory over the Brazilian when, in the final round, Pereira finally made contact with his signature left hook – the shot that collapsed Adesanya in their second meeting – to forge a finish against the fence. As Adesanya urgently attempted to escape, his legs failed him, a result of a gradual accumulation of low kicks. He was rooted in place, reduced to using his head as a pendulum to buy time, but he had absorbed enough strikes; the fight, and Adesanya’s title reign, came to the most abrupt of endings.

