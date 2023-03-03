UFC 285 weigh-in results and live video stream

LAS VEGAS – MMA Junkie is on scene and reporting live from Friday’s official UFC 285 fighter weigh-ins, which kick off at noon ET (9 a.m. PT).

The early weigh-ins take place at the UFC host hotel in Las Vegas and precede the ceremonial weigh-ins for the fans, which take place at 4 p.m. ET at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The nearby T-Mobile Arena hosts Saturday’s event, which has a main card on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPNews and early prelims on ESPN+.

Among those weighing in are former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones (26-1 MMA, 20-1 UFC) and Ciryl Gane (11-1 MMA, 8-1 UFC), who meet in the main event for the vacant heavyweight title. In the co-feature, dominant women’s flyweight champ Valentina Shevchenko (23-3 MMA, 12-2 UFC) meets challenger Alexa Grasso (15-3 MMA, 7-3 UFC).

The full UFC 285 weigh-in results include:

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

Jon Jones () vs. Ciryl Gane () – for vacant heavyweight title

Champ Valentina Shevchenko (124.5) vs. Alexa Grasso (124.5) – for women’s flyweight title

Geoff Neal () vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov (171)

Mateusz Gamrot (156) vs. Jalin Turner (155.5)

Bo Nickal () vs. Jamie Pickett (186)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPNews, 8 p.m. ET)

Cody Garbrandt () vs. Trevin Jones ()

Derek Brunson () vs. Dricus Du Plessis< ()/li>

Viviane Araujo () vs. Amanda Ribas ()

Marc-Andre Barriault () vs. Julian Marquez ()

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)

Ian Garry () vs. Song Kenan

Mana Martinez () vs. Cameron Saaiman ()

Jessica Penne () vs. Tabatha Ricci ()

Farid Basharat () vs. Da’Mon Blackshear ()

Loik Radzhabov () vs. Esteban Ribovics ()

