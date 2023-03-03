UFC 285 weigh-in results and live video stream

LAS VEGAS – MMA Junkie is on scene and reporting live from Friday’s official UFC 285 fighter weigh-ins, which kick off at noon ET (9 a.m. PT).

The early weigh-ins take place at the UFC host hotel in Las Vegas and precede the ceremonial weigh-ins for the fans, which take place at 4 p.m. ET at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The nearby T-Mobile Arena hosts Saturday’s event, which has a main card on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPNews and early prelims on ESPN+.

Among those weighing in are former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones (26-1 MMA, 20-1 UFC) and Ciryl Gane (11-1 MMA, 8-1 UFC), who meet in the main event for the vacant heavyweight title. In the co-feature, dominant women’s flyweight champ Valentina Shevchenko (23-3 MMA, 12-2 UFC) meets challenger Alexa Grasso (15-3 MMA, 7-3 UFC).

The full UFC 285 weigh-in results include:

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

  • Jon Jones () vs. Ciryl Gane () – for vacant heavyweight title

  • Champ Valentina Shevchenko (124.5) vs. Alexa Grasso (124.5) – for women’s flyweight title

  • Geoff Neal () vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov (171)

  • Mateusz Gamrot (156) vs. Jalin Turner (155.5)

  • Bo Nickal () vs. Jamie Pickett (186)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPNews, 8 p.m. ET)

  • Cody Garbrandt () vs. Trevin Jones ()

  • Derek Brunson () vs. Dricus Du Plessis< ()/li>

  • Viviane Araujo () vs. Amanda Ribas ()

  • Marc-Andre Barriault () vs. Julian Marquez ()

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)

  • Ian Garry () vs. Song Kenan

  • Mana Martinez () vs. Cameron Saaiman ()

  • Jessica Penne () vs. Tabatha Ricci ()

  • Farid Basharat () vs. Da’Mon Blackshear ()

  • Loik Radzhabov () vs. Esteban Ribovics ()

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 285.

