UFC 285 video: Jon Jones sizes up Ciryl Gane in first faceoff at pre-fight press conference

LAS VEGAS – Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane came face-to-face for the very first time at Thursday’s UFC 285 pre-fight press conference, giving them the opportunity to size each other up.

As the days draw closer to Jones (26-1 MMA, 20-1 UFC) and Gane (11-1 MMA, 8-1 UFC) fighting for the vacant heavyweight championship in Saturday’s headliner at T-Mobile Arena, which airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPNews and ESPN+, the pair were put in the same room to answer questions from the media and in front of fans.

At the conclusion of the press conference, Jones and Gane engaged in a staredown, allowing the world to see what they look like when standing in front of each other.

Watch the video below to see the faceoff between Jones and Gane (via Twitter):

Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane have their first-ever faceoff before the #UFC285 vacant title headliner. pic.twitter.com/RUCnxVJRwM — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) March 3, 2023

