UFC 284 live results: Islam Makhachev-Alex Volkanovski, Emmett-Rodriguez updates, highlights and analysis

Alexander Volkanovski stands on the precipice of history, with a lot of things in his favor. He's the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in the world according to the UFC ratings, holds the featherweight championship, has won 22 fights in a row and 25 of 26 overall and is 12-0 in the UFC.

On Saturday, he'll meet lightweight champion Islam Makhachev for the 155-pound title and the mythical status as the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world in the main event of UFC 284 in Perth, Australia.

At BetMGM, Makhachev has been bet up to a -375 favorite, with Volkanovski a +295 underdog. Makhachev by submission is just +150, an alluring number for one of the best submission artists in the UFC.

In terms of significance within the sport, there has never been a bigger one. Never before has the UFC had the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in the world fight the universally recognized No. 2 fighter in a bout with a championship at stake. And while there were fights that garnered far more headlines than this one will and sold many more pay-per-views than Saturday's card is likely to do, the fact that the two best fighters in the world are meeting for supremacy in the Octagon is a seminal moment for the sport.

More than 11 years after his MMA debut, Josh Emmett will appear in the co-main event on Saturday when he takes on Yair Rodriguez for the interim featherweight championship. For some reason, despite his great success — Emmett is 18-2 overall in MMA and 9-2 in the UFC — he hasn't fought on the main card of a pay-per-view show until now.

Also on the main card, Jack Della Maddalena will face Randy Brown in a welterweight matchup. Justin Tafa and Parker Porter meet in a heavyweight bout and light heavyweights Jimmy Crute and Alonzo Menifield open the pay-per-view.

Follow our live tracker below for all of the latest updates and analysis.

UFC 284 live results, highlights, analysis

UFC 284 main card, odds (Start time 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+ PPV)

Lightweight: (C) Islam Makhachev (-375) vs. Alexander Volkanovski (+295)

Featherweight: Yair Rodríguez (-185) vs. Josh Emmett (+155)

Welterweight: Jack Della Maddalena (-300) vs. Randy Brown (+240)

Heavyweight: Justin Tafa (-125) vs. Parker Porter (+105)

Light heavyweight:Jimmy Crute (-185) vs. Alonzo Menifield (+155)

UFC 284 preliminary card, odds (Live now on ESPN/ESPN+)

Light heavyweight: Tyson Pedro (-250) vs. Modestas Bukauskas (+200)

Featherweight: Joshua Culibao def. Melsik Baghdasaryan by submission (rear naked choke) at 2:02 of R2

Catchweight (127 lbs): Kleydson Rodrigues def. Shannon Ross by TKO (strikes) at 0:59 of R1:

Lightweight: Jamie Mullarkey def. Francisco Prado by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

UFC 284 early preliminary card, odds (Live now on ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass)

Featherweight: Jack Jenkins def. Don Shainis by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Women's strawweight: Loma Lookboonmee def. Elise Reed by submission (rear naked choke) at 0:44 of R2:

Featherweight: Blake Bilder def. Shane Young by unanimous decision (30–27, 30–27, 29–28)

Catchweight (157.5 lbs): Elves Brenner def. Zubaira Tukhugov by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)