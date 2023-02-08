UFC 284 broadcast set: New commentary team debuts with Joe Rogan, Daniel Cormier not on call

The second numbered UFC event of the year is rapidly approaching with UFC 284 on Saturday at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia.

As always, some marquee on-air talent will be there to help guide viewers through the experience.

Details of who will be working as commentators and analysts for the have been acquired by MMA Junkie through a person with knowledge of the plans – and you can see the scheduled broadcast team below.

UFC 284 broadcast

RAC Arena

UFC 284’s main card airs on pay-per-view/streams via ESPN+ pay-per-view for residents in the U.S. beginning at 10 p.m. ET.

Televised prelims on ESPN and ESPN+ start at 8 p.m. ET following early prelims, which are tentatively slated to begin at 6:00 p.m. ET and stream on ESPN+.

UFC 284 desk analysts

Laura Sanko

Veteran broadcaster [autotag]Brendan Fitzgerald[/autotag] and will serve as host of the post-fight show. Current light heavyweight contender [autotag]Anthony Smith[/autotag], former lightweight title challenger [autotag]Michael Chandler[/autotag] and [autotag]Laura Sanko[/autotag] will join the show as analysts.

UFC 284 roving reporter

John Gooden

Longtime UFC correspondent John Gooden will conduct pre- and post-fight interviews backstage with some of the athletes on the card, as well as report additional real-time updates for the event.

UFC 284 octagon announcer

Bruce Buffer

The most famous octagon announcer will do his thing once again, as Bruce Buffer will introduce the fighters before battle.

UFC 284 cageside commentators

Michael Bisping

Jon Anik will serve as the leading man on the mic from cageside, and he will command play-by-play alongside color commentators, former two-time UFC champion [autotag]Dominick Cruz[/autotag] and UFC Hall of Famer [autotag]Michael Bisping[/autotag].

It will be the first time the trio of Anik, Cruz and Bisping call a PPV event together.

Joe Rogan will not be in the booth, as he has frequently skipped numbered events outside of North America over the past decade due to his busy schedule of podcasting, standup commentary and other obligations. Daniel Cormier will not be part of the pay-per-view commentary team for this event, either.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie