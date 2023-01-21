UFC 283 live results: Updates, highlights and analysis for Teixeira-Hill, Figueiredo-Moreno 4 and more

Former champion Glover Teixeira meets Jamahal Hill for the vacant UFC light heavyweight title Saturday in the main event of UFC 283. Teixeira, who was supposed to rematch Jiri Prochazka in December before Prochazka was injured and had to pull out, is a +115 underdog at BetMGM. Hill is a -120 favorite.

Hill is a terrific KO puncher and few have been able to stand up to his power. But as Teixeira showed in his loss to Prochazka in Singapore last year, he's extraordinarily durable and very well-rounded.

Interim flyweight champion Brandon Moreno and full champion Deiveson Figueiredo meet again in Saturday's co-main event. They have already fought three times, with each winning once and the other a draw. However, Figueiredo would have won that fight were he not deducted a point in the third round for a low blow.

All three fights have been different stylistically and Moreno is likely to be different this time as he was forced to change coaches when the UFC banned its fighters from being trained by James Krause. Moreno instead hired Sayif Saud of Fortis MMA to coach him.

Also featured on the main card is a welterweight fight between Gilbert Burns and Neil Magny and a flyweight battle pitting former title challenger Lauren Murphy against former champion Jessica Andrade. Johnny Walker will meet Paul Craig in the opener of the main card in a light heavyweight bout.

UFC 283 Live blog

UFC 283 Main card, odds (Start time 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+ PPV)

All odds via BetMGM.

Light heavyweight: Glover Teixeira (+115) vs. Jamahal Hill (-135)

Flyweight: Deiveson Figueiredo (C) (+105) vs. Brandon Moreno (IC) (-125)

Welterweight: Gilbert Burns (-500) vs. Neil Magny (+375)

Women's flyweight: Lauren Murphy (+450) vs. Jessica Andrade (-650)

Light heavyweight: Paul Craig (+160) vs. Johnny Walker (-190)

UFC 283 Prelims fight card, odds (Start time 8 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN/ESPN+)

Light heavyweight: Mauricio Rua (+185) vs. Ihor Potiera (-225)

Middleweight: Brunno Ferreira (+240) vs. Gregory Rodrigues (-300)

Lightweight: Thiago Moises (-400) vs. Melquizael Costa (+310)

Heavyweight: Shamil Abdurakhimov (+650) vs. Jailton Almeida (-1100)

Welterweight: Gabriel Bonfim (-165) vs. Mounir Lazzez (+135)

UFC 283 Early prelims fight card, odds (Start time 6 p.m. ET, ESPN+/UFC FightPass)

Bantamweight: Luan Lacerda (+310) vs. Cody Stamann (-400)

Lightweight: Ismael Bonfim (+105) vs. Terrance McKinney (-125)

Welterweight: Warlley Alves (-130) vs. Nicolas Dalby (+110)

Women's featherweight: Josiane Nunes (-550) vs. Zarah Fairn (+400)

Bantamweight: Saimon Oliveira (-145) vs. Daniel Marcos (+120)