UFC 283 medical suspensions: 5 main card fighters suffer fractures, receive 6-month terms

The UFC 283 main card wasn’t short on violence as five fighters suffered fractures and received six-month medical suspensions.

Headliners Jamahal Hill and Glover Teixeira, along with Lauren Murphy and Paul Craig, suffered nasal fractures, while co-headliner Deiveson Figueiredo suffered an orbital fracture.

MMA Junkie on Monday obtained a list of suspensions from the Comissao Atletica Brasileira de MMA (CABMMA), which oversaw UFC 283 this past Saturday at Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro.

Hill dominated Teixeira to claim the vacant light heavyweight title by unanimous decision; Figueiredo lost his flyweight title to Brandon Moreno after the bout was stopped following three rounds because of his injury; Murphy lost a lopsided unanimous decision to Jessica Andrade; and Craig lost to Johnny Walker by first-round TKO.

Scroll below to see the medical suspensions handed out to each fighter. It’s important to note that fighters can return to competition sooner than the allotted suspension if they are cleared by a doctor.

Daniel Marcos def. Saimon Oliveira

Daniel Marcos: Suspended 14 days

Saimon Oliveira: Suspended 45 days for TKO

Josiane Nunes def. Zarah Fairn

Josiane Nunes: Suspended 180 days or cleared by right arm x-ray; mandatory 30 days

Zarah Fairn: Suspended 30 days

Nicolas Dalby def. Warlley Alves

Nicolas Dalby: Suspended 180 days or cleared by right elbow and left thumb x-rays; mandatory 30 days

Warlley Alves: Suspended 180 days or cleared by orthopedist for toe and OMF for orbital fracture; mandatory 30 days

Ismael Bonfim def. Terrance McKinney

Ismael Bonfim: Suspended 14 days

Terrance McKinney: Suspended 90 days for knockout

Cody Stamann def. Luan Lacerda

Cody Stamann: Suspended 180 days or cleared by left forearm x-ray; mandatory 30 days

Luan Lacerda: Suspended 14 days

Jailton Almeida def. Shamil Abdurakhimov

Jailton Almeida: Suspended 14 days

Shamil Abdurakhimov: Suspended 14 days

Gabriel Bonfim def. Mounir Lazzez

Gabriel Bonfim: Suspended 14 days

Mounir Lazzez: Suspended 30 days for right tibula-fibula laceration

Thiago Moises def. Melquizael Costa

Thiago Moises: Suspended 14 days

Melquizael Costa: Suspended 180 days or cleared by left hand x-ray; mandatory 30 days

Brunno Ferreira def. Gregory Rodrigues

Brunno Ferreira: Suspended 14 days

Gregory Rodrigues: Suspended 60 days for knockout

Ihor Potieria def. Mauricio Rua

Ihor Potieria: Suspended 180 days or cleared by right hand x-ray; mandatory 14 days

Mauricio Rua: Suspended 45 days for TKO

Johnny Walker def. Paul Craig

Johnny Walker: Suspended 14 days

Paul Craig: Suspended 180 days or cleared by new face CT; mandatory 45 days

Jessica Andrade def. Lauren Murphy

Jessica Andrade: Suspended 14 days

Lauren Murphy: Suspended 180 days or cleared by new face CT; mandatory 45 days

Gilbert Burns def. Neil Magny

Gilbert Burns: Suspended 14 days

Neil Magny: Suspended 14 days

Brandon Moreno def. Deiveson Figueiredo

Brandon Moreno: Suspended 14 days

Deiveson Figueiredo: Suspended 180 days or cleared by new face CT; mandatory 45 days

Laudo feito no dia de hoje pelo atleta Deiveson Figueiredo, nosso campeão requer cuidados e está sendo cuidado de perto pelo Dr @RogerioPenin Qualquer nova informação atualizamos. Assessoria

@dnsbusinesss pic.twitter.com/7Wbd8EaqGW — Deiveson (@Daico_Deiveson) January 24, 2023

Jamahal Hill def. Glover Teixeira

Jamahal Hill: Suspended 180 days or cleared by new face CT; mandatory 30 days

Glover Teixeira: Suspended 180 days or cleared by new face CT; mandatory 45 days

