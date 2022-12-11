UFC 282 video: Jairzinho Rozenstruik swarms Chris Daukaus for 23-second knockout win
LAS VEGAS – Jairzinho Rozenstruik promised to start fast at UFC 282, and he did just that by putting away Chris Daukaus in a mere 23 seconds.
Rozenstruik (13-4 MMA, 7-4 UFC) handed Daukaus (12-6 MMA, 4-3 UFC) his third consecutive defeat on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena when he came rushing out of the gate with a flurry of punches and jumping knees, forcing his opponent to stumble around the cage until it was over.
Daukaus did his best to survive the storm, but he couldn’t defend himself from the power of Rozenstruik, who capped off his attack with a vicious left hand.
Check out the replay of the finish below (via Twitter):
It doesn’t get bigger from Bigi Boy!!@JairRozenstruik DELIVERED at #UFC282 👊 pic.twitter.com/o4tH5Ju1Dx
— UFC (@ufc) December 11, 2022
It was an important fight for Rozenstruik, who also came in with back-to-back losses and needed to get his hand raised. He did just that and told Joe Rogan in their post-fight interview that there’s more to come.
Up-to-the-minute UFC 282 results include:
Jairzinho Rozenstruik def. Chris Daukaus via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 0:23
Edmen Shahbazyan def. Dalcha Lungiambula via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 4:41
Chris Curtis def. Joaquin Buckley via knockout (punches) – Round 2, 2:49
Billy Quarantillo def. Alexander Hernandez via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 4:30
T.J. Brown def. Erik Silva via submission (arm-triangle choke) – Round 3, 3:41
Cameron Saaiman def. Steven Koslow via TKO (punches, knees) – Round 3, 4:13
