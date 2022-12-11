UFC 282 video: Jairzinho Rozenstruik swarms Chris Daukaus for 23-second knockout win

LAS VEGAS – Jairzinho Rozenstruik promised to start fast at UFC 282, and he did just that by putting away Chris Daukaus in a mere 23 seconds.

Rozenstruik (13-4 MMA, 7-4 UFC) handed Daukaus (12-6 MMA, 4-3 UFC) his third consecutive defeat on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena when he came rushing out of the gate with a flurry of punches and jumping knees, forcing his opponent to stumble around the cage until it was over.

Daukaus did his best to survive the storm, but he couldn’t defend himself from the power of Rozenstruik, who capped off his attack with a vicious left hand.

Check out the replay of the finish below (via Twitter):

It was an important fight for Rozenstruik, who also came in with back-to-back losses and needed to get his hand raised. He did just that and told Joe Rogan in their post-fight interview that there’s more to come.

Up-to-the-minute UFC 282 results include:

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 282.

List

UFC 282 play-by-play and live results

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie