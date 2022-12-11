Here are the UFC 282 scorecards for Paddy Pimblett’s controversial win over Jared Gordon

The words “robbed” and “robbery” trended Saturday night on Twitter after Paddy Pimblett’s win over Jared Gordon at UFC 282.

Pimblett and Gordon went the full 15 minutes in the co-main event at T-Mobile Arena, with “The Baddy” earning a unanimous decision by scores of 29-28 across the board. The result was a surprise to many on social media and had Gordon saying he was robbed.

I was robbed everyone knows it i… I can cry about it but I been back from worst and gods plan is the best plan so I know there’s something big to come from it — Jared Gordon (@JFlashGordonMMA) December 11, 2022

Every MMA media outlet logged by MMADecisions.com scored the fight for Gordon, but judges Doug Crosby, Chris Lee and Ron McCarthy all saw it in Pimblett’s favor.

The only round all three judges scored the same was the second for Pimblett.

You can see the breakdown of the judges’ scorecards below:

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 282.

