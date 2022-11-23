UFC 282: Jiri Prochazka injured, vacates light heavyweight championship; Blachowicz-Ankalaev title bout booked

(L-R) Opponents Jiri Prochazka and Glover Teixeira face off during the UFC 282 media day at Marriott Marquis Hotel on November 10, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC)

UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka has suffered a significant injury to his right shoulder, forcing him to not only pull out of his UFC 282 title defense versus Glover Teixeira, but also to vacate his belt. Teixeira declined an opportunity to fight someone else for the title, so the UFC has made former champion Jan Blachowicz versus Magomed Ankalaev for the main event on Dec. 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Tim Simpson, Prochazka's manager, said "the shoulder got wrecked in a standard wrestling accident type of thing." UFC president Dana White said the doctors told him that the injury is extensive.

"This is the worst shoulder injury the doctors have seen in UFC history," White told Yahoo Sports. "It's really f—-ing bad. His shoulder is very, very bad. He's going to have serious surgery that will require extensive rehab."

Simpson said the injury occurred at the UFC Performance Institute. He said it popped out and someone popped it back in.

"You know how shoulders are, right?" Simpson said. "It pops out and a lot of the time, you pop it right back in. There was a wait and it popped out. And you never really know with a shoulder until you dig into it."

Simpson said the team was in the process of determining when and where the surgery would take place.

