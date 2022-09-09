UFC 279 weigh-in results: Disastrous session sees multiple misses, including main event
LAS VEGAS – MMA Junkie was on scene and reporting live from Friday’s official UFC 279 fighter weigh-ins.
The early weigh-ins took place at the UFC host hotel in Las Vegas and precede the ceremonial weigh-ins for the fans, which take place at 4 p.m. ET at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The nearby T-Mobile Arena hosts Saturday’s event, which has a main card on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPNews and early prelims on ESPN+.
The session was a disaster, with multiple fighters missing weight, including planned headliner Khamzat Chimaev (11-0 MMA, 5-0 UFC) ahead of his intended bout with Nate Diaz (20-13 MMA, 15-11 UFC), as well as multiple undercard fighters.
The fallout of the session is still ongoing, so check back to MMA Junkie for constant updates.
Nate Diaz makes weight ✅
The Stockton slugger hit 171 pounds in what could be his final UFC weigh-in.#UFC279 | Full results: https://t.co/zlhk1atufg pic.twitter.com/bxUtDFoZO1
— MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) September 9, 2022
Khamzat Chimaev just missed weight by a whopping 7.5 POUNDS for the #UFC279 main event, leaving his fight vs. Nate Diaz in limbo.
Full results: https://t.co/zlhk1atufg pic.twitter.com/MpFo9BLhEk
— MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) September 9, 2022
The full UFC 279 weigh-in results include:
MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)
Khamzat Chimaev (178.5)* vs. Nate Diaz (171)
Tony Ferguson (171) vs. Li Jingliang (170.5)
Kevin Holland (179.5) vs. Daniel Rodriguez (179) – 180-pound catchweight
Irene Aldana (137.5) vs. Macy Chiasson (139.5) – 140-pound catchweight
Ion Cutelaba (205.5) vs. Johnny Walker (205)
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPNews/ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)
Hakeem Dawodu (149.5)** vs. Julian Erosa (146)
Jailton Almeida (216.5) vs. Anton Turkalj (214) – 220-pound catchweight
Jamie Pickett (185.5) vs. Denis Tiuliulin (186)
Chris Barnett (267.5)*** vs. Jake Collier (265)
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)
Norma Dumont (146) vs. Danyelle Wolf (146)
Heili Alateng (135) vs. Chad Anheliger (135.5)
Melissa Martinez (113.5) vs. Elise Reed (115.5)
Yohan Lainesse (171) vs. Darian Weeks (170.5)
* Chimaev misses welterweight by 7.5 pounds
* Dawodu misses featherweight by 3.5 pounds
* Barnett misses heavyweight by 1.5 pounds
List
UFC 279: Make your predictions for Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz
List
UFC 279 commentary team set: Joe Rogan on call for Nate Diaz's final contracted fight
List
UFC 279 pre-event facts: A final look at Nate Diaz's resume potential farewell fight