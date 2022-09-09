UFC 279 weigh-in results: Disastrous session sees multiple misses, including main event

LAS VEGAS – MMA Junkie was on scene and reporting live from Friday’s official UFC 279 fighter weigh-ins.

The early weigh-ins took place at the UFC host hotel in Las Vegas and precede the ceremonial weigh-ins for the fans, which take place at 4 p.m. ET at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The nearby T-Mobile Arena hosts Saturday’s event, which has a main card on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPNews and early prelims on ESPN+.

The session was a disaster, with multiple fighters missing weight, including planned headliner Khamzat Chimaev (11-0 MMA, 5-0 UFC) ahead of his intended bout with Nate Diaz (20-13 MMA, 15-11 UFC), as well as multiple undercard fighters.

The fallout of the session is still ongoing, so check back to MMA Junkie for constant updates.

Nate Diaz makes weight ✅ The Stockton slugger hit 171 pounds in what could be his final UFC weigh-in.#UFC279 | Full results: https://t.co/zlhk1atufg pic.twitter.com/bxUtDFoZO1 — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) September 9, 2022

Khamzat Chimaev just missed weight by a whopping 7.5 POUNDS for the #UFC279 main event, leaving his fight vs. Nate Diaz in limbo. Full results: https://t.co/zlhk1atufg pic.twitter.com/MpFo9BLhEk — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) September 9, 2022

The full UFC 279 weigh-in results include:

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

Khamzat Chimaev (178.5)* vs. Nate Diaz (171)

Tony Ferguson (171) vs. Li Jingliang (170.5)

Kevin Holland (179.5) vs. Daniel Rodriguez (179) – 180-pound catchweight

Irene Aldana (137.5) vs. Macy Chiasson (139.5) – 140-pound catchweight

Ion Cutelaba (205.5) vs. Johnny Walker (205)

Story continues

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPNews/ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

Hakeem Dawodu (149.5)** vs. Julian Erosa (146)

Jailton Almeida (216.5) vs. Anton Turkalj (214) – 220-pound catchweight

Jamie Pickett (185.5) vs. Denis Tiuliulin (186)

Chris Barnett (267.5)*** vs. Jake Collier (265)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)

Norma Dumont (146) vs. Danyelle Wolf (146)

Heili Alateng (135) vs. Chad Anheliger (135.5)

Melissa Martinez (113.5) vs. Elise Reed (115.5)

Yohan Lainesse (171) vs. Darian Weeks (170.5)

* Chimaev misses welterweight by 7.5 pounds

* Dawodu misses featherweight by 3.5 pounds

* Barnett misses heavyweight by 1.5 pounds



List

UFC 279: Make your predictions for Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz

List

UFC 279 commentary team set: Joe Rogan on call for Nate Diaz's final contracted fight

List

UFC 279 pre-event facts: A final look at Nate Diaz's resume potential farewell fight

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie