UFC 279 results: Irene Aldana lands liver kick from bottom to finish Macy Chiasson

LAS VEGAS – Irene Aldana scored a never-before seen finish of Macy Chiasson at UFC 279.

On the UFC 279 main card Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Aldana (14-6 MMA, 7-4 UFC) stopped Chiasson (8-3 MMA, 6-3 UFC) with an up kick to the liver at 2:21 of Round 3.

In what was just the third up kick knockout in UFC history, Aldana was able to come up big after a tightly contested battle through two rounds.

Aldana pressured early, finding success with her low kicks, jab and straight right. She was able to stuff two of Chiasson’s takedowns, and reversed the third attempt by latching onto an armbar. As the crowd chanted Mexico, Aldana ended the round with big ground and pound.

However, Chiasson came out storming in Round 2 with a flurry of punches, landing an early takedown. But Aldana almost made her pay again by using a leg lock attempt to sweep her, but Chiasson hung onto back position and got her hooks in. She eventually transitioned to full mount and dropped heavy elbows to win Round 2.

With each fighter winning a round big, it all came down to Round 3. Chiasson tried taking the fight back to the ground, but Aldana stuffed the takedown. After a few exchanges on the feet, Chiasson landed the takedown, but was met by a heel kick to the liver which shut her down and finished the fight.

Aldana has now won four of her past five, three by finish.

Up-to-the-minute UFC 279 results include:

Irene Aldana def. Macy Chiasson via TKO (heel kick to the liver) – Round 3, 2:21

Johnny Walker def. Ion Cutelaba via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 1, 4:37

Julian Erosa def. Hakeem Dawodu via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Jailton Almeida def. Anton Turkalj via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 1, 4:27

Denis Tiuliulin def. Jamie Pickett via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 4:52

Chris Barnett def. Jake Collier via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 2:24

Norma Dumont def. Danyelle Wolf via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

Heili Alateng def. Chad Anheliger via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Elise Reed def. Melissa Martinez via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Yohan Lainesse def. Darian Weeks via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

