UFC 279 play-by-play and live results (6 p.m. ET)
LAS VEGAS – MMA Junkie is on scene and reporting live from Saturday’s UFC 279 event, and you can join us for live play-by-play and official results beginning at 6 p.m. ET (3 p.m. PT).
UFC 279 takes place Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPNEWS and early prelims on ESPN+.
In the hastily scrambled welterweight main event, fan favorite Nate Diaz (20-13 MMA, 15-11 UFC), who likely is fighting for the final time in the UFC, takes on former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson (25-7 MMA, 15-5 UFC). In the co-feature, Khamzat Chimaev (11-0 MMA, 5-0 UFC) fights Kevin Holland (23-7 MMA, 10-4 UFC) at a catchweight. Chimaev was set to fight Diaz in the main event until he missed weight so badly a welterweight fight wasn’t going to be sanctioned. The UFC scrambled and bumped Ferguson up from the co-feature. In the fallout, Li Jingliang (19-7 MMA, 11-5 UFC) takes on Daniel Rodriguez (16-2 MMA, 6-1 UFC), who was meant to fight Holland, at a catchweight.
Follow along with our round-by-round updates and official results beginning at approximately 6 p.m. ET for the early prelims on ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET for the prelims on ESPNews and 10 p.m. ET for the main card on pay-per-view.
Yohan Lainesse vs. Darian Weeks
Round 1 –
Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: Yohan Lainesse (6-1 MMA, 0-1 UFC), Darian Weeks (5-2 MMA, 0-2 UFC)
Division: Welterweight
Broadcast: ESPN+
Referee:
Judging:
Melissa Martinez vs. Elise Reed
Round 1 –
Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: Melissa Martinez (7-0 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Elise Reed (5-2 MMA, 1-2 UFC)
Division: Women’s strawweight
Broadcast: ESPN+
Referee:
Judging:
Heili Alateng vs. Chad Anheliger
Round 1 –
Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: Heili Alateng (15-8-2 MMA, 3-1-1 UFC), Chad Anheliger (12-5 MMA, 1-0 UFC)
Division: Bantamweight
Broadcast: ESPN+
Referee:
Judging:
Norma Dumont vs. Danyelle Wolf
Round 1 –
Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: Norma Dumont (7-2 MMA, 3-2 UFC), Danyelle Wolf (1-0 MMA, 0-0 UFC)
Division: Women’s featherweight
Broadcast: ESPN+
Referee:
Judging:
Chris Barnett vs. Jake Collier
Round 1 –
Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: Chris Barnett (22-8 MMA, 1-2 UFC), Jake Collier (13-7 MMA, 5-6 UFC)
Division: Heavyweight
Broadcast: ESPNews/ESPN+
Referee:
Judging:
Jamie Pickett vs. Denis Tiuliulin
Round 1 –
Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: Jamie Pickett (13-7 MMA, 2-3 UFC), Denis Tiuliulin (10-6 MMA, 0-1 UFC)
Division: Middleweight
Broadcast: ESPNews/ESPN+
Referee:
Judging:
Jailton Almeida vs. Anton Turkalj
Round 1 –
Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: Jailton Almeida (16-2 MMA, 2-0 UFC), Anton Turkalj (8-0 MMA, 0-0 UFC)
Division: Heavyweight
Broadcast: ESPNews/ESPN+
Referee:
Judging:
Hakeem Dawodu vs. Julian Erosa
Round 1 –
Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: Hakeem Dawodu (13-2-1 MMA, 6-2 UFC), Julian Erosa (27-9 MMA, 5-5 UFC)
Division: Featherweight
Broadcast: ESPNews/ESPN+
Referee:
Judging:
Ion Cutelaba vs. Johnny Walker
Round 1 –
Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: Ion Cutelaba (16-7-1 MMA, 5-6-1 UFC), Johnny Walker (18-7 MMA, 4-4 UFC)
Division: Light heavyweight
Broadcast: Pay-per-view
Referee:
Judging:
Irene Aldana vs. Macy Chiasson
Round 1 –
Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: Irene Aldana (13-6 MMA, 6-4 UFC), Macy Chiasson (8-2 MMA, 6-2 UFC)
Division: Women’s bantamweight
Broadcast: Pay-per-view
Referee:
Judging:
Li Jingliang vs. Daniel Rodriguez
Round 1 –
Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: Li Jingliang (19-7 MMA, 11-5 UFC), Daniel Rodriguez (16-2 MMA, 6-1 UFC)
Division: Catchweight
Broadcast: Pay-per-view
Referee:
Judging:
Khamzat Chimaev vs. Kevin Holland
Round 1 –
Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: Khamzat Chimaev (11-0 MMA, 5-0 UFC) vs. Kevin Holland (23-7 MMA, 10-4 UFC)
Division: Catchweight
Broadcast: Pay-per-view
Referee:
Judging:
Nate Diaz vs. Tony Ferguson
Round 1 –
Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: Nate Diaz (20-13 MMA, 15-11 UFC) vs. Tony Ferguson (25-7 MMA, 15-5 UFC)
Division: Welterweight
Broadcast: Pay-per-view
Referee:
Judging: