UFC 279 bonuses: Nate Diaz goes out with a $50K bang

The UFC handed out four post-fight bonuses after Saturday’s card, including one to longtime fighter Nate Diaz, who confirmed he’ll be moving on after fighting out his contract.

After UFC 279, four fighters picked up an extra $50,000 for their performances in Las Vegas. Check out the winners below.

Performance of the Night: Jailton Almeida

Jailton Almeida def. Anton Turkalj via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 1, 4:27

Almeida was one of the card’s biggest favorites at -700 and he came through with his first UFC post-fight bonus award.

[vertical-gallery id=2579733]

Performance of the Night: Johnny Walker

Johnny Walker def. Ion Cutelaba via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 1, 4:37

Walker started his UFC tenure with three straight wins and three straight bonuses, but then struggled with losses in four of his next five. His bonus Saturday was his first since March 2019.

[vertical-gallery id=2579738]

Performance of the Night: Irene Aldana

Irene Aldana def. Macy Chiasson via TKO (body kick) – Round 3, 2:21

Aldana became the first fighter to win a UFC bout with an upkick to the body from the canvas. The bonus was her fourth in the UFC.

[vertical-gallery id=2579740]

Performance of the Night: Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz def. Tony Ferguson via submission (guillotine choke) – Round 4, 2:52

Diaz (21-13 MMA, 16-11 UFC) submitted Tony Ferguson (25-8 MMA, 15-6 UFC) in the fourth round of their hastily scheduled main event, which only came together Friday in the wake of Khamzat Chimaev’s massive weight miss for his scheduled fight against Diaz. The bonus was Diaz’s 16th in the UFC.

[vertical-gallery id=2579746]

[listicle id=2579673]

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie