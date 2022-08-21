UFC 278 highlights: Leon Edwards lands last-minute upset KO on Kamaru Usman
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Kamaru UsmanNigerian-American mixed martial artist
- Leon EdwardsEnglish mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter
Watch the UFC 278 highlights video and recap from the welterweight championship rematch between Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards. The bout took place on the UFC 278 fight card on Saturday, August 20, at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.
(Photo courtesy of UFC.com)
Dana White takes mystery phone call during the UFC 278 Post-fight Press Conference | Video
(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)
https://www.mmaweekly.com/kamaru-usman-releases-short-statement-after-ufc-278-knockout-loss-champs-fk-up-sometimes