UFC 278 highlights: Leon Edwards lands last-minute upset KO on Kamaru Usman

Associated Press

Kenny Pickett’s second preseason performance was as impressive as his first, and it came against better competition. Pittsburgh’s rookie quarterback completed 6 of 7 passes for 76 yards and a touchdown in a 16-15 victory at Jacksonville on Saturday night. Pickett, who threw two second-half TD passes while working with backups against Seattle last week, was on the field much earlier against the Jaguars (0-3).