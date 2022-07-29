UFC 277 video: Julianna Peña, Amanda Nunes share one last staredown before title rematch

DALLAS – The stage is set for the anticipated rematch between Julianna Pena and Amanda Nunes after the pair engaged in a final staredown at UFC 277 ceremonial weigh-ins.

Peña (11-4 MMA, 7-2 UFC) will look to prove her submission victory over Nunes (21-5 MMA, 14-2 UFC) in December was no fluke when they clash clash for the women’s bantamweight championship.

Before they step in the octagon, though, Peña and Nunes made weight on Friday morning then attended ceremonial weigh-ins, where they locked eyes for the final time before stepping into the octagon.

UFC 277 takes place at American Airlines Center in Dallas. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN/ABC and ESPN+.

