UFC 277 results: Sergei Pavlovich trucks through Derrick Lewis, who contests stoppage

Whether Derrick Lewis likes it or not, Sergei Pavlovich will go down as the winner Saturday at UFC 277.

In the early seconds of their UFC 277 main card bout, Pavlovich (16-1 MMA, 4-1 UFC) stunned Lewis (26-10 MMA, 17-8 UFC) with a series of punches. The stoppage came at the 0:55 mark, much to the dismay of Lewis and his home state fans.

Referee Dan Miragliotta officiated the bout, as Pavlovich drilled Lewis in the head with a series of stunning punches. Lewis retreated as Pavlovich chased him down and continued his barrage. Miragliotta dove in after a sequence in which Lewis landed face down on the canvas. Immediately, Lewis protested.

Upon the official decision, the Dallas crowd at American Airlines Center didn’t like it – so much so they drowned out Pavlovich’s post-fight interview.

With the victory, Pavlovich extends his winning streak to four. Other victories in the stretch include Marcelo Golm, Maurice Greene, and Shamil Abdurakhimov.

As for Lewis, his struggles to get into the win column continue. Lewis has now lost three of his most recent four, including back-to-back TKOs to Tai Tuivasa and Pavlovich.

The heavyweight bout was part of the UFC 277 main card at American Airlines Center in Dallas.

Up-to-the-minute UFC 277 results include:

Sergei Pavlovich def. Derrick Lewis via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 0:55

Alexandre Pantoja def. Alex Perez via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 1, 1:31

Magomed Ankalaev def. Anthony Smith via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 3:09

Alex Morono def. Matthew Semelsberger via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Drew Dober def. Rafael Alves via knockout (body punch) – Round 3, 1:30

Hamdy Abdelwahab vs. Don’Tale Mayes via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Drakkar Klose def. Rafa Garcia via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Michael Morales def. Adam Fugitt via TKO (punches) – Round 3, 1:09

Joselyne Edwards def. Ji Yeon Kim via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)

Nicolae Negumereanu def. Ihor Potieria via TKO (knees, punches) – Round 2, 3:33

Orion Cosce def. Blood Diamond via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie