UFC 277 live results: Highlights, updates, analysis as Julianna Peña looks to defend title vs. Amanda Nunes

A pair of high-profile rematches with championships at stake headline UFC 277 Saturday at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. In the main event, Julianna Peña looks to prove her victory over Amanda Nunes at UFC 269 was no fluke when she puts her women’s bantamweight title on the line against the woman who had been considered the greatest of all time.

Peña stood in the pocket and traded with Nunes in the second round of her title-winning effort on Dec. 11, and told Yahoo Sports that she’ll be able to do it again and come out successfully. Nunes, though, said she didn’t have a good training camp for the first fight, but is well-prepared this time and plans to show that she should still be considered the GOAT of women’s MMA.

In the co-main event, Brandon Moreno and Kai Kara-France will meet in a rematch of an electric slugfest at UFC 245 that Moreno won by decision. This time, they’re fighting for the interim flyweight title.

Kara-France is looking to become the third UFC champion from New Zealand’s City Kickboxing gym. He said he’s a vastly different fighter this time around.

But Moreno, who went on to become the flyweight champion after his bout with Kara-France, said he’s better now than he was then, as well. UFC president Dana White told Yahoo Sports that he believes Moreno has become a big star, but Moreno isn’t so certain.

All he’s certain of, he said, is that he’ll regain the belt. Also on the main card is a bout between all-time KO leader Derrick Lewis and Sergei Pavlovich, a flyweight match between Alexandre Pantoja and Alex Perez and an important light heavyweight battle between Anthony Smith and Magomed Ankalaev.

UFC 277 live blog: Results, highlights, analysis

UFC 277 main card matchups, odds (Live now on ESPN+ PPV)

Bantamweight: Julianna Peña (+210) vs. Amanda Nunes (-275)

Flyweight: Brandon Moreno (-225) vs. Kai Kara-France (+185)

Heavyweight: Derrick Lewis (+120) vs. Sergei Pavlovich (-145)

Flyweight: Alexandre Pantoja (-190) vs. Alex Perez (+160)

Light heavyweight: Anthony Smith (+400) vs. Magomed Ankalaev (-550)

UFC 277 prelims full results, highlights

Welterweight: Alex Morono def. Matthew Semelsberger by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Lightweight: Drew Dober def. Rafael Alves by KO (body shot )at 1:30 of R3:

A shot to the ribs dropped Alves 😬



Heavyweight: Hamdy Abdelwahab de. Don'Tale Mayes by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Lightweight: Drakkar Klose def. Rafa García by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

UFC 277 early prelims full results, highlights

Welterweight: Michael Morales def. Adam Fugitt by TKO (punches) at 1:09 of R3:

Bantamweight: Joselyne Edwards def. Ji Yeon Kim by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 30-27)

Light heavyweight: Nicolae Negumereanu def. Ihor Potieria by TKO (knees) at 3:33 of R2:

Welterweight: Orion Cosce def. Mike Mathetha by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)