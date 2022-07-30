UFC 277 LIVE: Nunes vs Pena stream, latest updates and how to watch fight card tonight

Two rematches will top the card at UFC 277 this evening, with gold on the line in each.

In the main event, women’s featherweight champion Amanda Nunes looks to regain her status as a dual-weight title holder, challenging Julianna Pena for the bantamweight belt that she lost to the American late last year. Pena (11-4) submitted Nunes (21-5) in the second round at UFC 269 in December, winning the title in what is deemed one of the biggest upsets in the history of mixed martial arts. She will attempt to prove that the result was no fluke when she takes on Brazilian Nunes, the consensus greatest women’s mixed martial artist of all time, once again tonight.

In the co-main event, Brandon Moreno and Kai Kara-France will go head to head to crown an interim flyweight champion. The pair clashed in 2019, with Moreno winning via unanimous decision during an unbeaten run that led to the Mexican claiming the undisputed title in 2021. He dropped the belt to Deiveson Figueiredo, the man he dethroned, this January, and a title unification bout with the Brazilian awaits the winner of tonight’s co-main event between Moreno (19-6-2) and New Zealander Kara-France (24-9, 1 NC).

Follow live updates and results from UFC 277, below.

23:37 , Alex Pattle

The early prelims are under way as we speak!

We’ll have round-by-round updates once the prelims start at 1am BST, but for now we’ll just be providing results.

The first fight of the night is complete: Orion Cosce def. Mike Mathetha via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

23:30 , Alex Pattle

Here’s a look at tonight’s card in full:

Main card

Julianna Pena (C) vs Amanda Nunes 2 (women’s bantamweight title)

Brandon Moreno vs Kai Kara-France 2 (interim flyweight title)

Derrick Lewis vs Sergei Pavlovich (heavyweight)

Alexandre Pantoja vs Alex Perez (flyweight)

Magomed Ankalaev vs Anthony Smith (light heavyweight)

Prelims

Alex Morono vs Matthew Semelsberger (welterweight)

Drew Dober vs Rafael Alves (lightweight)

Justin Tafa vs Hamdy Abdelwahab (heavyweight)

Rafa Garcia vs Drakkar Klose (lightweight)

Early prelims

Adam Fugitt vs Michael Morales (welterweight)

Ji Yeon Kim vs Joselyne Edwards (women’s flyweight)

Nicolae Negumereanu vs Ihor Potieria (light heavyweight)

Orion Cosce vs Mike Mathetha (welterweight)

23:24 , Alex Pattle

Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of UFC 277!

Two rematches will top the card this evening, with gold on the line in each.

