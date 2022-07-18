UFC 277 hit with multitude of withdrawals. Here’s where the card stands less than two weeks away.

UFC 277 is less than two weeks away, and the promotion continues to work through numerous fighter injuries and visa-related withdrawals.

While luckily the main card remains intact, a handful of preliminary card fighter pullouts have resulted in new bouts and a couple of yet-to-be-filled openings.

The event takes place July 30 at American Airlines Center in Dallas with the main card streaming on pay-per-view after prelims on ESPN/ESPN+.

See below to check out the UFC 277 changes from the past week.

Justin Tafa out; Hamdy Abdelwahab steps in vs. Justin Tafa

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – JANUARY 17: (R-L) Justin Tafa of Australia punches Carlos Felipe of Brazil in a heavyweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at Etihad Arena on UFC Fight Island on January 17, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Multiple people with knowledge of the change Sunday informed MMA Junkie of [autotag]Justin Tafa[/autotag]’s withdrawal from his bout vs. [autotag]Don’Tale Mayes[/autotag]. Mayes (9-4 MMA, 2-2 UFC) will remain on the card vs. newcomer [autotag]Hamdy Abdelwahab[/autotag] (3-0 MMA, 0-0 UFC)

Ignacio Bahamondes out; Ludovit Klein moved to London

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 26: (L-R) Ignacio Bahamondes of Chile punches Rong Zhu of Tibet in their lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on February 26, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

With [autotag]Ignacio Bahamondes[/autotag] experiencing continued visa issues, the UFC moved [autotag]Ludovit Klein[/autotag] (18-4 MMA, 2-2 UFC) to UFC Fight Night 208 on Saturday in London. There, he’ll face former Cage Warriors champion [autotag]Mason Jones[/autotag] (11-1 MMA, 1-1 UFC).

This change was first reported by Eurosport NL.

Mariya Agapova out; Joselyne Edwards steps in vs. Ji Yeon Kim

With Mariya Agapova out, [autotag]Joselyne Edwards[/autotag] once again answers the UFC’s short-notice call. Edwards (11-4 MMA, 2-3 UFC) takes on [autotag]Ji Yeon Kim[/autotag] (9-5-2 MMA, 3-5 UFC).

This change was first reported by MMA Fighting.

Diego Ferreira withdraws; Rafa Garcia steps in vs. Drakkar Klose

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 20: (L-R) Rafa Garcia of Mexico punches Natan Levy of Israel in a lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on November 20, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

With [autotag]Diego Ferreira[/autotag] out, [autotag]Rafa Garcia[/autotag] (13-2 MMA, 2-2 UFC) is in vs. [autotag]Drakkar Klose[/autotag] (12-2-1 MMA, 6-2 UFC) at lightweight.

This change was first reported by Cageside Press.

Ramiz Brahimaj out; Michael Morales awaits new opponent

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JANUARY 15: (L-R) Ramiz Brahimaj punches Court McGee in their welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on January 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

[autotag]Ramiz Brahimaj[/autotag] has suffered an undisclosed injury. As a result, [autotag]Michael Morales[/autotag] (13-0 MMA, 1-0 UFC) awaits a new opponent, who has not yet been named.

UFC 277 lineup (as of now)

MAIN CARD

Champ Julianna Peña vs. Amanda Nunes – for women’s bantamweight title

Brandon Moreno vs. Kai Kara-France – for interim flyweight title

Derrick Lewis vs. Sergei Pavlovich

Alexandre Pantoja vs. Alex Perez

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Anthony Smith

PRELIMINARY CARD

Rafael Alves vs. Drew Dober

Nicolae Negumereanu vs. Ihor Potieria

Hamdy Abdelwahab vs. Don’Tale Mayes

Rafa Garcia vs. Drakkar Klose

Mariya Agapova vs. Ji Yeon Kim

Alex Morono vs. Matthew Semelsberger

Orion Cosce vs. Blood Diamond

