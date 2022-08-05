UFC 277 ‘Fight Motion’: Watch Amanda Nunes batter Julianna Peña in super-slow motion

Amanda Nunes exacted her revenge against Julianna Pena in dominant fashion.

Nunes (22-5 MMA, 15-2 UFC) battered Peña (11-5 MMA, 7-3 UFC) to reclaim her bantamweight title in their rematch, which headlined UFC 277 this past Saturday at American Airlines Center in Dallas. Peña hung tough by constantly throwing up submissions off her back, but ultimately was bloodied and battered for the majority of the fight.

In the co-main event, Brandon Moreno (20-6-2 MMA, 8-3-2 UFC) landed a big body kick finish of Kai Kara-France (24-10 MMA, 7-3 UFC) to capture the interim flyweight title.

You can watch it all unfold in super-slow motion in the UFC 277 “Fight Motion” video highlights above.

Also featured are highlights of Drew Dober’s body shot knockout of Rafael Alves, Magomed Ankalaev’s TKO of Anthony Smith, Alexandre Pantoja’s statement submission of Alex Perez, Sergei Pavlovich’s quick finish of Derek Lewis and more.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie