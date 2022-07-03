UFC 276 video: Jalin Turner submits Brad Riddell in less than a minute

Jalin Turner sure made a statement on Saturday night.

The UFC lightweight prospect made quick work of Brad Riddell in his return to the octagon at UFC 276 in Las Vegas. Turner (13-5 MMA, 6-2 UFC) submitted Riddell (10-3 MMA, 4-2 UFC) 45 seconds into their contest on the preliminary card.

Turner cracked Riddell early and quickly jumped in for a guillotine choke. He secured the submission and got the tap just seconds after the initial blow. It was an impressive showing by the 27-year-old, who finds himself on a five-fight wining streak.

Check out Turner’s quick submission win below.