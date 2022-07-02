UFC 276 video: Alexander Volkanovski, Max Holloway get heated at final faceoff
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Max HollowayMartial artist
- Alexander VolkanovskiMartial artist
LAS VEGAS – The intensity between Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway was palpable at their final faceoff ahead of UFC 276.
Volkanovski (24-1 MMA, 11-0 UFC) and Holloway (23-6 MMA, 19-6 UFC) meet in a featherweight title trilogy clash on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena, and after an increasingly tense lead-up, the last face-to-face moment followed suit.
Watch the video above to see Volkanovski and Holloway face off for the final time at UFC 276 ceremonial weigh-ins.
List
UFC 276 breakdown: Alexander Volkanovski has been Max Holloway's 'stylistic kryptonite' twice before. A third time, too?