UFC 276 live blog: Results, highlights, full fight card, odds, PPV info, start time for Adesanya vs. Cannonier

A loaded fight card headlined by a pair of title fights involving three of the Top 6 pound-for-pound fighters in the world is set for UFC 276 on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, ranked No. 3 pound-for-pound, will defend his belt against hard-hitting challenger Jared Cannonier in the main event.

Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, whom the UFC has ranked No. 2 pound-for-pound, defends his belt against No. 6 Max Holloway, a former champion, in the co-main event.

Volkanovski has defeated Holloway twice, by unanimous decision in 2019 when he claimed the title and by split decision in 2020 when he successfully defended it. Volkanovski has reeled off 21 consecutive wins overall in MMA and is 11-0 in the UFC.

Adesanya has promised a highlight-reel victory over Cannonier, a one-time heavyweight who is 5-1 in his six bouts since moving to middleweight.

Adesanya has made four consecutive successful title defenses since knocking out Robert Whittaker in Round 2 at UFC 243 on Oct. 6, 2019, to win the middleweight championship.

Yahoo Sports' Kevin Iole is on hand at T-Mobile Arena for the festivities and will have complete coverage of the event. Follow our live blog below for blow-by-blow updates, highlights and analysis.

UFC 276 live blog

UFC 276 main card matchups, odds (Live now on ESPN+ PPV)

Middleweight: Israel Adesanya -475 vs. Jared Cannonier +365

Featherweight: Alexander Volkanovski -200 vs. Max Holloway +165

Middleweight: Alex Pereira def. Sean Strickland by KO (punch) at 2:36 of R1:

THAT LEFT HOOK FROM PEREIRA PUTS STRICKLAND TO SLEEP pic.twitter.com/fizcUxMJhJ — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) July 3, 2022

Welterweight: Bryan Barberena def. Robbie Lawler by TKO (punches) at 4:47 of R2

Bantamweight: Pedro Munhoz vs. Sean O'Malley ends in no contest (doctor stoppage) at 3:09 of R2

UFC 276 prelims full results

Lightweight: Jalin Turner def. Brad Riddell by submission (mounted guillotine) at 0:45 of R1

Welterweight: Jim Miller def. Donald Cerrone by submission (guillotine) at 1:32 of R2

Welterweight: Ian Garry def. Gabriel Green by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Middleweight: Dricus du Plessis def. Brad Tavares by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

UFC 276 early prelims full results

Middleweight: André Muniz def. Uriah Hall +255 by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Flyweight: Maycee Barber def. Jessica Eye by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Bantamweight: Julija Stoliarenko def. Jessica-Rose Clark by submission (arm bar) at 0:42 of R1:

OH MY GOODNESS 🤯



Julija Stoliarenko LADIES AND GENTLEMAN!!!



[ #UFC276 | Early Prelims LIVE on @UFCFightPass & ESPN+ ] pic.twitter.com/y1T3VkMUZj — UFC (@ufc) July 2, 2022

What TV channel is UFC 276 on?

The pay-per-view portion of UFC 276 begins at 10 p.m. ET and is available in the U.S. on ESPN+ PPV for $74.99. The preliminaries will stream on ESPN+, but will also be available on ABC and ESPN beginning at 8 p.m. ET. Bantamweights Jessica-Rose Clark and Julija Stoliarenko kick off the early prelims at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass.