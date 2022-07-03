UFC 276 results: Alex Pereira knocks out Sean Strickland with signature strike, calls for title shot

Alex Pereira has added Sean Strickland to his highlight reel.

In a highly anticipated middleweight title eliminator at UFC 276, Pereira (6-1 MMA, 3-0 UFC) knocked out Strickland (25-4 MMA, 12-4 UFC) with his signature short left hook and follow-up punches at 2:36 of Round 1. The bout was part of the UFC 276 main card at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The fight was calm and patient until it wasn’t. The two fighters felt each other out until Pereira landed a left. Strickland stumble to the canvas, popped up, and was met by even more impactful punches. Upon his second fall, the referee stepped in and waved off the bout.

With the win, Pereira solidified a likely ong-awaited third combat sports matchup against middleweight champion Israel Adesanya if he beats Jared Cannonier in the UFC 276 main event. The two competed against each other twice in kickboxing – and Pereira won both fights. The first meeting ended in a decision. The rematch, however, was one for the highlight reel when Pereira knocked Adesanya out cold.

Since Pereira went full-in on MMA in 2020, he’s openly chased Adesanya. UFC 276 was only his third fight with the promotion. His other two victories were a decision over Bruno Silva and a knockout of Andreas Michailidis.

Strickland saw his six-fight winning streak snapped with the loss. His most recent loss prior to UFC 276 came against Elizeu Zaleski in May 2018.

