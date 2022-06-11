UFC 275 video: Silvana Gomez Juarez KOs Na Liang with blistering combo in just 82 seconds

SINGAPORE – Silvana Gomez Juarez became the first Argentinian female to win in the octagon at UFC 275 – and she did it in just 82 seconds.

Juarez (11-4 MMA, 1-2 UFC) scored a blistering combination on Na Liang (13-6 MMA, 0-2 UFC) early in their strawweight fight at Singapore Indoor Stadium, putting herself in the UFC win column for the first time with a thrilling highlight.

Check out the replay of Juarez’s handiwork below (via Twitter):

Silvana Gomez Juarez becomes the first Argentine woman to win a fight in the UFC, and she did it LIKE THIS. 😮🇦🇷#UFC275 pic.twitter.com/yDjHUQGD97 — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) June 11, 2022

After getting submitted in the first round in her first pair of octagon appearances, Juarez was able to change the narrative and get her hand raised this time around. She knew she could do it with her punching power.

“That was the plan,” Juarez told Daniel Cormier through an interpreter during her post-fight interview. “I knew she would come for the takedowns, and we could defend them and land with my hands. This win is for everyone.”

