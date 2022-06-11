UFC 275 live blog: Results, highlights, analysis for full fight card, plus PPV info, start times for Teixeira-Prochazka

Singapore Indoor Stadium hosts UFC 275 Saturday headlined by a light heavyweight championship bout between Glover Teixeira, the newly crowned king of the 205ers, and the knockout artist Jiri Prochazka, who is challenging for the title in just his third fight in the UFC.

Teixeira, 42, became the oldest fighter to win a UFC title when he submitted Jan Blachowicz at UFC 262 in October and shook up the light heavyweight division. The Brazilian told Yahoo Sports’ Kevin Iole it was important to him to come down from the high of winning the championship and “go back to the drawing board, and do it again and again, and get better and better, with more focus.”

At BetMGM, Teixeira’s a +165 underdog against Prochazka, who enters Saturday’s bout as a -200 favorite. Prochazka is riding a 12 fight winning streak with 11 of those wins coming by knockout. Him winning the belt by KO/TKO or DQ is at -135 though Teixeira hasn’t lost a fight since July 2018 and hasn’t been finished in a fight since May 2017.

In the co-main event, reigning flyweight queen Valentina Shevchenko is a massive favorite to defend her championship belt versus Taila Santos. Shevchenko is currently -600 at BetMGM to win after dominating Lauren Murphy in her last title defense in September. Santos hasn't fought any former champions or elite opponents en route to her first title challenge, but brings a 19-1 record into the Octagon amid a four-fight win streak.

Also featured on the main card Saturday is a rematch between Zhang Weili and Joanna Jedrzejczyk. The two former strawweight champions fought an epic five-round slugfest at UFC 248 in March 2020 that was named the Fight of the Year by multiple publications including Yahoo Sports. Zhang, who was defending the strawweight title in that fight, won by split decision, leaving the door open for Saturday’s rematch. Jedrzejczyk is +145 at BetMGM and Zhang is -175.

The pay-per-view portion of the event begins at 10 p.m. ET and is available in the U.S. on ESPN+ for $74.99.

UFC 275 live blog

UFC 275 main card matchups and odds (Live now on ESPN+ PPV)

Light heavyweight: Glover Teixeira +165 vs. Jiri Prochazka -200

Flyweight: Valentina Shevchenko -600 vs. Taila Santos+425

Strawweight: Zhang Weili +145 vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk -175

Welterweight: Jake Matthews +125 vs. André Fialho -150

Welterweight: Jack Della Maddalena def. Ramazan Emeev by TKO (punches) at 2:32 of R1:

JACK DELLA WINS WITHIN ONE pic.twitter.com/9UyVxFnQWM — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) June 12, 2022

UFC 275 prelims full results

Featherweight: Joshua Culibao def. Seung Woo Choi by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Lightweight: Maheshate def. Steve Garcia by KO (punch) at 1:14 of R1:

Middleweight: Brendan Allen def. Jacob Malkoun by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Bantamweight: Kang Kyung-ho def. Danaa Batgerel by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

UFC 275 early prelims full results

Strawweight: Silvana Gómez Juárez def. Liang Na by KO (punch) at 1:22 of R1:

Featherweight: Joselyne Edwards def. Ramona Pascual by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)