UFC 274 video: Tony Ferguson fakes ankle pick on Michael Chandler during press conference faceoff

PHOENIX – Michael Chandler and Tony Ferguson came face-to-face for the first time on UFC 274 fight week during Thursday’s pre-fight press conference.

Chandler (22-7 MMA, 1-2 UFC), a former Bellator champion, and former interim UFC lightweight titleholder Ferguson (25-6 MMA, 15-4 UFC) had an intense staredown ahead of their marquee lightweight fight this weekend.

Both men conducted themselves professionally, but after answering questions from the media, they’re clearly ready to clash in what has high potential to be a Fight of the Night candidate.

UFC 274 takes place Saturday at Footprint Center. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN and ESPN+.