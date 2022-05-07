UFC 274 play-by-play and live results (5:30 p.m. ET)

PHOENIX – MMA Junkie is on scene and reporting live from Saturday’s UFC 274 event, and you can join us for live play-by-play and official results beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. PT).

UFC 274 takes place at Footprint Center in Phoenix. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN and early prelims on ESPN+.

In the main event, Justin Gaethje (23-3 MMA, 6-3 UFC) can win the lightweight title if he beats Charles Oliveira (32-8 MMA, 20-8 UFC). Oliveira was stripped of the title Friday when he failed to make weight. If he wins, the title will become vacant. In the co-feature, women’s strawweight champion Rose Namajunas (11-4 MMA, 9-3 UFC) meets former champ Carla Esparza (18-6 MMA, 9-4 UFC) in a rematch.

Follow along with our round-by-round updates and official results beginning at approximately 6 p.m. ET for the prelims on ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET for the prelims on ESPN/ESPN+ and 10 p.m. ET for the main card on pay-per-view.

To discuss the show, be sure to check out our UFC 274 discussion thread. You can also get behind-the-scenes coverage and other event notes from on-site reporters Mike Bohn (@MikeBohn) and Ken Hathaway (@kenshathaway) on Twitter.

Enjoy the fights, everyone.

Fernie Garcia vs. Journey Newson

Records: Fernie Garcia (10-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Journey Newson (9-3 MMA, 0-2 UFC)

Division: Bantamweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Ariane Carnelossi vs. Loopy Godinez

Records: Ariane Carnelossi (14-2 MMA, 2-1 UFC), Loopy Godinez (7-2 MMA, 2-2 UFC)

Division: Women’s strawweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Kleydson Rodrigues vs. CJ Vergara

Records: Kleydson Rodrigues (7-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC), CJ Vergara (9-3-1 MMA, 0-1 UFC)

Division: Flyweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Tracy Cortez vs. Melissa Gatto

Records: Tracy Cortez (9-1 MMA, 3-0 UFC), Melissa Gatto (8-0-2 MMA, 2-0 UFC)

Division: Women’s flyweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Andre Fialho vs. Cameron VanCamp

Records: Andre Fialho (15-4 MMA, 1-1 UFC), Cameron VanCamp (15-5-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC)

Division: Welterweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Blagoy Ivanov vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima

Records: Blagoy Ivanov (18-4 MMA, 2-3 UFC), Marcos Rogerio de Lima (19-7-1 MMA, 8-5 UFC)

Division: Heavyweight

Broadcast: ESPN/ESPN+

Brandon Royval vs. Matt Schnell

Records: Brandon Royval (13-6 MMA, 3-2 UFC), Matt Schnell (15-6 MMA, 5-4 UFC)

Division: Flyweight

Broadcast: ESPN/ESPN+

Macy Chiasson vs. Norma Dumont

Records: Macy Chiasson (7-2 MMA, 5-2 UFC), Norma Dumont (7-1 MMA, 3-1 UFC)

Division: Women’s featherweight

Broadcast: ESPN/ESPN+

Danny Roberts vs. Francisco Trinaldo

Records: Danny Roberts (18-5 MMA, 7-4 UFC), Francisco Trinaldo (27-8 MMA, 17-7 UFC)

Division: Welterweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Randy Brown vs. Khaos Williams

Records: Randy Brown (14-4 MMA, 8-4 UFC), Khaos Williams (13-2 MMA, 4-1 UFC)

Division: Welterweight

Broadcast: ESPN/ESPN+

Donald Cerrone vs. Joe Lauzon

Records: Donald Cerrone (36-16 MMA, 23-13 UFC), Joe Lauzon (28-15 MMA, 15-12 UFC)

Division: Lightweight

Broadcast: Pay-per-view

Mauricio Rua vs. Ovince Saint Preux

Records: Mauricio Rua (27-12-1 MMA, 11-10-1 UFC), Ovince Saint Preux (25-16 MMA, 13-11 UFC)

Division: Light heavyweight

Broadcast: Pay-per-view

Michael Chandler vs. Tony Ferguson

Records: Michael Chandler (22-7 MMA, 1-2 UFC), Tony Ferguson (25-6 MMA, 15-4 UFC)

Division: Lightweight

Broadcast: Pay-per-view

Rose Namajunas vs. Carla Esparza

Records: Rose Namajunas (11-4 MMA, 9-3 UFC), Carla Esparza (18-6 MMA, 9-4 UFC)

Division: Women’s strawweight

Broadcast: Pay-per-view

Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje

Records: Charles Oliveira (32-8 MMA, 20-8 UFC), Justin Gaethje (23-3 MMA, 6-3 UFC)

Division: Lightweight

Broadcast: Pay-per-view

