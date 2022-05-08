UFC 274 LIVE results: Oliveira vs Gaethje stream and latest updates tonight

Charles Oliveira (pictured) takes on Justin Gaethje (Getty Images)

UFC 274 takes place in Phoenix, Arizona this evening, with two title fights topping a card that also features a highly-anticipated clash between fan favourites. However, one of those title fights comes with an unexpected twist.

In the main event, Charles Oliveira was set to defend the lightweight belt against former interim champion Justin Gaethje, but the Brazilian missed weight by half-a-pound on Friday and was stripped of the title. Oliveira is now also ineligible to win back the belt tonight, though Gaethje can still claim the gold. In the co-main event, Rose Namajunas is out for revenge against Carla Esparza. Namajunas is in her second reign as strawweight champion, while Esparza – who submitted her fellow American in their first meeting – was the division’s first ever title holder and is out to emulate Namajunas by winning the belt for a second time.

Those fights follow a match-up that pits Chandler against Tony Ferguson as both lightweights look to get back in the win column. Chandler has lost his last two bouts, while former interim champion Ferguson is on a three-fight losing streak. A win for either American could propel them back into the title picture, however, given each man’s name value.

Follow live updates from the UFC 274 main card and prelims, below.

Charles Oliveira def. Justin Gaethje via first-round submission (rear naked choke, 3:20)

Carla Esparza def. Rose Namajunas via split decision (47-48, 49-46, 48-47)

Michael Chandler def. Tony Ferguson via second-round KO (front kick, 0:17)

Ovince Saint Preux def. Mauricio Rua via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 30-27)

Randy Brown def. Khaos Williams via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Cerrone ill; lightweight bout with Lauzon cancelled

06:05 , Alex Pattle

Oliveira calls out Conor McGregor then leaves the ring at once.

06:05 , Alex Pattle

Oliveira is special.

As a child, he was told he would never walk again due to Rheumatic fever. He also struggles with very poor eyesight.

In his last three fights, he has been dropped – multiple times in his last two – but has won all of those bouts via finish.

The Brazilian is fired up right now.

06:03 , Alex Pattle

Charles Oliveira def. Justin Gaethje via first-round submission (rear naked choke, 3:20).

06:02 , Alex Pattle

What a chaotic contest for as long as it lasted.

Oliveira put down Gaethje with a right straight and immediately pounced with a submission attempt.

He considered his options before locking in the rear naked choke. Gaethje tapped then went to sleep at once.

05:59 , Alex Pattle

Round 1

“USA” chants.

Oliveira knocks down Gaethje now! The Brazilian takes the back at once! Now he’s thinking about a triangle...

And now a rear naked choke... GAETHJE TAPS!!!

05:58 , Alex Pattle

Round 1

Frenetic start. Hard leg kicks from Gaethje, but a stinging right hand from Oliveira hurts the American.

Now knees in close from Oliveira. Gaethje drops him, though!

Oliveira pops back up, but he’s put down again! Poirier did this to Oliveira, though, and couldn’t finish the Brazilian...

Gaethje allows the former champion to stand. Oliveira with a jumping knee. He’s bloodied on the face already.

Oliveira pulls guard and drags Gaethje down, but the “Highlight” refuses to stay in that position!

The lightweights stand again.

05:56 , Alex Pattle

Oliveira, 32, is 32-8 (9 KOs, 20 submissions). Boos for the Brazilian.

05:55 , Alex Pattle

Gaethje has a professional record of 23-3 (19 knockouts, 1 submission).

The 33-year-old fights out of Arizona, where tonight’s card is taking place.

05:53 , Alex Pattle

Gaethje’s last outing saw the American outpoint Michael Chandler last year in a thrilling contest.

Gaethje’s previous fight ended in defeat by Khabib Nurmagomedov, who retired moments after submitting the “Highlight” in 2020.

05:51 , Alex Pattle

Oliveira is now ringside.

The Brazilian has won 10 fights in a row and holds the records for most finishes and most submission wins in UFC history.

05:46 , Alex Pattle

Onto the main event!

Justin Gaethje is out first! Only he can win the now-vacant UFC lightweight title tonight, with Charles Oliveira having been stripped of the belt yesterday for missing weight by half-a-pound.

05:39 , Alex Pattle

What a disappointing way for Namajunas’ second reign as strawweight champion to end.

05:36 , Alex Pattle

Carla Esparza def. Rose Namajunas via split decision (47-48, 49-46, 48-47).

And new! Lots of boos. I think there would have been boos if Namajunas had won, too.

05:32 , Alex Pattle

Namajunas vs Esparza – Round 5

More boos. This is one of the worst title fights in UFC history.

Namajunas gets a late double-leg takedown.

05:27 , Alex Pattle

Namajunas vs Esparza – Round 4

Another takedown by Esparza, who briefly takes the back!

But Namajunas slips out from under the challenger, and they return to trading on the feet – or rather, not trading on the feet.

Esparza with another takedown – this time with a German suplex almost. Again, Namajunas recovers quickly.

This has been the most eventful round so far. That’s not saying much, but it’s definitely a round to Esparza.

05:20 , Alex Pattle

Namajunas vs Esparza – Round 3

Esparza again gets a takedown, but again Namajunas jumps right back to her feet.

More inactivity, more boos.

05:14 , Alex Pattle

Namajunas vs Esparza – Round 2

Esparza ducks under a jab and secures a single-leg takedown, but Namajunas is right back on her feet.

Namajunas keeps backing up, seemingly wary of Esparza’s wrestling abilities...

The crowd is booing again.

05:08 , Alex Pattle

Namajunas vs Esparza – Round 1

An uneventful start. Both women are at a distance. Esparza tries a Superwoman punch from range.

Still very little being thrown from either fighter.

Boos from the crowd due to the distinct lack of activity through five minutes.

05:01 , Alex Pattle

Boos for Esparza, cheers for Namajunas...

04:58 , Alex Pattle

Namajunas is on her way to the ring and keeps saying to herself: “I’m the best.”

It’s become a bit of a catchphrase.

Esparza awaits in the ring.

04:56 , Alex Pattle

Esparza is getting married next week; this will be a month full of celebrations if she wins tonight!

04:54 , Alex Pattle

Ferguson is reportedly en route to a local hospital.

04:52 , Alex Pattle

This is Namajunas’ second reign as UFC strawweight champion.

The American first won the belt in 2017 before losing it in 2019.

She regained the strap last year, however, by knocking out Zhang Weili. Namajunas then outpointed the Chinawoman to retain the gold last time out.

04:49 , Alex Pattle

While we wait for the co-main event, the UFC has just announced that Daniel Cormier will enter the promotion’s Hall of Fame this year!

The former heavyweight and light heavyweight champion is on commentary duties tonight and is tearful as he reacts to the news.

04:48 , Alex Pattle

04:46 , Alex Pattle

Onto the co-main event!

Rose Namajunas defends the women’s strawweight title against Carla Esparza, the division’s first ever champion and a woman who submitted Namajunas in 2014.

04:41 , Alex Pattle

Chandler is quick to call out the winner of tonight’s main event.

He nearly stopped Oliveira last May before being knocked out by the Brazilian, then lost to Gaethje on points in The Independent’s fight of the year.

Chandler also calls out Conor McGregor for a welterweight fight!

04:39 , Alex Pattle

Michael Chandler def. Tony Ferguson via second-round KO (front kick, 0:17).

04:38 , Alex Pattle

Ferguson is finally awake.

04:36 , Alex Pattle

Chandler vs Ferguson – Round 2

Chandler’s right eye is swollen.

OH, MY WORD! CHANDLER KNOCKS FERGUSON OUT COLD WITH A FRONT KICK TO THE FACE!

THREE BACK-FLIPS FROM CHANDLER TO CELEBRATE!

04:34 , Alex Pattle

Chandler vs Ferguson – Round 1

Chandler has been cut open; he’s bleeding from his head.

Ferguson is still throwing strikes from below and is considering submissions intermittently.

Big punches by Chandler from above, though! Ferguson is warned by the referee for putting his toes and hands in the fence.

Ferguson is sporting blood around his left eye; it’s probably his but could be Chandler’s...

04:32 , Alex Pattle

Chandler vs Ferguson – Round 1

Here we go! “Tony” chants echo around the arena in Phoenix. A variety of shots from both men so far.

Ferguson drops Chandler with a left hand!! Chandler is back on his feet and trying to shake off the cobwebs!

Body kick from Ferguson, who is switching between southpaw and orthodox.

Chandler is just trying to land bombs right now, but he’s getting countered...

Beautiful double-leg takedown by Chandler, though! Ferguson with elbows from below!

04:29 , Alex Pattle

Chandler, meanwhile, made an impactful debut early last year by stopping Dan Hooker in Round 1, but the American went on to be knocked out by Charles Oliveira with the vacant lightweight title on the line, then lost a decision to Justin Gaethje in our fight of the year.

04:28 , Alex Pattle

At 38, former interim champion Ferguson does not have much time left to achieve his dream of becoming undisputed title holder.

04:19 , Alex Pattle

Chandler has lost his last two contests – but came close to winning both – while Ferguson is on a three-fight losing streak.

04:19 , Alex Pattle

Next up, it’s Michael Chandler vs Tony Ferguson at lightweight!

On paper, this one could rival the main event as a fight of the night contender...

04:17 , Alex Pattle

Ovince Saint Preux def. Mauricio Rua via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 30-27).

04:14 , Alex Pattle

Rua vs Saint Preux – Round 3

Harsh body kick from Rua. Saint Preux responds with a couple of sharp left straights. He flicks a front kick into Rua’s midriff.

More left straights land for OSP. More body kicks, too.

OSP then grazes Rua with a head kick. The Brazilian’s face is pretty busted up now.

04:08 , Alex Pattle

Rua vs Saint Preux – Round 2

Apologies, some technical difficulties left us unable to report on Round 1! We’re back now, though!

Southpaw OSP keeps trying to slap away Rua’s lead hand, which the Brazilian is pawing out.

OSP blocks a high kick. He plods forward as Rua skips around the ring. A left hand lands for Rua after he catches a high kick!

That sequence happens about three times in a row... Rua then backs up OSP against the fence and drills a right straight into the American’s face.

OSP stabs a front kick into the gut of Rua.

03:45 , Alex Pattle

Next up is a light-heavyweight rematch between Ovince Saint Preux and Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua.

In 2014, OSP knocked out Rua in 34 seconds. Can the former champion exact his revenge here?

Let’s find out...

03:42 , Alex Pattle

A close fight that could have gone either way!

03:40 , Alex Pattle

Randy Brown def. Khaos Williams via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28).

03:39 , Alex Pattle

Brown vs Williams – Round 3

The round ends against the cage wall. To the judges’ scorecards we go...

03:38 , Alex Pattle

Brown vs Williams – Round 3

Williams’ head coach is really shouting at him, getting the welterweight amped up!

Brown appears to graze Williams with a front kick to the head. Right hook lands for Brown.

High output from the Jamaican-American at the moment, but he’s caught with a counter right hand and hits the deck!

Brown is able to stand, and now he peppers Williams with shots! Williams looks tired and a bit hurt!

The American grapples Brown against the fence to gain some time to recover...

03:32 , Alex Pattle

Brown vs Williams – Round 2

Harsh outside leg kick from Brown. Front kick to the body now.

Brown storms forward but is clipped with a couple of counter punches.

Williams throws his own outside leg kicks. Now he comes forward with a flurry of punches, before grabbing Brown against the fence.

The fighters work their way back into space. Brown misses with a spinning back kick. He keeps pressing forward and connects with a couple of punches.

03:26 , Alex Pattle

Brown vs Williams – Round 1

Williams catches a front kick attempt to his head. The pair clinch, and Brown lands a knee in close.

Williams hurts Brown with an uppercut! Brown falls backwards to the mat, and Williams works on a D’Arce choke...

Brown is able to slip out and stand! Hard outside leg kick from Williams. Again the welterweights clinch, and Brown lands a decent knee.

Back in space and Brown tries a jumping knee that narrowly misses the head of Williams!

The round ends with the fighters grappling against the fence, Brown unable to lock in a guillotine in time.

03:20 , Alex Pattle

This should be a fun one...

03:15 , Alex Pattle

Randy Brown and Khaos Williams open the card with a welterweight contest, moving up from the prelims due to the cancellation of Donald Cerrone’s bout against Joe Lauzon.

Cerrone came down with food poisoning earlier today.

03:12 , Alex Pattle

Main card

Charles Oliveira vs Justin Gaethje (lightweight title on line for Gaethje only)

Rose Namajunas (C) vs Carla Esparza 2 (women’s strawweight title)

Michael Chandler vs Tony Ferguson (lightweight)

Mauricio Rua vs Ovince Saint Preux (light heavyweight)

Randy Brown vs Khaos Williams (welterweight)

03:00 , Alex Pattle

Time for the main card!

03:00 , Alex Pattle

Francisco Trinaldo def. Danny Roberts via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-26, 30-27).

02:58 , Alex Pattle

Trinaldo vs Roberts – Round 3

The welterweights are brawling now. Roberts misses with a wild overhand left and is clipped with a left hook.

Again Roberts is hurt! But again Trinaldo chooses to grapple! The pair separate, and Trinaldo lands two punishing jabs in a row.

Again the men brawl, both landing good punches!

02:52 , Alex Pattle

Trinaldo vs Roberts – Round 2

A right hand hurts Roberts badly! His head is wobbling and he’s trying to get to the fence!

An odd but worrying reaction there from the Briton, who’s been stunned again now by a left hand!

Brutal body shot from Trinaldo, and Roberts freezes against the cage wall! Trinaldo then lands an uppercut to the head and locks in a guillotine!

He loses the position but is in side control now as the fight hits the mat.

There was a missed opportunity in between those first two moments in which Trinaldo hurt Roberts; the Brazilian opted to grapple briefly, and it allowed Roberts to recover – at least for a while...

Roberts is eventually able to stand and cracks Trinaldo with a right hook then left hook! The crowd erupts! What a fight...

02:46 , Alex Pattle

Trinaldo vs Roberts – Round 1

Good inside leg kick from Roberts as Trinaldo presses forward.

Roberts slips while attempting a head kick, then stands and rolls under a big hook attempt from Trinaldo! Great reactions from the Briton.

Trinaldo initiates a clinch and lands a tidy uppercut. The welterweights separate, and the Brazilian connects with a right straight.

Another hard inside leg kick by Roberts! You could hear the smack on that one. Front kick now from Roberts.

Trinaldo appears to catch Roberts on the end of a couple of punches, but the Briton laughs them off.

A left hook lands for Trinaldo! It sounds like there’s a fight in the crowd now... One-two from Trinaldo.

02:40 , Alex Pattle

Trinaldo, the second oldest UFC roster member at 43, has won four of his last five fights!

Thirty-four-year-old Roberts, meanwhile, enters this bout on the back of two straight wins.

02:38 , Alex Pattle

One more prelim bout!

Brazilian veteran Francisco Trinaldo takes on Britain’s Danny Roberts at welterweight.

02:26 , Alex Pattle

Macy Chiasson def. Norma Dumont via split decision (30-27, 28-29, 30-27).

02:25 , Alex Pattle

30-27 Chiasson

29-28 Dumont

30-27 Chiasson

Chiasson gets it done via split decision! Boos for the American in the Footprint Center!

02:23 , Alex Pattle

Chiasson vs Dumont – Round 3

Good left hook and right overhand from Dumont! They hurt Chiasson, who nearly hits the mat!

Chiasson shoots for a takedown in desperation, and she nearly gets it against the fence!

Dumont stands but is soon driven to the canvas. The Brazilian is right back up, though...

The fans in Phoenix start to boo as Chiasson struggles to advance her position. Clean one-two from Dumont as the pair separate!!

Again Chiasson looks to grapple while she tries to recover... More boos! Dumont attempts a guillotine, but time runs out...

02:16 , Alex Pattle

Chiasson vs Dumont – Round 2

Again Dumont blocks a high kick. Body kick and left hook to the head from Dumont! Lovely.

Chiasson grabs the Brazilian against the fence and looks for a double-leg takedown, then a throw. Dumont does well to defend at first but then succumbs to a throw from a body lock.

Chiasson looks to take the neck before she’s even taken the back, and the rushed approach allows Dumont to slip free! The Brazilian is back on her feet now.

Chiasson throws a few knees to the thighs of Dumont to ensure enough activity to prevent referee Keith Peterson from separating the fighters.

02:10 , Alex Pattle

Chiasson vs Dumont – Round 1

Both women just staying out of one another’s reach in the opening minute.

Now Chiasson flicks and swings some leg kicks. Dumont looks for punches over the top.

Good combination upstairs from Dumont! She then blocks a high kick from her taller opponent.

Chiasson connects with a right overhand, though! She does well to find a home for a left hand in close, too, then secures a drive takedown with a second left in the round.

02:05 , Alex Pattle

Macy Chiasson and Norma Dumont now go head to head in a women’s featherweight bout!

01:48 , Alex Pattle

What a wild scrap for as long as it lasted. Credit to both men.

Schnell looked to be on the verge of victory, but Royval kept composed somehow and turned it around quickly.

01:47 , Alex Pattle

Brandon Royval def. Matt Schnell via first-round submission (guillotine choke, 2:14).

01:45 , Alex Pattle

Royval vs Schnell – Round 1

The flyweights get right at it! Schnell is looking for lead left hooks – both proactively and on the counter.

Royval stands southpaw. He flicks out a series of jabs and lands a left hook of his own.

He keeps getting tagged with straight shots, though, and is clearly getting his balance all wrong; each strike is tipping him backwards.

And Royval is put down! A clean punch from Schnell, who now looks for a leg lock briefly on his downed opponent...

Now he tries for a guillotine choke... but Royval scrambles and reverses the position... AND GETS HIS OWN GUILLOTINE! SCHNELL TAPS!

01:42 , Alex Pattle

Next up: Brandon Royval vs Matt Schnell in a clash of top-10 flyweights!

Royval enters this one ranked sixth, while Schnell is No 9 in the division.

01:33 , Alex Pattle

Blagoy Ivanov def. Marcos Rogerio de Lima via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

01:31 , Alex Pattle

Ivanov vs De Lima – Round 3

Ivanov comes forward. De Lima swings yet another wild left hook to try to deter the Bulgarian. It doesn’t land or have the desired effect!

This time it’s De Lima who opts to grapple! He forces Ivanov back to the cage wall but is unable to progress very far in the position.

Referee Marc Goddard separates the heavyweights, but they’re soon back against the fence – this time with Ivanov in the offensive position.

Once more the pair are back in the open and trading strikes. It’s a means for Ivanov to grab hold of his opponent, though. One last time, the heavyweights grapple against the fence. De Lima lifts up Ivanov and dumps him to the mat with seconds left in the fight!

01:25 , Alex Pattle

Ivanov vs De Lima – Round 2

Ivanov with a better start to this round, grappling De Lima against the fence.

Again De Lima is able to create space to get away. Now Ivanov is starting to find timing and range with his punches, though!

He backs up De Lima against the fence and picks his shots... De Lima fends off another single-leg takedown attempt, but his mouth is open and he is breathing heavily as Ivanov goes back to a striking approach.

Snapping jab from De Lima and a decent counter left as Ivanov enters. The Bulgarian is able to grab hold of the Brazilian anyway, though, late in the round.

01:19 , Alex Pattle

Ivanov vs De Lima – Round 1

Lots of low kicks from De Lima early on. He soon catches Ivanov with a low blow, however, and we have a brief pause in the action as Ivanov recovers.

Back under way, and De Lima is pressing forward again. A wild flurry of punches from the Brazilian, who doesn’t quite land anything of note. Ivanov similarly misses with his counter attempts.

Now De Lima catches Ivanov with a hook! It certainly gets Ivanov’s attention. He just about avoids the next one – that was very close...

Again De Lima goes to the well with a left hook; again he just misses. Ivanov attempts a single-leg takedown but fails to complete it.

De Lima keeps just missing with wide left hooks, and in other instances landing them but not cleanly enough. Ivanov again gooes for a single-leg, this time driving De Lima back to the fence. The Brazilian creates space before the end of the round.

01:13 , Alex Pattle

Here we go! Ivanov vs Rogerio de Lima.

01:11 , Alex Pattle

01:09 , Alex Pattle

We kick off the prelims with Blagoy Ivanov vs Marcos Rogerio de Lima in a heavyweight bout!

First of all, a recap of the early prelim results...

01:05 , Alex Pattle

The prelims are upon us!

Sunday 8 May 2022 00:54 , Alex Pattle

A reminder of this evening’s news: Donald Cerrone is ill, per UFC commentator Joe Rogan, and his bout with Joe Lauzon has been cancelled.

As a result, tonight’s final prelim fight – Randy Brown vs Khaos Williams – has been moved onto the main card.

That welterweight contest will kick off the main card, in fact.

Sunday 8 May 2022 00:45 , Alex Pattle

T-minus 15 minutes until the prelims begin!

Sunday 8 May 2022 00:35 , Alex Pattle

The Independent conducted an exclusive interview with Charles Oliveira in April.

Here’s an excerpt:

“Against Dustin [Poirier]... we’re talking about MMA, it’s unpredictable. So, I knew I had to keep an eye on him anyway, but each round I was improving, growing, and he was getting tired. He was looking at the clock the whole time, especially after the middle of the first round. I knew that I surprised him; he was hitting me and I was still moving forward. I knew then that he was in trouble in some way, and that things were looking better on my end than his.”

Full piece here:

Charles Oliveira on overcoming childhood illness to become a UFC champion

Sunday 8 May 2022 00:05 , Alex Pattle

The early prelims have already gotten under way, but here’s the card for the rest of the night – all of which we’ll be covering live:

Saturday 7 May 2022 23:45 , Alex Pattle

Conor McGregor has accused Tony Ferguson of ‘burning bridges’ during his fellow lightweight’s UFC career.

McGregor is a former lightweight and featherweight champion in the UFC, while Ferguson previously held the interim title at 155lbs. The pair were previously signed to the same management team but have exchanged heated words on Twitter in recent months, and McGregor has now taken the opportunity to respond to comments that Ferguson made about fighter pay on Wednesday.

“I think we’re underpaid personally,” Ferguson said ahead of his UFC 274 clash with Michael Chandler. “I’m not going to say too much. Dana said something the other day – it’s on my phone, I think MMA Fighting actually reposted it – talking about how boxers are overpaid.

“I asked Dana to box, he said: ‘F*** no.’ I’m like: ‘Why?’ [...] I want to go do all these couple things, but then I have this guy right here acting like a f***ing drug dealer, telling me I can’t go do this s***. I want to go make more money for my family.”

Here’s how McGregor reacted on Twitter:

‘How many bridges can you burn?’ Conor McGregor reignites feud with Tony Ferguson

Saturday 7 May 2022 23:31 , Alex Pattle

Some news: Donald Cerrone is ill, per UFC commentator Joe Rogan, and his bout with Joe Lauzon has been cancelled.

As a result, this evening’s final prelim fight – Randy Brown vs Khaos Williams – has been moved onto the main card.

That welterweight contest will kick off the main card, in fact.

Saturday 7 May 2022 23:16 , Alex Pattle

Here’s the key story around UFC 274, as of Friday night:

Charles Oliveira has been stripped of his lightweight title for missing weight ahead of his main event against Justin Gaethje.

Oliveira came in one pound over the 155lbs limit on his first attempt at Friday’s weigh-in, before trying again while surrounded by a curtain and hitting the scales at 155.5lbs.

The Brazilian was given an extra hour to make weight but again came in at 155.5lbs on his third and final effort.

As a result, the promotion has stripped Oliveira of the belt, which the 32-year-old is also ineligible to win back on Saturday.

Opponent Gaethje, however, can claim the gold in the UFC 274 main event.

More here:

Oliveira stripped of UFC lightweight title after missing weight for Gaethje clash

Saturday 7 May 2022 23:02 , Alex Pattle

Saturday 7 May 2022 23:09 , Alex Pattle

Here’s our main-event preview (N.B. piece was written prior to Oliveira missing weight):

This week, Joe Lauzon produced perhaps the most succinct and fitting description of fellow UFC lightweight Justin Gaethje that has ever been uttered: “He’s a guy who will light himself on fire just to burn you a little bit.”

Gaethje has been in enough firefights that we must have passed the point of labelling it a tendency, or proclivity; it is a speciality.

Still, it is difficult not to feel as though the fire with which the American is playing this week might just scorch him – potentially for good.

“Once a coward, always a coward.” Those were Gaethje’s words this week as he offered his honest thoughts on Charles Oliveira, his opponent in the UFC 274 main event on Saturday.

Full piece here:

Justin Gaethje thrives in firefights but risks scorching himself at UFC 274