UFC 273 video: Dana White keeps Gilbert Burns, Khamzat Chimaev separated at ceremonial weigh-ins

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After an impromptu faceoff at the hotel while wearing towels, Gilbert Burns and Khamzat Chimaev had a formal staredown for the first time Friday at the UFC 273 ceremonial weigh-ins.

Burns (20-4 MMA, 13-4 UFC) and Chimaev (10-0 MMA, 4-0 UFC) locked eyes ahead of the massive welterweight fight, which takes place at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena and airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN and ESPN+.

Check out the video of the faceoff above.

Although it’s clear both men have respect for one another, there was a lot of intensity as they came face-to-face – particularly after their heated exchanges at Thursday’s press conference.