UFC 273 predictions: Who are our two unanimous picks in Jacksonville?

Matt Erickson
·3 min read

Volkanovski
vs.
Jung

Sterling
vs.
Yan

Burns
vs.
Chimaev

Dern
vs.
Torres

Madsen
vs.
Pichel

MMA Junkie readers’
consensus picks
47-19

volkanovski2022


Volkanovski
(76%)

yan2022


Yan
(82%)

chimaev2022


Chimaev
(72%)

dern2022


Dern
(68%)

madsen2022


Madsen
(62%)

Mike Bohn
@MikeBohnMMA
47-25

trophy copy

2014 Champion

volkanovski2022


Volkanovski

yan2022


Yan

chimaev2022


Chimaev

dern2022


Dern

madsen2022


Madsen

Matt Erickson
@MMAjunkieMatt
47-25

volkanovski2022


Volkanovski

yan2022


Yan

chimaev2022


Chimaev

dern2022


Dern

madsen2022


Madsen

Farah Hannoun
@Farah_Hannoun
46-26

volkanovski2022


Volkanovski

yan2022


Yan

chimaev2022


Chimaev

dern2022


Dern

madsen2022


Madsen

Ken Hathaway
@kenshathaway
46-26

trophy copy

2018 Champion

volkanovski2022


Volkanovski

yan2022


Yan

chimaev2022


Chimaev

dern2022


Dern

madsen2022


Madsen

Abbey Subhan
@kammakaze
45-27

volkanovski2022


Volkanovski

sterling2022


Sterling

chimaev2022


Chimaev

dern2022


Dern

madsen2022


Madsen

Nolan King
@mma_kings
45-27

volkanovski2022


Volkanovski

yan2022


Yan

chimaev2022


Chimaev

dern2022


Dern

madsen2022


Madsen

Simon Samano
@SJSamano
45-27

volkanovski2022


Volkanovski

sterling2022


Sterling

burns2022


Burns

dern2022


Dern

madsen2022


Madsen

Brian Garcia
@thegoze
42-30

trophy copy

2017 Champion

volkanovski2022


Volkanovski

yan2022


Yan

burns2022


Burns

dern2022


Dern

madsen2022


Madsen

Matthew Wells
@MrMWells
42-30

volkanovski2022


Volkanovski

sterling2022


Sterling

chimaev2022


Chimaev

torres2022


Torres

madsen2022


Madsen

George Garcia
@MMAjunkieGeorge
41-31

volkanovski2022


Volkanovski

sterling2022


Sterling

burns2022


Burns

dern2022


Dern

madsen2022


Madsen

Danny Segura
@dannyseguratv
31-41

volkanovski2022


Volkanovski

yan2022


Yan

burns2022


Burns

torres2022


Torres

madsen2022


Madsen

The UFC is back in Florida this week with two title fights at the top of the card.

UFC 273 takes place Saturday at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN and early prelims on ESPN+.

(Click here to open a PDF of the staff picks grid in a separate window.)

In the main event, featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski (23-1 MMA, 10-0 UFC) takes on challenger Chan Sung Jung (17-6 MMA, 7-3 UFC). Volkanovski is a huge -800 favorite at Tipico; the comeback on Jung is +470. With Volkanovski the biggest favorite on the main card, it’s no surprise our 11 editors, writers, radio hosts and videographers have him as one of two unanimous picks at 11-0.

In the co-feature, bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling (20-3 MMA, 12-3 UFC) meets interim champ and former titleholder Petr Yan (16-2 MMA, 8-1 UFC). Yan lost their first fight by disqualification. He’s a -475 favorite in the rematch and has a 7-4 lead in the picks.

Also on the main card, Khamzat Chimaev (10-0 MMA, 4-0 UFC) is a 5-1 favorite to stay unbeaten against former welterweight title challenger Gilbert Burns (20-4 MMA, 13-4 UFC). Chimaev has a 7-4 picks lead.

Mackenzie Dern (11-2 MMA, 6-2 UFC) takes on Tecia Torres (13-5 MMA, 9-5 UFC) in a women’s strawweight bout with tight betting odds. Dern is -115, with Torres at -110. But Dern has a heavy 9-2 lead in the picks from our staff members.

And to open the main card, Mark Madsen (11-0 MMA, 3-0 UFC) is an underdog at lightweight against Vinc Pichel (14-2 MMA, 7-2 UFC), who is a a-130 favorite. The comeback on Madsen is +105. Yet all 11 of our pickers are going with Madsen as our second unanimous choice.

In the MMA Junkie reader consensus picks, Volkanovski (76 percent), Yan (82 percent), Chimaev (72 percent), Dern (68 percent) and Madsen (62 percent) are the choices.

Check out all the picks above.

