UFC 273 play-by-play and live results (6:30 p.m. ET)

UFC 273 event

UFC 273 takes place at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN and early prelims on ESPN+.

In the main event, featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski (23-1 MMA, 10-0 UFC) takes on challenger Chan Sung Jung (17-6 MMA, 7-3 UFC). In the co-feature, bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling (20-3 MMA, 12-3 UFC) meets interim champ and former titleholder Petr Yan (16-2 MMA, 8-1 UFC). Yan lost their first fight by disqualification. Plus, Khamzat Chimaev (10-0 MMA, 4-0 UFC) meets former welterweight title challenger Gilbert Burns (20-4 MMA, 13-4 UFC).

Follow along with our round-by-round updates and official results beginning at approximately 6:30 p.m. ET for the prelims on ESPN+ and 10 p.m. ET for the main card on pay-per-view.

Enjoy the fights, everyone.

Julio Arce vs. Daniel Santos

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Julio Arce (17-5 MMA, 4-3 UFC), Daniel Santos (10-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC)

Division: Bantamweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

Kay Hansen vs. Piera Rodriguez

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Kay Hansen (7-5 MMA, 1-2 UFC), Piera Rodriguez (7-0 MMA, 0-0 UFC)

Division: Women’s strawweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

Aleksei Oleinik vs. Jared Vanderaa

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Aleksei Oleinik (59-16-1 MMA, 8-7 UFC), Jared Vanderaa (12-7 MMA, 1-3 UFC)

Division: Heavyweight

Broadcast: ESPN

Referee:

Judging:

Mickey Gall vs. Mike Malott

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Mickey Gall (7-4 MMA, 6-4 UFC), Mike Malott (7-1-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC)

Division: Welterweight

Broadcast: ESPN

Referee:

Judging:

Aspen Ladd vs. Raquel Pennington

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Aspen Ladd (9-2 MMA, 4-2 UFC), Raquel Pennington (13-8 MMA, 10-5 UFC)

Division: Women’s bantamweight

Broadcast: ESPN

Referee:

Judging:

Josh Fremd vs. Anthony Hernandez

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Josh Fremd (9-2 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Anthony Hernandez (8-2 MMA, 2-2 UFC)

Division: Middleweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

Ian Garry vs. Darian Weeks

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Ian Garry (8-0 MMA, 1-0 UFC), Darian Weeks (5-1 MMA, 0-1 UFC)

Division: Welterweight

Broadcast: ESPN

Referee:

Judging:

Mark Madsen vs. Vinc Pichel

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Mark Madsen (11-0 MMA, 3-0 UFC), Vinc Pichel (14-2 MMA, 7-2 UFC)

Division: Lightweight

Broadcast: Pay-per-view

Referee:

Judging:

Mackenzie Dern vs. Tecia Torres

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Mackenzie Dern (11-2 MMA, 6-2 UFC), Tecia Torres (13-5 MMA, 9-5 UFC)

Division: Women’s strawweight

Broadcast: Pay-per-view

Referee:

Judging:

Gilbert Burns vs. Khamzat Chimaev

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Gilbert Burns (20-4 MMA, 13-4 UFC), Khamzat Chimaev (10-0 MMA, 4-0 UFC)

Division: Welterweight

Broadcast: Pay-per-view

Referee:

Judging:

Aljamain Sterling vs. Petr Yan

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Aljamain Sterling (20-3 MMA, 12-3 UFC), Petr Yan (16-2 MMA, 8-1 UFC)

Division: Bantamweight

Broadcast: Pay-per-view

Referee:

Judging:

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Chan Sung Jung

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Alexander Volkanovski (23-1 MMA, 10-0 UFC), Chan Sung Jung (17-6 MMA, 7-3 UFC)

Division: Featherweight

Broadcast: Pay-per-view

Referee:

Judging:

