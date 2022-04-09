UFC 273 play-by-play and live results (6:30 p.m. ET)
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – MMA Junkie is on scene and reporting live from Saturday’s UFC 273 event, and you can join us for live play-by-play and official results beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. PT).
UFC 273 takes place at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN and early prelims on ESPN+.
In the main event, featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski (23-1 MMA, 10-0 UFC) takes on challenger Chan Sung Jung (17-6 MMA, 7-3 UFC). In the co-feature, bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling (20-3 MMA, 12-3 UFC) meets interim champ and former titleholder Petr Yan (16-2 MMA, 8-1 UFC). Yan lost their first fight by disqualification. Plus, Khamzat Chimaev (10-0 MMA, 4-0 UFC) meets former welterweight title challenger Gilbert Burns (20-4 MMA, 13-4 UFC).
Follow along with our round-by-round updates and official results beginning at approximately 6:30 p.m. ET for the prelims on ESPN+ and 10 p.m. ET for the main card on pay-per-view.
To discuss the show, be sure to check out our UFC 273 discussion thread. You can also get behind-the-scenes coverage and other event notes from on-site reporters Mike Bohn (@MikeBohnMMA) and Danny Segura (@dannyseguratv) on Twitter.
Enjoy the fights, everyone.
Julio Arce vs. Daniel Santos
Round 1 –
Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: Julio Arce (17-5 MMA, 4-3 UFC), Daniel Santos (10-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC)
Division: Bantamweight
Broadcast: ESPN+
Referee:
Judging:
Kay Hansen vs. Piera Rodriguez
Round 1 –
Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: Kay Hansen (7-5 MMA, 1-2 UFC), Piera Rodriguez (7-0 MMA, 0-0 UFC)
Division: Women’s strawweight
Broadcast: ESPN+
Referee:
Judging:
Aleksei Oleinik vs. Jared Vanderaa
Round 1 –
Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: Aleksei Oleinik (59-16-1 MMA, 8-7 UFC), Jared Vanderaa (12-7 MMA, 1-3 UFC)
Division: Heavyweight
Broadcast: ESPN
Referee:
Judging:
Mickey Gall vs. Mike Malott
Round 1 –
Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: Mickey Gall (7-4 MMA, 6-4 UFC), Mike Malott (7-1-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC)
Division: Welterweight
Broadcast: ESPN
Referee:
Judging:
Aspen Ladd vs. Raquel Pennington
Round 1 –
Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: Aspen Ladd (9-2 MMA, 4-2 UFC), Raquel Pennington (13-8 MMA, 10-5 UFC)
Division: Women’s bantamweight
Broadcast: ESPN
Referee:
Judging:
Josh Fremd vs. Anthony Hernandez
Round 1 –
Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: Josh Fremd (9-2 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Anthony Hernandez (8-2 MMA, 2-2 UFC)
Division: Middleweight
Broadcast: ESPN+
Referee:
Judging:
Ian Garry vs. Darian Weeks
Round 1 –
Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: Ian Garry (8-0 MMA, 1-0 UFC), Darian Weeks (5-1 MMA, 0-1 UFC)
Division: Welterweight
Broadcast: ESPN
Referee:
Judging:
Mark Madsen vs. Vinc Pichel
Round 1 –
Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: Mark Madsen (11-0 MMA, 3-0 UFC), Vinc Pichel (14-2 MMA, 7-2 UFC)
Division: Lightweight
Broadcast: Pay-per-view
Referee:
Judging:
Mackenzie Dern vs. Tecia Torres
Round 1 –
Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: Mackenzie Dern (11-2 MMA, 6-2 UFC), Tecia Torres (13-5 MMA, 9-5 UFC)
Division: Women’s strawweight
Broadcast: Pay-per-view
Referee:
Judging:
Gilbert Burns vs. Khamzat Chimaev
Round 1 –
Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: Gilbert Burns (20-4 MMA, 13-4 UFC), Khamzat Chimaev (10-0 MMA, 4-0 UFC)
Division: Welterweight
Broadcast: Pay-per-view
Referee:
Judging:
Aljamain Sterling vs. Petr Yan
Round 1 –
Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: Aljamain Sterling (20-3 MMA, 12-3 UFC), Petr Yan (16-2 MMA, 8-1 UFC)
Division: Bantamweight
Broadcast: Pay-per-view
Referee:
Judging:
Alexander Volkanovski vs. Chan Sung Jung
Round 1 –
Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: Alexander Volkanovski (23-1 MMA, 10-0 UFC), Chan Sung Jung (17-6 MMA, 7-3 UFC)
Division: Featherweight
Broadcast: Pay-per-view
Referee:
Judging:
1
1