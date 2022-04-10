UFC 273 LIVE results: Volkanovski vs Korean Zombie stream and latest updates

UFC men’s featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski (Getty Images)

In the main event of UFC 273 tonight, Alexander Volkanovski defends the men’s featherweight title in what he has called a “legacy fight” against the “Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung.

Volkanovski (23-1) won the belt from Max Holloway in 2019 before retaining it against the Hawaiian in 2020 – with a controverial decision victory – and the pair were set for a trilogy bout earlier this year. An injury to Holloway, however, ruled out the former champion, setting up veteran Sung Jung (17-6) to challenge for the strap for the second time in his career. The South Korean came up short against then-title holder Jose Aldo in 2013 and is a big underdog tonight, with Australian Volkanovski riding a 20-fight win streak.

In the co-main event in Jacksonville, Florida, Petr Yan looks to regain the men’s bantamweight belt from Aljamain Sterling, to whom the Russian dropped the title last year via disqualification due to an illegal knee. Sterling (20-3) has not fought since due to a neck surgery, while Yan (16-2) claimed the interim title in a fight of the year contender against Cory Sandhagen in October.

Those fights follow the people’s main event, which sees the most-hyped prospect in the UFC, Khamzat Chimaev, take on former title challenger Gilbert Burns (20-4) in a welterweight clash. It is set to be the toughest test yet for the unbeaten Chimaev (10-0), though the Russian-born Swede has won all of his fights via finish, leading many fans to see this as the next step in his rapid rise to the top. Follow live updates from the UFC 273 main card and prelims, below.

UFC 273 LIVE

Alexander Volkanovski (C) vs Chan Sung Jung (featherweight title)

Aljamain Sterling def. Petr Yan via split decision (48-47, 47-48, 48-47)

Khamzat Chimaev def. Gilbert Burns via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Mackenzie Dern def. Tecia Torres via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Mark Madsen def. Vinc Pichel via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

UFC 273 LIVE

Story continues

06:32 , Alex Pattle

Round 4

Volkanovski lands a clean one-two that stuns Zombie, then another one-two!

Referee Herb Dean steps in and stops the fight with Zombie still standing!

It’s all over.

UFC 273 LIVE

06:30 , Alex Pattle

Round 3

Zombie comes forward with a flurry of decent strikes, but Volkanovski seems to be okay...

The champion times a takedown well and gets Zombie to the mat against the fence.

Zombie fights back to his feet but is dropped late in the round!

UFC 273 LIVE

06:23 , Alex Pattle

Round 2

The featherweights trade leg kicks. Volk half-drops Zombie with a lead left hook on the counter.

He drops the challenger again, this time with a harsh right hand! Some clean punches from Volk with Zombie on the mat, but Sung Jung is able to recover and stand...

Good trip now by Volk, who seals another dominant round.

UFC 273 LIVE

06:17 , Alex Pattle

Round 1

Chants of “Zombie” from the crowd. Volkanovski lands a left hand, then a low kick. Now a body kick.

Nice counter left from Volkanovski during a fast exchange. He’s the faster and more accurate fighter so far. He’s catching Zombie on the end of jabs.

Zombie’s face is bloodied already. Volk switches stances. He wobbles Zombie slightly with a right overhand...

The champion easily secures a takedown against the fence, but Zombie stands quickly.

Volk drops Zombie with a counter punch, then a low kick. A great first round for the champion.

UFC 273 LIVE

06:12 , Alex Pattle

Sung Jung is out to “Zombie” by The Cranberries. Volkanovski is out to “Down Under” by Men At Work.

Here we go!

UFC 273 LIVE

05:59 , Alex Pattle

A great card so far. Now it’s time for the main event...

Alexander Volkanovski (23-1) defends the men’s featherweight title against the “Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung (17-6).

UFC 273 LIVE

05:55 , Alex Pattle

An extremely close fight. Indy Sport actually had it as a draw. Here’s how we scored it:

Sterling 9-10 Yan

Sterling 10-8 Yan

Sterling 10-9 Yan

Sterling 9-10 Yan

Sterling 9-10 Yan

Sterling 47-47 Yan

UFC 273 LIVE

05:53 , Alex Pattle

Aljamain Sterling def. Petr Yan via split decision (48-47, 47-48, 48-47).

UFC 273 LIVE

05:52 , Alex Pattle

Why is the crowd booing?

UFC 273 LIVE

05:50 , Alex Pattle

48-47 Sterling

48-47 Yan

48-47 Sterling

STERLING GETS IT DONE! HE’S IN TEARS!

UFC 273 LIVE

05:48 , Alex Pattle

Sterling vs Yan – Round 5

Yan gets free. Sterling keeps shooting for takedowns but with no set-ups. He’s telegraphing them.

Big jumping knee from Yan! He sprawls to defend a takedown attempt and takes the back!

He’s throwing punches as Sterling looks at the clock... The champion stands against the fence and moves into space.

A scramble follows after another failed takedown attempt from Sterling.

Yan establishes control and that’s how the fight ends. The pair surprisingly show mutual respect.

Who knows how this one will be scored?

UFC 273 LIVE

05:44 , Alex Pattle

Sterling vs Yan – Round 5

Final round. The scores could be all over the place here. Did Sterling get a 10-8 in Round 2, 3, or both – or neither? Who won a close first round?

Sterling tries for a takedown against the fence, but Yan is holding firm. The pair separate and Yan comes forward with punches – with mixed success.

Sterling grabs Yan once more and quickly takes the back. He tries to drag Yan to the mat, while the Russian works his way to the fence.

UFC 273 LIVE

05:41 , Alex Pattle

Sterling vs Yan – Round 4

Yan is throwing body punches from inside Sterling’s guard.

The Russian lands a heavy blow, and Sterling elects to stand. Yan has him back down, though, and is landing decent ground and pound...

Sterling makes it to the buzzer in relative safety.

UFC 273 LIVE

05:39 , Alex Pattle

Sterling vs Yan – Round 4

Yan with a decent early combination that might have stung Sterling, and the Russian briefly looks to grapple!

The pair separate and Yan drops Sterling with a hard leg kick.

Sterling stands, but Yan is holding him from behind against the fence. The champion is able to free himself and move into space.

Nice jumping knee from Yan! Sterling with a front kick to the body, now a jab to the stomach.

Sterling grabs Yan and takes the back with ease! Yan falls to the mat but twists and half-escapes, but he’s now in Sterling’s guard.

UFC 273 LIVE

05:36 , Alex Pattle

Sterling vs Yan – Round 3

More boos rain down from a, frankly, clueless segment of MMA fans in Jacksonville.

UFC 273 LIVE

05:35 , Alex Pattle

Sterling vs Yan – Round 3

Sterling is still seeking a rear naked choke. This must be so frustrating for Yan.

Sterling is closing in on seven minutes of control time.

The first round was close, but Sterling easily won the second and is about to seal the third.

The buzzer goes.

UFC 273 LIVE

05:33 , Alex Pattle

Sterling vs Yan – Round 3

Yan defends a takedown and the bantamweights trade knees in the clinch.

This time Sterling gets the takedown, against the fence! He immediately takes the back and gets a body triangle again!

Sterling is laughing as he punches Yan.

UFC 273 LIVE

05:29 , Alex Pattle

Sterling vs Yan – Round 2

Yan survives the round.

“Aljo, look at him, look at the motherf*****!”

Yan is looking tired on his stool. Sterling is walking around the ring.

UFC 273 LIVE

05:28 , Alex Pattle

Sterling vs Yan – Round 2

Sterling is forcing Yan to think about choke attempts but is also throwing punches to the head and body.

The crowd is booing, but I don’t know why; Sterling is working.

Yan lands his own punches from above, but Sterling is closing in on the choke now...

He can’t quite get it but flattens out Yan and lands some decent punches!

Yan twists, but Sterling is completely in control.

UFC 273 LIVE

05:26 , Alex Pattle

Sterling vs Yan – Round 2

That was a close first round, with Yan pressuring but Sterling landing the better shots.

Yan mistimes a kick and Sterling forces him to the mat!

Sterling quickly gets into mount, before taking the back. He has a body triangle and is trying for a choke...

We never saw the pair in this position in their first fight...

UFC 273 LIVE

05:23 , Alex Pattle

Sterling vs Yan – Round 1

Both men throw punches so hard that they lose balance. Neither lands.

Yan is still pressing forward, forcing Sterling to keep thinking. The champion switches stances to try to keep Yan guessing, too.

Yan defends another takedown attempt and the pair trade heavy hooks to end the round.

UFC 273 LIVE

05:20 , Alex Pattle

Sterling vs Yan – Round 1

No touch of gloves, no surprise.

Yan pressed forward early. Body kick lands for Sterling.

Sterling shoots for a takedown, but Yan sprawls well to deny the champion. Yan then throws a body kick. Sterling responds in kind.

Yan catches a body kick this time. He throws his own. The pair are trading that attack frequently.

UFC 273 LIVE

05:13 , Alex Pattle

Most fans expect Yan to get the win here, perhaps in more dominant fashion than he was on course to in the rivals’ first meeting.

But can Sterling learn from his mistakes from that fight and win here by making adjustments? We’re about to find out...

UFC 273 LIVE

05:11 , Alex Pattle

Yan (16-2) lost the men’s bantamweight title to Aljamain Sterling (20-3) via DQ due to an illegal knee last year.

Sterling started that fight well but could not keep up the pace, and Yan pulled ahead as he tends to – until the illegal strike.

Since then, Jamaican-American Sterling has been recovering from neck surgery, while Yan claimed the interim title by outpointing Cory Sandhagen in October. That clash was a fight of the year contender in 2021.

UFC 273 LIVE

05:09 , Alex Pattle

Both men proved something there. Chimaev proved he belongs at the top of the division alongside the best welterweights on the planet, and Burns simultaneously showed that he is still one of that group.

A terrific fight. Respect to both combatants.

Next up, it’s another huge bout... Aljamain Sterling vs Petr Yan 2!

UFC 273 LIVE

05:01 , Alex Pattle

Fight of the year so far? Makes Chimaev even more intriguing, I’d argue. A part-time middleweight who got dropped twice by an ex-lightweight in Burns. Still, Chimaev deserves so much praise for winning amid a massive leap in competition. #UFC273 — Alex Pattle (@alex_pattle) April 10, 2022

UFC 273 LIVE

05:00 , Alex Pattle

Chimaev: “F***ing tough fight, bro, I didn’t know he was so tough.

“I’m tired, I feel a lot of pain, I love this s***.”

UFC 273 LIVE

04:58 , Alex Pattle

Khamzat Chimaev def. Gilbert Burns via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

UFC 273 LIVE

04:55 , Alex Pattle

Burns vs Chimaev – Round 3

Chimaev’s nose is bloodied, but Burns’ face is leaking.

What a fight. What a freakin’ fight.

UFC 273 LIVE

04:53 , Alex Pattle

Burns vs Chimaev – Round 3

It’s surely 19-19.

Good jabs from both men. Chimaev lands a lead uppercut on the angle.

The Swede lands a right straight then defends a takedown from Burns, but the Brazilian briefly has Chimaev against the fence.

Chimaev’s punches are tidier here and he’s starting to tee off.

He lands a knee, too. He’s switching it up, targeting the head and body.

UFC 273 LIVE

04:49 , Alex Pattle

Burns vs Chimaev – Round 2

Chimaev looks tired, a first during his UFC run.

Burns lands a left hook and right straight. Chimaev comes back with a hard punch, then sprawls as Burns tries for a takedown.

Burns with hammer fists from guard, then the pair stand. The crowd loves this.

Tidy jab from Burns as Chimaev throws sloppy, winging punches. Lead left hook lands for Burns.

Burns drops Chimaev again late in the round! The Swede responds with a takedown! WHAT A ROUND!

UFC 273 LIVE

04:46 , Alex Pattle

Burns vs Chimaev – Round 2

Chimaev switching stances, as he did to drop Burns in Round 1.

Bice counter right from Burns. Chimaev misses with a clubbing right hook.

Burns jabs to the body. He tries for a single-leg takedown but to no avail.

Burns drops Chimaev with a hook behind the ear, then pours on punches!!!!

UFC 273 LIVE

04:43 , Alex Pattle

Burns vs Chimaev – Round 1

Both men land good punches. Chimaev connects with a left hook as Burns has his back against the fence. The Brazilian moves into space.

It’s hard to tell whether Chimaev slipped just now or was staggered by a punch!

Burns blocks a body kick but is dropped by a hard right jab!!

Chimaev pours on hammer fists but eventually allows Burns to stand!

Burns is cut around the top of his head.

UFC 273 LIVE

04:40 , Alex Pattle

Burns vs Chimaev – Round 1

Chimaev flicks out a front kick up top. He immediately then shoots for a takedown against the fence.

Burns defends it and the men trade knees to the body.

Chimaev wraps up Burns’ legs and is able to drag the Brazilian to the floor.

Burns stands and tries to roll through another takedown attempt. He pulls guard, but Chimaev stands up, not wishing to engage.

He kicks Burns’ legs, before allowing the veteran to stand.

UFC 273 LIVE

04:37 , Alex Pattle

Here we go!

UFC 273 LIVE

04:36 , Alex Pattle

Many fans believe Chimaev would be worthy of a title shot if he were to beat Burns.

Intriguingly, Usman helped Burns to prepare for this fight.

UFC president Dana White did suggest this week, however, that Colby Covington could be next for Chimaev if the “Wolf” wins tonight.

UFC 273 LIVE

04:34 , Alex Pattle

Former welterweight title challenger Burns (20-4) emerges now, also to cheers.

The Brazilian, 35, bounced back from his unsuccessful title shot against friend and former teammate Kamaru Usman by outpointing Stephen Thompson last time out.

UFC 273 LIVE

04:31 , Alex Pattle

Russian-born Swede Chimaev is out first. The 27-year-old is 10-0 with 10 finishes. He is 4-0 in the UFC, having absorbed just one significant strike in those bouts – somehow.

He sprints to the ring upon emerging in front of a raucous crowd.

UFC 273 LIVE

04:25 , Alex Pattle

An entertaining fight and the right result.

Next up, the one fans have been waiting for...

Khamzat Chimaev vs Gilbert Burns.

Khamzat Chimaev’s moment of truth arrives in UFC 273 clash with Gilbert Burns

UFC 273 LIVE

04:21 , Alex Pattle

Mackenzie Dern def. Tecia Torres via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28).

UFC 273 LIVE

04:19 , Alex Pattle

Dern vs Torres – Round 3

The women trade leg kicks. Dern misses with a front kick upstairs but will try for a single-leg takedown now.

Torres with an up-kick that seems to hurt Dern! Now a spinning back kick to the body.

Torres connects with some right hands and floors Dern with a well-timed low kick. She allows Dern to stand.

Torres now exhibits her superior striking, mixing up her kicks as the fight ends.

UFC 273 LIVE

04:13 , Alex Pattle

Dern vs Torres – Round 2

Dern cycles through a couple of submission attempts on the canvas – a leg lock, a knee bar...

Dern is now seated on Torres’ stomach, with Torres’ head behind her back. Dern throws some back elbows.

Torres survives an intriguing round.

UFC 273 LIVE

04:09 , Alex Pattle

Dern vs Torres – Round 2

Dern jumps into guard on a standing Torres!

She looks for a triangle briefly, then considers a guillotine, and now a Kimura!

Torres hits the mat and has somehow escaped the hold! Wow!

UFC 273 LIVE

04:06 , Alex Pattle

Dern vs Torres – Round 1

Torres with a couple of stomps to Dern’s lead leg. Dern responds with two decent right hands.

Dern then lands a body kick before connecting with two more right straights!

Torres ends the round with some side push kicks.

UFC 273 LIVE

04:03 , Alex Pattle

Dern vs Torres – Round 1

Dern, who fights out of Brazil, is aggressive with her striking from the get-go.

She also tries to grab Torres a couple of times, risking head clashes.

Dern keeps pressing forward, and Torres ducks her head and swings blind hooks.

Dern grabs Torres against the fence, but the “Tiny Tornado” reverses the position.

UFC 273 LIVE

03:56 , Alex Pattle

Now we have all-American strawweight action!

No 5 Mackenzie Dern (11-2) takes on No 7 Tecia Torres (13-5).

UFC 273 LIVE

03:43 , Alex Pattle

Mark Madsen def. Vinc Pichel via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28).

UFC 273 LIVE

03:40 , Alex Pattle

Pichel vs Madsen – Round 3

Pichel with more success to the head of Madsen before driving the Dane to the fence.

Madsen gets the better of the grappling exchange, though, and takes down Pichel.

Madsen is completely in control now. His corner asked him for a takedown, and he obliged. Now he’s on course to edge a decision, you’d predict.

UFC 273 LIVE

03:36 , Alex Pattle

Pichel vs Madsen – Round 2

Pichel lands a combination up top and then, against the odds, takes down the Olympic medalist wrestler!

UFC 273 LIVE

03:35 , Alex Pattle

Pichel vs Madsen – Round 2

Harsh left body kick by Pichel as Madsen comes forward. He then lands hooks off both sides.

Madsen opts to grapple, and the fight hits the mat. Pichel looks for a leg lock, but Madsen eventually escapes and stands.

Pichel is also up on his feet.

UFC 273 LIVE

03:29 , Alex Pattle

Pichel vs Madsen – Round 1

Madsen with a nice left hand. He times a double-leg takedown well and secures it!

He briefly tries for a guillotine, but Pichel slips out and gets behind Madsen very quickly – impressive stuff.

The American opts to stand and separate. Madsen lands a big right hand!

UFC 273 LIVE

03:27 , Alex Pattle

Pichel vs Madsen – Round 1

Pichel switching stances early on. Madsen lands a couple of low kicks. Pichel with a front body kick.

Another hard leg kick from Madsen. The crowd is a little quiet for this one so far.

Pichel rushes forward with feints up top and an outside low kick. The American misses with an overhand right.

UFC 273 LIVE

03:23 , Alex Pattle

Both men emerge to AC/DC tracks.

UFC 273 LIVE

03:15 , Alex Pattle

Vinc Pichel (14-2) and Mark Madsen (11-0) clash in a lightweight bout to get us under way.

American Pichel is 39 years old, Denmark’s Madsen is 37.

Madsen won Olympic silver in Greco-Roman wrestling at the 2016 Games in Rio.

UFC 273 LIVE

03:08 , Alex Pattle

It’s time for the main card!

Two title fights and another look at Khamzat Chimaev in action. Plus, two bouts before that to get us going.

This should be great.

Main card

Alexander Volkanovski (C) vs Chan Sung Jung (featherweight title)

Aljamain Sterling (C) vs Petr Yan (IC) (bantamweight title)

Gilbert Burns vs Khamzat Chimaev (welterweight)

Mackenzie Dern vs Tecia Torres (women’s strawweight)

Vinc Pichel vs Mark Madsen (lightweight)

UFC 273 LIVE

03:05 , Alex Pattle

Ian Garry def. Darian Weeks via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27).

Indy Sport had it 29-28 to Garry, who tells Jon Anik: “It was good. He was big, tough and strong.

“I didn’t want him to wrestle, because he’s a good wrestler.

“At the end of the day, it’s 15 minutes in the cage. I’m not happy with it – I like finishing fights – but it’s experience,

“I love this s***, thank you all for coming out.”

Garry adds that he and his wife are expecting a child.

“Line them up, I’ll knock them down. Everyone is gonna be calling me ‘daddy’.”

UFC 273 LIVE

02:59 , Alex Pattle

Garry vs Weeks – Round 3

The pair embrace, kind of, to start the final round, after Garry’s corner tell him not to load up too much on his strikes.

Garry is kicking low and punching high. Now a jab to the body by the tall Irishman.

He sprawls well to deny Weeks a takedown. A head kick now grazes the head of the American.

Garry’s nose has been busted open somehow and he’s pawing at it. He stumbles his opponent with a strike, though!

Weeks stays composed and clinches Garry against the fence. Once more, Garry reverses the position and even briefly looks for a trip or takedown of his own.

UFC 273 LIVE

02:53 , Alex Pattle

Garry vs Weeks – Round 2

Garry is starting to land right straights with increasing frequency, reddening the face of Weeks.

Weeks once more grapples Garry against the fence, but the Irishman shows off some impressive takedown defence.

We could be looking at 19-19 through two rounds.

UFC 273 LIVE

02:51 , Alex Pattle

Garry vs Weeks – Round 2

Garry’s corner ask if he’s having a tough time finding his range. It does seem to be the case. Round 2 begins.

Weeks again presses forward. Garry snaps back the American’s head with a sharp jab.

Inside low kick from Garry. His hand speed is also on show now.

Weeks decides that grappling is a better option than standing and trading strikes with the Irishman, so grabs Garry against the fence once more.

Garry briefly reverses the position, but Weeks reasserts himself. As they separate, Weeks connects with a decent elbow.

UFC 273 LIVE

02:47 , Alex Pattle

Garry vs Weeks – Round 1

Garry fends off the takedown attempt, but Weeks does land some knees.

Garry reverses the position before backing away. He narrowly misses with a quick front kick aimed at the head of Weeks.

More head kick attempts from Garry, who is now dropped by a leg kick himself! Like Weeks earlier in the round, the Irishman is quickly back on his feet.

“Ole” chants ring around the arena in Jacksonville, Florida, the state where Garry trains at Sanford MMA.

Again Weeks is grappling Garry against the fence. A good first round by the American underdog.

UFC 273 LIVE

02:44 , Alex Pattle

Garry vs Weeks – Round 1

Weeks misses with a body kick early. He’s taken the centre and is backing up Garry now.

Garry is circling but hasn’t thrown anything yet... until he drops Weeks with a well-timed calf kick!

The American bounces back up. Garry with a couple of punches up top before sliding out of the way of Weeks’ return shots.

Weeks again presses forward and nearly eats a knee to the chin as he ducks for a takedown attempt.

UFC 273 LIVE

02:41 , Alex Pattle

Garry, 24, won his UFC debut via first-round knockout in November, while Weeks has secured all of his professional victories via finish.

Here we go, can Garry continue to justify the hype?

UFC 273 LIVE

02:36 , Alex Pattle

One more prelim fight to go!

Unbeaten Irish welterweight Ian Garry (8-0) faces American Darian Weeks (5-1).

Check out our interview with “The Future” Garry from earlier this week:

Ian Garry on UFC 273, Khamzat Chimaev and Conor McGregor

UFC 273 LIVE

02:32 , Alex Pattle

Anthony Hernandez def. Josh Fremd via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28).

A good rally by Fremd in Round 2, but 30-27 is correct in the opinion of Indy Sport.

Hernandez with a ridiculous pace.

UFC 273 LIVE

02:28 , Alex Pattle

Hernandez vs Fremd – Round 3

Hernandez reestablishes the pattern of the first round and start of the second, controlling Fremd in the grappling exchanges and looking for submissions.

Neither a guillotine nor D’Arce are successful, but Hernandez is still in control.

UFC 273 LIVE

02:24 , Alex Pattle

Hernandez vs Fremd – Round 2

Hernandez is able to keep his wherewithal and stand, but now Fremd is grappling offensively and secures his own takedown against the fence.

Hernandez again stands, but this is better from Fremd, who is trying to wear down his opponent and even the odds.

Fremd lands some good knees in the clinch before backing away. He catches Hernandez on the end of two straight right hands, but Hernandez turns the tables in a wild end to the round!

UFC 273 LIVE

02:22 , Alex Pattle

Hernandez vs Fremd – Round 2

UFC debutant Fremd does well to stave off a takedown attempt at the start of this round, but Hernandez is relentless,

He sprints at Fremd and drags him down against the fence. Fremd stands but is almost caught in a D’Arce choke.

Hernandez is able to force Fremd back down and moves into side control, but Fremd scrambles well and even gets his own guillotine locked in!

It’s not quite as tight as it could be, however, and Hernandez pops his head out!

UFC 273 LIVE

02:18 , Alex Pattle

Hernandez vs Fremd – Round 1

The pair stand and separate, and Fremd lands some decent left hands.

Hernandez has worn down his opponent over much of this round, though, and is able to secure another takedown with greater ease this time.

As Fremd tries to stand against the fence, Hernandez fires off knees to the body and an elbow to the head.

UFC 273 LIVE

02:16 , Alex Pattle

Hernandez vs Fremd – Round 1

Hernandez with a big takedown shot early on. Fremd shakes off his opponent, and the pair trade some wild strikes.

Fremd looks the more technical of the two, however.

Hernandez grabs Fremd up against the fence and tries to secure a double-leg takedown; Fremd goes down after some decent initial resistance.

Hernandez is seeking a guillotine choke but can’t quite get it... he shuffles around and takes the back with one hook in.

He readjusts and looks to have a new guilllotine attempt locked in, but Fremd stays calm and escapes!

UFC 273 LIVE

02:11 , Alex Pattle

Another all-American bout is up next: Anthony Hernandez vs Josh Fremd at middleweight.

UFC 273 LIVE

02:05 , Alex Pattle

The right result, though a 30-27 scorecard in favour of Pennington wouldn’t have been unfair either.

UFC 273 LIVE

02:02 , Alex Pattle

Raquel Pennington def. Aspen Ladd via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

UFC 273 LIVE

01:58 , Alex Pattle

Ladd vs Pennington – Round 3

Ladd is still holding Pennington, now with a body lock from behind. Pennington remains calm to prevent Ladd from fully taking the back, however, and the women are soon face to face against the fence, clinching once more.

That’s how the fight will end! We’ll go to the judges’ scorecards.

UFC 273 LIVE

01:55 , Alex Pattle

Ladd vs Pennington – Round 3

Final round. Ladd presses forward and flicks out a front kick to the body; Pennington responds with one of her own, a heavier strike.

Pennington kicks low now, multiple times. She lands a Superman punch! Once again, Pennington uses a combination to force Ladd back against the fence, before landing knees in the clinch.

Ladd connects with some of her own, then times a trip well to take down Pennington! It’s not long before Pennington is back to her feet, though!

UFC 273 LIVE

01:51 , Alex Pattle

Ladd vs Pennington – Round 2

Ladd seems to land a left hook as Pennington connects with an overhand right.

Pennington ducks and throws a one-two to the body of Ladd, before sneaking in a knee, too.

Again Pennington drives Ladd back to the cage wall and gets off a series of knees.

The women brawl late in the round!

UFC 273 LIVE

01:48 , Alex Pattle

Ladd vs Pennington – Round 2

Ladd goes southpaw, which actually could make her even more vulnerable to those left hooks from Pennington.

Sure enough, one soon lands. Pennington then uses a flurry of punches to create an opening to grab Ladd by the waist, driving her compatriot back to the fence.

Pennington has a Thai clinch and lands some knees to the body, before the pair separate. Ladd lands a head kick, but there’s not much behind it.

Now the action is briefly stopped for an accidental eye poke by Ladd...

UFC 273 LIVE

01:45 , Alex Pattle

Ladd vs Pennington – Round 1

Pennington is landing more and more left hooks, reddening the face of Ladd.

Pennington with a heavy one-two up top that appears to trouble Ladd. She then grabs Ladd in a Thai clinch and lands two knees to the head!

The buzzer sounds to mark the end of the round, at a good time for Ladd...

UFC 273 LIVE

01:43 , Alex Pattle

Ladd vs Pennington – Round 1

Ladd takes the centre of the ring early, but she’s soon backed up. Lots of feints from both women, but no strikes thrown until Pennington connects with a straight right.

Ladd catches a front kick to the body, but it might have partially landed. Pennington uses some overhands to close distance and grab Ladd against the fence, but Ladd is able to free herself.

She flicks out a high kick then eats a low kick from Pennington, who soon leans into a left hook.

Pennington starts to find some accuracy with her own punches, however. She stepped in to replace Irene Aldana here.

UFC 273 LIVE

01:39 , Alex Pattle

Pennington is 13-8, her fellow American Ladd is 9-2. Here we go.

UFC 273 LIVE

01:30 , Alex Pattle

Next up, Raquel Pennington and Aspen Ladd go head-to-head in the women’s bantamweight division.

It’s fourth (Ladd) vs seventh (Pennington).

UFC 273 LIVE

01:23 , Alex Pattle

Malott, 30, moves to 8-1-1 with this win.

“F*** cancer,* he shouts, will saying he will donate his $10,000 show money to help his friend’s daughter in her fight against the disease.

He also urges people to visit his Instagram page and donate via the link in his bio.

UFC 273 LIVE

01:20 , Alex Pattle

Mike Malott def. Mickey Gall via first-round TKO (3:41, punches).

UFC 273 LIVE

01:18 , Alex Pattle

Malott, in his UFC debut, makes a statement!

The Canadian finds a home for a left hook that sends Gall faceplanting.

UFC 273 LIVE

01:17 , Alex Pattle

Mickey Gall vs Mike Malott is up now, a welterweight bout.

Round 1

Gall, who famously submitted WWE star CM Punk in each man’s UFC debut, is getting tagged with punches early.

Gall, more of a grappler, is staying composed, however. His head is snapped back by a jab, but he returns fire with an overhand right and a jab of his own.

Left hook lands for Malott, who then connects with a left to the body! Gall times a takedown well, but Malott stands quickly against the cage before ceating space.

OH! GALL IS OUT COLD!

UFC 273 LIVE

01:08 , Alex Pattle

Welcome to our official coverage of UFC 273!

First, a quick round-up of the early prelim results...

Aleksei Oleinik def. Jared Vanderaa via first-round submission (neck crank, 3:39)

Piera Rodriguez def. Kay Hansen via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Julio Arce def. Daniel Santos via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

UFC 273 LIVE

Sunday 10 April 2022 00:50 , Alex Pattle

The prelims begin in 10 minutes! Our round-by-round updates will get under way then, and we’ll also give you a round-up of the early prelim results.

Stay tuned!

UFC 273 LIVE

Sunday 10 April 2022 00:40 , Alex Pattle

Next up, here’s an excerpt from our preview of Alexander Volkanovski vs Chan Sung Jung...

“Since returning from a four-year absence in 2017, the ‘Korean Zombie’ has gone 4-2 in the UFC, beating Dan Ige last time out to rebound from a loss to Brian Ortega. Ige is a talented fighter but not (yet) considered an elite featherweight, while Ortega has twice challenged for the belt, so veteran Sung Jung’s credentials for a title fight have been questioned.

“In fact, the 35-year-old challenged then-champion Jose Aldo in 2013 and was stopped by the Brazilian in Sung Jung’s final fight before leaving MMA to undertake his compulsory stint of military service in South Korea.”

Read our analysis in full here (yep, it’s part of the same article as the last two posts):

Khamzat Chimaev’s moment of truth arrives in UFC 273 clash with Gilbert Burns

UFC 273 LIVE

Sunday 10 April 2022 00:20 , Alex Pattle

Next up, here’s an excerpt from our preview of Aljamain Sterling vs Petr Yan...

“Most fans believe Yan will claim the victory over Sterling that he was closing in on in their first meeting. Many think the interim champion will do so with ease.

“But it is worth looking at Sterling’s early success from their first clash; even if Yan was content to let the Jamaican-American expend his energy, Sterling was picking up points, and the defending champion can learn from his mistakes from that contest to make this bout more competitive than many fans expect.”

Read our analysis in full here (yep, it’s part of the same article as the last post):

Khamzat Chimaev’s moment of truth arrives in UFC 273 clash with Gilbert Burns

UFC 273 LIVE

Sunday 10 April 2022 00:01 , Alex Pattle

Ahead of UFC 273, we took a look at the storylines around this evening’s three biggest bouts. First up, here’s an excerpt from our preview of Khamzat Chimaev vs Gilbert Burns...

“This bout has captured the imagination of more fans than even the two title fights, with followers of the sport desperate to find out whether Chimaev is as genuine of a contender as some believe. The Swedish-born Russian is 4-0 in the UFC and 10-0 overall; all of his wins have come via finish and he has remarkably absorbed just one significant strike in the promotion. He has suffocating wrestling skills and easily-generated knockout power. [...]

“If Chimaev runs through Burns, we are looking at one of the most stunning rises in the history of the UFC – perhaps the single most stunning, and that is no hyperbole. Even if he narrowly beats Burns, he will have established himself as worthy of a title shot.”

Read our analysis in full here:

Khamzat Chimaev’s moment of truth arrives in UFC 273 clash with Gilbert Burns

UFC 273 LIVE

Saturday 9 April 2022 23:40 , Alex Pattle

This evening’s preliminary card will come to a head with Ian Garry’s second fight in the UFC.

The unbeaten Irish welterweight, who won his UFC debut via first-round knockout in November, faces Darian Weeks here. Ahead of that clash, the 24-year-old Garry took part in a roundtable interview, in which The Independent was involved. Here’s what he had to say:

“If f***ing Khamzat Chimaev walked by this door now and said something to me, me and him would go. I’m not afraid of anybody. I’ll punch him out if he wants to go, no problem. I don’t think anyone’s unbeatable.

“What I do so well is figure out ways to win. I find that victory and I make it look easy, then I go in and rock that mic better than anyone else. That makes me just that little bit better, the cream of the crop. I believe I’m going to be the best in the world. I’m on a rocket ship to the moon.”

Full interview here:

Ian Garry on UFC 273, Khamzat Chimaev and Conor McGregor

UFC 273 LIVE

Saturday 9 April 2022 23:20 , Alex Pattle

Here is tonight’s card in full:

Main card

UFC men’s featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski (Getty Images)

Alexander Volkanovski (C) vs Chan Sung Jung (featherweight title)

Aljamain Sterling (C) vs Petr Yan (IC) (bantamweight title)

Gilbert Burns vs Khamzat Chimaev (welterweight)

Mackenzie Dern vs Tecia Torres (women’s strawweight)

Vinc Pichel vs Mark Madsen (lightweight)

Prelims

Unbeaten Irish welterweight Ian Garry won his UFC debut by knockout (USA TODAY Sports)

Ian Garry vs Darian Weeks (welterweight)

Anthony Hernandez vs Josh Fremd (middleweight)

Raquel Pennington vs Aspen Ladd (women’s bantamweight)

Mickey Gall vs Mike Malott (welterweight)

Early prelims

Aleksei Oleinik vs Jared Vanderaa (heavyweight)

Piera Rodriguez vs Kay Hansen (women’s strawweight)

Julio Arce vs Daniel Santos (bantamweight)

UFC 273 LIVE

Saturday 9 April 2022 23:00 , Alex Pattle

Two title fights top a stacked card at UFC 273 this evening, yet the majority of fans are most looking forward to the ‘people’s main event’: a welterweight clash between Khamzat Chimaev and Gilbert Burns.

Unbeaten at 10-0 and having won all of his fights via finish, Chimaev is the most-hyped prospect in the UFC. The Russian-born Swede is set for his toughest test so far, however, when he takes on former title challenger Burns (20-4) here. A jiu-jitsu black belt with sharp striking and heavy hands, the 35-year-old Burns is a well-rounded combatant and marks a huge step-up in competition for Chimaev, 28, whose last outing was his first against a top-15 opponent in the UFC. In any case, Chimaev won that bout against Li Jingliang via first-round submission, choking the Chinaman out cold after slamming him to the mat while speaking to UFC president Dana White through the cage.

Following Chimaev’s contest with Burns in Jacksonville, Florida, the co-main event will see Petr Yan try to regain the men’s bantamweight belt from Aljamain Sterling, to whom the Russian lost the title via disqualification last year. Yan (16-2) landed an illegal knee to drop the belt to the Jamaican-American, who has not fought since due to neck surgery. Yan, meanwhile, claimed the interim title by outpointing Cory Sandhagen in a fight of the year contender in October.

In the main event, Alexander Volkanovski (23-1) defends his featherweight belt against the “Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung (17-6), who received this title shot after Max Holloway withdrew from a trilogy bout against Australian Volkanovski.

We’ll have round-by-round live updates from the prelims and main card this evening, plus a round-up of the early prelim results.