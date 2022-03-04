UFC 272 video: Colby Covington, Jorge Masvidal kept far apart by Dana White at faceoff

LAS VEGAS – Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal came face-to-face for the first time in advance of UFC 272 following Thursday’s pre-fight press conference.

Ahead of Saturday’s anticipated welterweight grudge match, Covington (16-3 MMA, 11-3 UFC) and Masvidal (35-15 MMA, 12-8 UFC) got in front of the media and fans to answer questions.

Following a heated session, they had a staredown that was heavy on emotions and loaded with additional security as UFC president Dana White kept on high alert.

Check out the video of the Covington vs. Masvidal faceoff above.

UFC 272 takes place Saturday at T-Mobile Arena. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN and ESPN+.

The feud between Covington, No. 2 in the latest USA TODAY Sports/MMA Junkie welterweight rankings, and No. 9-ranked Masvidal will come to a head in the main event. The pair are former friends and training partners who have evolved into bitter rivals after a falling out between them.

